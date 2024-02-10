Villanova vies to halt slide in meeting vs. Seton Hall
Two teams trending in opposite directions square off Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia as scuffling Villanova hosts Seton Hall in Big East action.
The Wildcats (12-11, 5-7 Big East) enter this one having lost six of their past seven games, most recently a 56-53 defeat against Xavier on Wednesday.
Brendan Hausen led the Wildcats with 15 points. Eric Dixon chipped in 13 and Hakim Hart notched seven points, five boards and two steals off the bench.
However, Villanova was unable to overcome 33.9 percent shooting and a 6-of-21 performance from the 3-point line.
The Wildcats actually had a chance to tie it on their final possession, but they never got a shot off.
"I thought we came out, played extremely hard," Wildcats coach Kyle Neptune said. "Xavier's a tough team, they came out and just outlasted us. I thought we defended at a high level, but unfortunately, I thought they got some key baskets, some key rebounds at times and edged it out."
Meanwhile, Seton Hall (15-8, 8-4) is seeking its third straight win after disposing of DePaul and Georgetown over the past two weeks.
In the 76-70 triumph over the Hoyas, Dre Davis recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds and Kadary Richmond contributed 20 points with eight assists and seven boards.
Davis is averaging 14.2 points and has scored in double figures in 13 straight games.
"It's a credit to the work he's putting in every day," Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said. "He's one of those guys that's an everyday guy. He's been an everyday guy since he's been here. Last year, he had some knee stuff, but this year, he's been taking care of his body. He's been our workhorse and everything he's doing, we need it a lot."
Davis and company will be looking to shut down Dixon, who leads Villanova at 15.7 points and is second on the squad with 6.3 rebounds per outing.
Villanova posted four-point victories in both matchups with the Pirates last season.
This is the first meeting this season between these teams, who will reconvene at Seton Hall on March 6.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:06
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|10:14
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|34-54
|10:35
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|10:37
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|11:09
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|34-52
|11:27
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|11:29
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point driving finger roll layup
|11:37
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-50
|11:37
|TJ Bamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:37
|TV timeout
|11:37
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|11:50
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|11:52
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:04
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point putback layup
|34-49
|12:07
|Eric Dixon offensive rebound
|12:09
|TJ Bamba misses two point floating jump shot
|12:30
|Jordan Longino defensive rebound
|12:32
|Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|Eric Dixon personal foul (Elijah Hutchins-Everett draws the foul)
|13:05
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-47
|13:05
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-46
|13:05
|Dre Davis shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|13:21
|TV timeout
|13:21
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|13:28
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point putback layup
|34-45
|13:31
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|13:33
|Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|Jordan Longino turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Addae-Wusu steals)
|13:56
|Jump ball. Justin Moore vs. Kadary Richmond (Wildcats gains possession)
|14:08
|Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Longino steals)
|14:19
|Justin Moore turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)
|14:38
|+3
|Kadary Richmond makes three point jump shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|32-45
|15:03
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|15:05
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|Jordan Longino defensive rebound
|15:20
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|15:30
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|TV timeout
|15:43
|Dre Davis personal foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|15:43
|Kadary Richmond turnover (TJ Bamba steals)
|16:04
|+3
|Brendan Hausen makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists)
|29-45
|16:25
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|16:27
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|16:37
|Dre Davis blocks Mark Armstrong's two point layup
|16:53
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|16:55
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|17:05
|Jaden Bediako blocks Eric Dixon's two point jump shot
|17:30
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|29-42
|17:35
|Mark Armstrong personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|17:45
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|17:47
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)
|18:34
|Eric Dixon personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|18:43
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|18:45
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|18:56
|Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-42
|19:21
|Kadary Richmond shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|19:21
|+2
|TJ Bamba makes two point driving layup
|27-41
|19:40
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|27-39
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Pirates offensive rebound
|0:01
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|0:06
|Eric Dixon misses two point jump shot
|0:24
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:33
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|0:35
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|+3
|Mark Armstrong makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|24-39
|1:38
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|24-36
|1:40
|Lance Ware personal foul (Elijah Hutchins-Everett draws the foul)
|1:46
|Lance Ware personal foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|2:01
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|2:01
|+2
|TJ Bamba makes two point driving reverse layup (Hakim Hart assists)
|21-36
|2:06
|Isaiah Coleman turnover (lost ball) (Hakim Hart steals)
|2:15
|Isaiah Coleman defensive rebound
|2:17
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|2:30
|Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|+3
|Brendan Hausen makes three point stepback jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|21-34
|3:17
|Kadary Richmond turnover (traveling)
|3:37
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|21-31
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|3:52
|Hakim Hart blocks Jaden Bediako's two point jump shot
|3:59
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|4:01
|Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
|4:03
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|4:05
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point layup
|4:31
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|21-28
|4:46
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point driving layup
