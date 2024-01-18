Xavier is still searching for consistency as it hosts Georgetown on Friday night in a Big East Conference matchup in Cincinnati.

The Musketeers (9-8, 3-3) have been looking for steady play all season from a roster with 10 new players while still coping with the losses of Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter to injuries.

In Tuesday's 85-71 victory over Butler, Xavier used runs of 8-0, 16-0 and 13-0 to overcome inconsistent and sloppy play on defense.

The Musketeers led by 14 at halftime but the Bulldogs roared back with a 20-3 surge to seize a 60-58 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Xavier responded with 13 unanswered points to take the lead for good.

"We just aren't that team that's going to go every possession for 40 minutes and play hard and with great concentration and effort," Xavier coach Sean Miller conceded. "But I know our team and I think we talk a lot about things. The readiness of both halves falls on the five starters, the leaders of the team, and you have to be able to set the tone."

Desmond Claude scored a career-high 26 points, including 14 in the second half. Dayvion McKnight added 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

The Hoyas (8-9, 1-5) have lost five of six, including last Sunday's 80-67 setback at then-No. 4 UConn.

Georgetown had four players in double figures, paced by Supreme Cook with 18 points plus 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double.

"I was proud of our guys' fight," said Hoyas coach Ed Cooley. "Connecticut, to me, is the best team in the country and they've got a lot of weapons, they've got a lot of answers. I thought we got better. We didn't win the game, but I thought we continued to fight and build."

Jayden Epps added 16 points (on 19 shots), while Jay Heath scored 13 on 4-of-8 shooting. Dontrez Styles, with 11 points, was the final Georgetown player in double figures.

--Field Level Media