No. 16 Dayton can extend win streak to 13 vs. La Salle
Fresh off another undefeated week, No. 16 Dayton looks to continue its dominance over the Atlantic 10 Conference when it heads to Philadelphia to take on La Salle on Tuesday night.
Dayton (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10) won its 12th straight game Saturday, blowing out Rhode Island 96-62 at home. The Flyers are riding their longest winning streak since a 20-game run in 2020.
After jumping out to an 11-0 lead, Dayton never trailed against the Rams, and the Flyers had the luxury of resting their star, DaRon Holmes II, for most of the second half.
In just 24 minutes, Holmes scored 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the floor, while Javon Bennett led the way with 22 points, including four 3-pointers -- one game after his 1-for-8 3-point shooting performance.
"Shooters shoot," Dayton coach Anthony Grant said of Bennett. "I think he has a lot of confidence. We have a lot of confidence in him, and we knew it was just a matter of time before he saw the ball go in. Javon demonstrates the resiliency and understanding that on nights when shots aren't falling, you can impact the game in a major way, and he's done that throughout the season."
Koby Brea is a Dayton sharpshooter who has seen shots fall all season. The junior connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers against Rhode Island, adding to his NCAA-leading 3-point percentage (49.5).
As a team, the Flyers shoot 40.8 percent from deep, good for third best in the nation.
Holmes leads the conference at 19.5 points per game, and ranks third in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per contest.
Nate Santos (11.4 points per game) and Brea (11.1) also have scoring averages in double figures.
After an 8-2 start to the season, La Salle (10-8, 1-4) has seen its offense go cold in conference play. The Explorers have managed to score at least 70 points just once in their first five Atlantic 10 games.
Tuesday's meeting with Dayton presents a daunting task for La Salle, as the Flyers' defense allows just 64.4 points per game, tied for fewest in the conference.
The Explorers have enjoyed a seven-day break, last playing on Jan. 15, when they lost 82-62 to Saint Joseph's on the road. La Salle was behind early and often against the Hawks, trailing 19-2 in the opening minutes.
"We put ourselves in a hole, which didn't help us," Explorers coach Fran Dunphy said. "We fought back and cut it to 13 at the end of the half, and got it to nine at one point. We needed to make great decisions at that stretch and probably didn't. We had some plays we got to do a better job on."
Khalil Brantley paces the Explorers with 14.9 points per game, followed by Jhamir Brickus' 14.4. Daeshon Shepherd averages a team-high 6.2 rebounds per contest to go along with 10.2 points.
The teams met on Feb. 28 of last season, with Dayton winning 77-53. La Salle had taken the two previous meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:19
|Anwar Gill turnover (Koby Brea steals)
|11:40
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Isaac Jack turnover (offensive foul)
|11:40
|Isaac Jack offensive foul
|12:00
|+3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|12-10
|12:16
|+1
|Kobe Elvis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-7
|12:16
|Kobe Elvis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:16
|Ryan Zan shooting foul (Kobe Elvis draws the foul)
|12:28
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|12:30
|Ryan Zan misses two point jump shot
|12:37
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|12:39
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Kobe Elvis turnover (Ryan Zan steals)
|13:22
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|13:31
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound
|13:33
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|+2
|Koby Brea makes two point layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
|11-7
|14:03
|TV timeout
|14:03
|Ryan Zan personal foul
|14:05
|DaRon Holmes II defensive rebound
|14:07
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|14:23
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|14:23
|Kobe Elvis defensive rebound
|14:48
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|+3
|DaRon Holmes II makes three point jump shot (Javon Bennett assists)
|9-7
|15:23
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|15:35
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|15:37
|Kobe Elvis misses two point layup
|16:00
|+3
|Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|6-5
|16:29
|+2
|Nate Santos makes two point layup (Enoch Cheeks assists)
|6-2
|16:59
|Ryan Zan turnover (DaRon Holmes II steals)
|17:05
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:05
|+1
|DaRon Holmes II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|17:05
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (DaRon Holmes II draws the foul)
|17:08
|Ryan Zan turnover (Enoch Cheeks steals)
|17:08
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|17:10
|Enoch Cheeks misses two point layup
|17:14
|Enoch Cheeks offensive rebound
|17:16
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Javon Bennett defensive rebound
|17:27
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|17:39
|Javon Bennett misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|+2
|Ryan Zan makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:08
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound
|18:10
|Nate Santos misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Explorers turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:03
|+2
|DaRon Holmes II makes two point layup (Kobe Elvis assists)
|2-0
|19:18
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|19:20
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|19:32
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|19:34
|DaRon Holmes II misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|DaRon Holmes II vs. Ryan Zan (Flyers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Anwar Gill turnover (Koby Brea steals)
|11:19
|Isaac Jack turnover (offensive foul)
|11:40
|Isaac Jack offensive foul
|11:40
|+ 3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|12:00
|+ 1
|Kobe Elvis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:16
|Kobe Elvis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:16
|Ryan Zan shooting foul (Kobe Elvis draws the foul)
|12:16
|Nate Santos defensive rebound
|12:28
|Ryan Zan misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|12:37
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|12
|10
|Field Goals
|4-11 (36.4%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|8
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|5
|6
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|4
|2
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|1
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Holmes II F
|19.5 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.6 APG
|55.7 FG%
|
00
|. Vahlberg Fasasi G
|5.5 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|0.7 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Holmes II F
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi G
|3 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Santos
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Brea
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Cheeks
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Jack
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bennett
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Santos
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Brea
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Cheeks
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Jack
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bennett
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Uhl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schuler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Padegimas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dickey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Napier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Nwokeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|6
|4
|4/11
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|28
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Brickus
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Gill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Brickus
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Gill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Marrero
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tahmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|8
|2
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
