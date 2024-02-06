No. 12 Auburn, No. 16 Alabama tangle in key SEC matchup
Two of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference will square off for the second time in as many weeks when No. 16 Alabama visits No. 12 Auburn on Wednesday night in Auburn, Ala.
Alabama (16-6, 8-1) sits atop the SEC standings by one game over both Auburn (18-4, 7-2) and No. 15 South Carolina (19-3, 7-2). Nine games remain on the regular-season schedule.
The Crimson Tide have won four games in a row and 10 of their past 11 contests. They are coming off a dominant 99-67 win at home against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Mark Sears led Alabama with 21 points in the win. He shot 6-for-10 overall and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said he was impressed by his team on both offense and defense.
"We have been asking our guys to put both sides of the ball together for all two halves all season, and that's been the closest we've come (to doing it)," Oats said. "... I thought for playing a tough, hard-nosed, blue-collar team like Mississippi State, we did great.
"We're getting our guys to play a little bit more aggressive, harder, and more assertive on defense. Overall, this is a really compliant group, so when we make points that we need to improve on, they have done a pretty good job of building on it."
Alabama now will go up against an Auburn squad that is eager to avenge a 79-75 loss on the Crimson Tide's home court on Jan. 24. The Tigers have won two of three games since then, including a 91-77 victory at Ole Miss on Saturday.
Auburn was ranked No. 8 when it met Alabama the first time but fell behind 44-30 at the half against its in-state rival. The Tigers outscored Alabama 45-35 in the second half but came up four points short.
Sears scored 22 points and dished out eight assists to lead Alabama in the win. Rylan Griffen contributed 17 points off the bench while shooting 5-for-10 from 3-point range, and Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. tallied 14 points apiece.
Johni Broome led Auburn with 25 points in the first matchup. Chad Baker-Mazara finished with 11 points off the bench and Jaylin Williams led the team with 11 rebounds.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said he was pleased with his team's performance since the first meeting with Alabama. Pearl pointed to the fact that six players scored in double digits in the team's most recent victory over Ole Miss.
"I think it's the key to our season," Pearl said as he spoke about the well-rounded attack. "I think as much as anything, they are beginning to have confidence in each other now. ...
"We took a step (on Saturday against Ole Miss). Now we'll see if we've got to take another step on Wednesday when we play the first-place team. We'll be playing for first place on Wednesday in February."
Auburn will try to stay undefeated at home, where it is 11-0 this season. Alabama is 3-2 on the road.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:32
|Chaney Johnson personal foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
|8:33
|Jaylin Williams personal foul (Mouhamed Dioubate draws the foul)
|8:36
|Mouhamed Dioubate defensive rebound
|8:38
|Denver Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|+2
|Aaron Estrada makes two point layup
|23-32
|9:11
|Jump ball. Mark Sears vs. Chris Moore (Mark Sears gains possession)
|9:13
|Chris Moore turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Estrada steals)
|9:20
|Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass) (Chris Moore steals)
|9:23
|Denver Jones personal foul (Latrell Wrightsell Jr. draws the foul)
|9:33
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. defensive rebound
|9:35
|Johni Broome misses two point layup
|9:53
|+3
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Mark Sears assists)
|21-32
|10:01
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-32
|10:01
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-31
|10:01
|Mouhamed Dioubate shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|10:05
|Tigers offensive rebound
|10:07
|Grant Nelson blocks Johni Broome's two point layup
|10:07
|Rylan Griffen turnover (lost ball) (K.D. Johnson steals)
|10:20
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Johni Broome assists)
|18-30
|10:28
|Nick Pringle turnover (bad pass) (Johni Broome steals)
|10:45
|Rylan Griffen offensive rebound
|10:47
|Johni Broome blocks Mark Sears's three point jump shot
|11:14
|+3
|Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Lior Berman assists)
|18-28
|11:23
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. personal foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|11:23
|Tigers offensive rebound
|11:25
|Tre Donaldson misses two point jump shot
|11:33
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|11:35
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:42
|Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|11:42
|Johni Broome blocks Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s two point layup
|11:46
|+3
|K.D. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Chad Baker-Mazara assists)
|18-25
|11:56
|Aaron Estrada turnover (bad pass) (Chad Baker-Mazara steals)
|12:03
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point tip layup
|18-22
|12:07
|Johni Broome offensive rebound
|12:09
|K.D. Johnson misses two point layup
|12:23
|+1
|Nick Pringle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-20
|12:23
|Nick Pringle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:23
|Chad Baker-Mazara shooting foul (Nick Pringle draws the foul)
|12:37
|+2
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes two point putback layup
|17-20
|12:44
|Chad Baker-Mazara offensive rebound
|12:46
|Aden Holloway misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|Mohamed Wague personal foul (Chad Baker-Mazara draws the foul)
|13:02
|Mohamed Wague personal foul (Aden Holloway draws the foul)
|13:25
|+1
|Mohamed Wague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-18
|13:25
|+1
|Mohamed Wague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|13:25
|Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Mohamed Wague draws the foul)
|13:26
|Mohamed Wague offensive rebound
|13:28
|Rylan Griffen misses two point layup
|13:35
|Sam Walters defensive rebound
|13:37
