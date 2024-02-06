Texas A&M focuses on free throws vs. skidding Missouri
Texas A&M focuses on free throws vs. skidding Missouri
When Texas A&M defeated Missouri earlier this season, the Aggies outscored the Tigers 27-7 at the free-throw line.
Getting to the line -- and converting -- will be a major emphasis when the Aggies (13-8, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) visit the Tigers (8-14, 0-9) on Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo.
Texas A&M shot just 15 of 24 (62.5 percent) from the line in its most recent game, a 67-66 victory over Florida on Saturday.
"We need to continue to spend time and make it a priority to make free throws," Aggies coach Buzz Williams said. "We're first in free-throw attempts (in the SEC), and entering the day we were next-to-last in free-throw percentage.
"So, statistically speaking, we need to accumulate as many free throws as we can, but hopefully we can increase the percentage. We want to be in the bonus first in both halves -- that's one of our goals. We got to the bonus in the second half much faster than the first."
The Aggies defeated the visiting Tigers 63-57 on Jan. 23. Wade Taylor IV had 19 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M, which shot 27-for-37 (73 percent) from the foul line.
Taylor leads Texas A&M with a 19.8-point scoring average and Tyrece Radford is at 13.8.
Missouri has lost 12 of its last 13 games, including nine in a row. Injuries and illness have taken a toll, with forwards Jesus Carralero Martin (foot contusion) and Trent Pierce (illness) joining guard Caleb Grill (wrist surgery) on the sideline.
"I think the biggest jump is making sure we stay confident, making sure we approach each game understanding that we have to do it connected," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "And I'm proud of our guys for facing the adversity that they've faced because they do give their very best.
"But consistently, we have to know where our production is coming from. And when you're dealing with a healthy team -- and that's what we're getting closer to, a healthy team -- we'll then be able to lock in on some key guys being able to score."
Missouri is paced by guards Sean East II (15.6 points per game) and Tamar Bates (13.9).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|21
|31.9
|19.8
|3.7
|3.7
|2.20
|0.00
|2.9
|36.6
|30.3
|82.5
|0.5
|3.1
|T. Radford
|16
|31.2
|13.8
|5.6
|2.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|38.9
|25.8
|65.1
|2.7
|2.9
|H. Coleman III
|19
|26.8
|10.4
|7.1
|1.0
|0.90
|0.00
|0.9
|58.1
|0.0
|69.6
|2.8
|4.3
|H. Hefner
|21
|18.4
|7.0
|2.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|35.8
|32.1
|59.5
|0.8
|1.5
|J. Carter
|21
|24.3
|6.5
|5.3
|0.7
|0.80
|0.20
|0.5
|32.2
|19.5
|63.4
|2
|3.3
|A. Garcia
|21
|29
|6.1
|8.5
|1.6
|1.60
|0.70
|0.9
|51.9
|35.7
|67.7
|4.1
|4.4
|S. Washington
|19
|20.6
|5.6
|4.9
|0.8
|0.70
|0.80
|0.5
|45.0
|24.1
|67.5
|2.3
|2.7
|M. Obaseki
|20
|10.9
|4.3
|1.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|35.6
|30.4
|42.4
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Lawrence
|17
|7.9
|2.6
|0.9
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.2
|27.9
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|W. Leveque
|20
|11.6
|2.0
|3.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.80
|0.5
|28.6
|0.0
|88.9
|1.9
|1.4
|B. Lindsay
|8
|6.8
|1.8
|0.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|33.3
|18.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Lee
|5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|21
|0.0
|73.5
|46.9
|11.2
|7.60
|2.80
|9.7
|39.1
|26.7
|68.9
|18.4
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. East II
|22
|33.5
|15.6
|3.5
|4.1
|1.20
|0.20
|2.7
|51.6
|46.6
|84.3
|0.5
|2.9
|T. Bates
|22
|24.7
|13.9
|2.4
|1.2
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|54.7
|44.4
|95.2
|0.8
|1.5
|N. Carter
|22
|27
|12.0
|5.1
|1.4
|1.00
|0.70
|1.1
|40.9
|28.7
|76.1
|1.1
|4
|N. Honor
|22
|30.7
|10.3
|1.3
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|37.3
|40.2
|82.5
|0.4
|1
|C. Grill
|9
|21.9
|8.4
|5.8
|1.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.8
|36.4
|29.2
|82.4
|1.3
|4.4
|A. Robinson II
|20
|14
|4.1
|2.0
|1.2
|1.50
|0.30
|0.6
|35.6
|21.9
|71.9
|0.7
|1.3
|C. Vanover
|19
|11.6
|3.9
|2.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.80
|0.3
|50.9
|21.1
|86.7
|0.7
|1.9
|A. Shaw
|22
|15.4
|3.3
|3.5
|0.4
|0.40
|1.30
|0.9
|67.3
|0.0
|37.5
|1.2
|2.4
|J. Tonje
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|50.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Carralero Martin
|17
|13.3
|2.4
|2.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.50
|0.9
|31.4
|31.3
|100.0
|0.9
|1.4
|J. Butler
|20
|9.6
|1.9
|2.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.90
|0.3
|38.9
|19.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1.5
|C. Lewis
|20
|8.1
|1.9
|1.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|28.0
|20.7
|50.0
|0.4
|1.1
|T. Pierce
|16
|6.4
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|37.1
|18.2
|16.7
|0.1
|1.1
|K. Brown
|2
|6.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Majak
|14
|4.1
|0.1
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Francois
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|73.5
|35.1
|13.3
|8.10
|5.00
|11.1
|44.5
|32.8
|78.1
|9.4
|22.6
-
CHSO
WINT14
41146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
GTWN
HALL35
38138 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42158 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
STET
BELLAR40
51139.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm
-
STL
LAS51
39149.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
ARMY
LEH16
21129 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32162.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29130 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU17
23139 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
PFW20
24153.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
COLG
BU30
21133 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
DAV
DUQ23
18137.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
MER29
21147 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES23
21146 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HC
LAF17
21129.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LCHI
GMU19
28136.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
L-MD
AMER21
12133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
LSU
6TENN22
42153.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34154 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY19
33153 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NOVA
XAV22
19149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PITT
NCST30
27143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
STBN24
16145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON19
23142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST25
37156 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
11WISC
MICH23
31143 O/U
+8
7:00pm BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30150 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU17
21141 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UTSA
WICH5
4156 O/U
-9.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
APP
TXST0
0132 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
GASO
USA0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
LA0
0152 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
JMAD
ARST0
0160.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UNI0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
BELM0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0137 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SMU
RICE0
0143 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0141 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0141.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0134 O/U
-17
9:00pm ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0142 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0138 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0136 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm PACN