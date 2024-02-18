away team background logo
WICHST
CHARLO

1st Half
WICH
Shockers
25
CHAR
49ers
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Xavier Bell defensive rebound  
0:03   Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point jump shot  
0:13 +2 Quincy Ballard makes two point dunk (Bijan Cortes assists) 25-36
0:25   Dalen Ridgnal offensive rebound  
0:25   Xavier Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:25   Jackson Threadgill shooting foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)  
0:25 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot 23-36
0:42 +1 Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-36
0:42 +1 Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-35
0:42   Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)  
0:53   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
0:55   Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot  
1:12   Quincy Ballard defensive rebound  
1:14   Igor Milicic Jr. misses two point layup  
1:37   Xavier Bell turnover (lost ball)  
1:48 +2 Igor Milicic Jr. makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists) 21-34
1:55   Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Nik Graves steals)  
2:18 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point jump shot 21-32
2:42 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot 21-30
2:50   TV timeout  
2:50   Nik Graves personal foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)  
3:04 +2 Nik Graves makes two point layup 19-30
3:18   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
3:20   Isaac Abidde misses three point jump shot  
3:46 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point layup 19-28
4:04 +1 Bijan Cortes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-26
4:04   Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Bijan Cortes draws the foul)  
4:04 +2 Bijan Cortes makes two point layup 18-26
4:28 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot 16-26
4:51 +3 Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Bijan Cortes assists) 16-24
5:10   Shockers defensive rebound  
5:12   Robert Braswell IV misses three point jump shot  
5:29   49ers defensive rebound  
5:31   Xavier Bell misses two point layup  
5:35   Isaac Abidde offensive rebound  
5:37   Robert Braswell IV blocks Bijan Cortes's two point layup  
5:42   Isaiah Folkes turnover (bad pass) (Bijan Cortes steals)  
5:55   Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)  
6:11 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup 13-24
6:37 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup 11-24
6:55   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
6:55   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:55   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:55   Dishon Jackson shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
6:57   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
6:59   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
7:16   Isaiah Folkes turnover (out of bounds)  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:21   Jump ball. Dean Reiber vs. Quincy Ballard (49ers gains possession)  
7:21   Dean Reiber offensive rebound  
7:23   Dean Reiber misses two point layup  
7:28   Robert Braswell IV defensive rebound  
7:30   Isaac Abidde misses two point layup  
7:53   Quincy Ballard defensive rebound  
7:55   Dishon Jackson misses two point layup  
8:16 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup 11-22
8:29 +2 Isaiah Folkes makes two point layup 9-22
8:43   Dishon Jackson defensive rebound  
8:45   Bijan Cortes misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Isaac Abidde defensive rebound  
8:59   Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot  
9:22 +2 Bijan Cortes makes two point dunk 9-20
9:27   Bijan Cortes defensive rebound  
9:29   Quincy Ballard blocks Jackson Threadgill's two point layup  
9:38   TV timeout  
9:38   49ers 30 second timeout  
9:45   Dean Reiber defensive rebound  
9:47   Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot  
10:10 +3 Robert Braswell IV makes three point jump shot (Nik Graves assists) 7-20
10:15   Dean Reiber defensive rebound  
10:17   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
10:39   Jackson Threadgill misses two point jump shot  
11:01 +3 Xavier Bell makes three point jump shot 7-17
11:14   Kenny Pohto offensive rebound  
11:16   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot  
11:48 +3 Jackson Threadgill makes three point jump shot (Robert Braswell IV assists) 4-17
11:52   Kenny Pohto turnover (bad pass) (Robert Braswell IV steals)  
11:54   Kenny Pohto defensive rebound  
11:56   Dean Reiber misses two point layup  
11:59   Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Dean Reiber steals)  
12:07   Kenny Pohto defensive rebound  
12:09   Igor Milicic Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:31   Robert Braswell IV defensive rebound  
12:33   Harlond Beverly misses two point layup  
12:48   Shockers 30 second timeout  
12:51 +3 Nik Graves makes three point jump shot (Dean Reiber assists) 4-14
13:18   Ronnie DeGray III turnover (out of bounds)  
13:18   Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound  
13:20   Bijan Cortes misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Dean Reiber personal foul (Quincy Ballard draws the foul)  
13:54   Xavier Bell defensive rebound  
13:56   Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Xavier Bell turnover (bad pass) (Nik Graves steals)  
14:24 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot 4-11
14:45   Nik Graves defensive rebound  
14:47   Nik Graves blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot  
15:16   TV timeout  
15:16   Shockers defensive rebound  
15:18   Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot  
15:33 +2 Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot 4-9
16:03 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot 2-9
16:09   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
16:11   Igor Milicic Jr. blocks Dalen Ridgnal's two point layup  
16:18   Dean Reiber turnover (bad pass)  
16:34 +2 Bijan Cortes makes two point jump shot 2-7
17:00 +1 Nik Graves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-7
17:00 +1 Nik Graves makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-6
17:00   Colby Rogers shooting foul (Nik Graves draws the foul)  
17:10   Bijan Cortes turnover (bad pass) (Nik Graves steals)  
17:29 +1 Igor Milicic Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 0-5
17:29   Igor Milicic Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
17:29 +1 Igor Milicic Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 0-4
17:29   Colby Rogers shooting foul (Igor Milicic Jr. draws the foul)  
17:45   49ers offensive rebound  
17:47   Dishon Jackson misses two point hook shot  
18:07   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
18:09   Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot  
18:36 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot 0-3
18:51   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
18:53   Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +1 Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-1
19:12   Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:12   Quincy Ballard shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)  
19:29   Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:30   Colby Rogers offensive rebound  
19:32   Isaiah Folkes blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup  
20:00   Quincy Ballard vs. Dishon Jackson (Shockers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 25 36
Field Goals 11-28 (39.3%) 13-26 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 1-4 (25.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 17 15
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 9 12
Team 2 2
Assists 2 4
Steals 1 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
1
X. Bell G
11 PTS, 2 REB
25
L. Patterson G
10 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Wichita State 10-15 25-25
Charlotte 16-8 36-36
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
Wichita State 10-15 72.6 PPG 43.5 RPG 11.6 APG
Charlotte 16-8 69.8 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
00
. Bell G 11.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.4 APG 43.7 FG%
00
. Patterson G 14.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.5 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
X. Bell G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25
L. Patterson G 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
39.3 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 37.5
25.0 FT% 77.8
Wichita State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Cortes 7 1 2 3/6 0/2 1/1 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
H. Beverly 2 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
Q. Ballard 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 2
D. Ridgnal 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
C. Rogers 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. DeGray III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pohto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Abidde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thengvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ighovodja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Germany - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 15 2 11/28 2/8 1/4 5 0 1 1 7 6 9
Charlotte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Patterson 10 1 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Graves 7 1 2 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 - 3 1 0 0 1
D. Jackson 7 2 0 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
I. Milicic Jr. 4 4 0 1/3 0/1 2/3 0 - 0 1 0 0 4
I. Folkes 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Braswell IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Threadgill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reiber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fearne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Niagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Richart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 13 4 13/26 3/8 7/9 5 0 5 4 3 1 12