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses two point jump shot
|13:43
|Chad Baker-Mazara offensive rebound
|13:43
|K.D. Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:43
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-18
|13:43
|Sam Walters shooting foul (K.D. Johnson draws the foul)
|13:51
|Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|13:53
|Jarin Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|+3
|Aden Holloway makes three point jump shot (K.D. Johnson assists)
|15-17
|14:11
|Rylan Griffen turnover (lost ball) (Chaney Johnson steals)
|14:25
|+1
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-14
|14:25
|+1
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-13
|14:25
|Aaron Estrada shooting foul (Chad Baker-Mazara draws the foul)
|14:44
|+2
|Mark Sears makes two point layup
|15-12
|14:53
|Mark Sears defensive rebound
|14:55
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|+3
|Mark Sears makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
|13-12
|15:31
|Grant Nelson defensive rebound
|15:33
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|Chaney Johnson defensive rebound
|15:49
|Grant Nelson misses two point layup
|15:55
|TV timeout
|16:13
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Johni Broome assists)
|10-12
|16:32
|+2
|Mark Sears makes two point floating jump shot
|10-10
|16:45
|+2
|Tre Donaldson makes two point floating jump shot
|8-10
|16:50
|Tre Donaldson defensive rebound
|16:52
|Grant Nelson misses three point jump shot
|17:08
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point layup
|8-8
|17:28
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|17:30
|Rylan Griffen misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Chris Moore personal foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
|17:56
|+2
|Tre Donaldson makes two point floating jump shot
|8-6
|18:15
|+2
|Grant Nelson makes two point dunk (Mark Sears assists)
|8-4
|18:32
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot
|6-4
|18:51
|+3
|Aaron Estrada makes three point jump shot (Grant Nelson assists)
|6-2
|19:00
|Grant Nelson defensive rebound
|19:02
|Jaylin Williams misses two point layup
|19:18
|+3
|Rylan Griffen makes three point jump shot (Grant Nelson assists)
|3-2
|19:36
|+2
|Tre Donaldson makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|Grant Nelson vs. Johni Broome (Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|32
|Field Goals
|9-17 (52.9%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-9 (44.4%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|5-6 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|10
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|6
|5
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fouls
|6
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Sears G
|20.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.9 APG
|52.6 FG%
|
00
|. Williams F
|12.7 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|2.1 APG
|59.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Sears G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|J. Williams F
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sears
|7
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Estrada
|7
|0
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Nelson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Dioubate
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sears
|7
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Estrada
|7
|0
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Nelson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Dioubate
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wague
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Pringle
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Stevenson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Walters
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cosby Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|8
|5
|9/17
|4/9
|3/4
|6
|50
|1
|1
|5
|2
|6
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Donaldson
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Broome
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Donaldson
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Broome
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Baker-Mazara
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|K. Johnson
|4
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Holloway
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Berman
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cardwell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Sobera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Trapp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Muschalek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Clanton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|32
|8
|5
|12/22
|3/7
|5/6
|6
|50
|5
|2
|1
|3
|5
-
CHSO
WINT13
35
1st 0.0
-
GTWN
HALL33
38
1st 0.0 FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42
1st 0.0
-
STET
BELLAR40
51
2nd 18:55
-
STL
LAS51
39
1st 0.0
-
ARMY
LEH16
21
1st 7:25
-
16ALA
12AUB25
32
1st 8:24 ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29
1st 7:50
-
CIT
WCU17
23
1st 6:31
-
CLST
PFW20
24
1st 7:11
-
COLG
BU26
20
1st 7:10
-
DAV
DUQ18
13
1st 7:16
-
FURM
MER29
21
1st 7:12
-
GWEB
PRES23
21
1st 8:10
-
HC
LAF17
21
1st 7:24
-
LCHI
GMU19
27
1st 8:17
-
L-MD
AMER21
12
1st 6:28
-
LSU
6TENN20
35
1st 5:05 SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34
1st 6:11 ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY16
29
1st 7:39
-
NOVA
XAV17
19
1st 6:12 FS1
-
PITT
NCST26
23
1st 6:28 ESPU
-
MASS
STBN23
16
1st 7:45
-
SCUP
LON19
23
1st 7:26
-
VALP
INST16
30
1st 6:51
-
11WISC
MICH22
29
1st 7:12 BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30
1st 5:56
-
WOFF
ETSU16
14
1st 7:25
-
CCAR
ULM0
0
-
UTSA
WICH0
0
ESP+
-
APP
TXST0
0
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0
-
GASO
USA0
0
-
GAST
LA0
0
-
UIC
ILST0
0
-
JMAD
ARST0
0
-
MOSU
UNI0
0
-
MURR
BELM0
0
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0
-
PORT
GONZ0
0
CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0
-
SMU
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0
FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0
ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0
ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0
PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0
-
USC
CAL0
0
PACN