|21-26
|5:07
|+3
|Brendan Hausen makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists)
|19-26
|5:21
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-23
|5:21
|+1
|Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-23
|5:21
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|5:28
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|5:30
|Brendan Hausen misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|Brendan Hausen defensive rebound
|5:43
|Jaden Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:43
|+1
|Jaden Bediako makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-23
|5:43
|Jordan Longino shooting foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|5:46
|Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|5:48
|Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
|5:53
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|5:55
|Eric Dixon misses two point jump shot
|6:01
|Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul (Jordan Longino draws the foul)
|6:17
|Dre Davis turnover (bad pass)
|6:38
|+3
|Eric Dixon makes three point jump shot (Jordan Longino assists)
|16-23
|6:39
|Elijah Hutchins-Everett personal foul (Lance Ware draws the foul)
|6:40
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot
|16-20
|7:02
|+3
|Kadary Richmond makes three point jump shot (Sadraque NgaNga assists)
|16-18
|7:12
|Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|7:14
|TJ Bamba misses three point stepback jump shot
|7:50
|+2
|Kadary Richmond makes two point jump shot
|13-18
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Mark Armstrong turnover (bad pass)
|8:02
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|8:04
|Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Mark Armstrong assists)
|11-18
|8:52
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass)
|9:04
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|9:06
|Hakim Hart misses two point layup
|9:15
|Dre Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)
|9:34
|Hakim Hart turnover (traveling)
|9:51
|Dre Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)
|9:59
|Dre Davis defensive rebound
|10:01
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes makes two point driving layup
|11-15
|10:35
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving layup
|9-15
|10:43
|Al-Amir Dawes turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:09
|Lance Ware turnover (traveling)
|11:20
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|11:24
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Isaiah Coleman defensive rebound
|11:48
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|12:05
|Dre Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:15
|+2
|Brendan Hausen makes two point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
|9-13
|12:37
|Isaiah Coleman personal foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|13:00
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point driving finger roll layup
|9-11
|13:17
|Jordan Longino personal foul (Dre Davis draws the foul)
|13:18
|Jordan Longino turnover (Dre Davis steals)
|13:38
|Kadary Richmond personal foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|13:51
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|13:53
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|14:16
|Mark Armstrong misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|+2
|Dre Davis makes two point layup
|7-11
|15:03
|Mark Armstrong turnover (lost ball) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|15:09
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|15:11
|Kadary Richmond misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-11
|15:33
|+1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-10
|15:33
|TV timeout
|15:33
|Kadary Richmond shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|15:59
|+3
|Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|5-9
|16:19
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point turnaround bank jump shot
|2-9
|16:52
|+2
|Jaden Bediako makes two point hook shot (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|2-7
|17:13
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point pullup jump shot (Tyler Burton assists)
|0-7
|17:29
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|17:31
|Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|17:48
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-5
|18:08
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|18:10
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|18:31
|TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot
|18:53
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|18:55
|Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|+3
|TJ Bamba makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|0-3
|19:37
|Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)
|20:00
|Jaden Bediako vs. Eric Dixon (Al-Amir Dawes gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|10:06
|+ 2
|Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|10:14
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|10:35
|Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|+ 2
|Justin Moore makes two point layup
|11:09
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|11:27
|Al-Amir Dawes misses two point driving finger roll layup
|11:29
|+ 1
|TJ Bamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:37
|TJ Bamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:37
|Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|11:37
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|11:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|54
|Field Goals
|13-36 (36.1%)
|20-38 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|22
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|17
|20
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 15-8
|73.7 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Villanova 12-11
|72.1 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Richmond G
|16.1 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
00
|. Dixon F
|15.7 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Richmond G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|E. Dixon F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Richmond
|12
|4
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|-
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|A. Dawes
|8
|0
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Davis
|6
|4
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|J. Bediako
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|D. Addae-Wusu
|3
|4
|3
|1/6
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hutchins-Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. NgaNga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ozdogan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tubek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Swann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|19
|7
|13/36
|5/20
|3/4
|9
|0
|4
|2
|11
|2
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dixon
|16
|5
|0
|7/11
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Bamba
|11
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|4/5
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Armstrong
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Moore
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Burton
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Longino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ware
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dumont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|21
|11
|20/38
|8/20
|6/7
|8
|0
|8
|1
|7
|1
|20