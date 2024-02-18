WICHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Xavier Bell defensive rebound
|0:03
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|+2
|Quincy Ballard makes two point dunk (Bijan Cortes assists)
|25-36
|0:25
|Dalen Ridgnal offensive rebound
|0:25
|Xavier Bell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:25
|Jackson Threadgill shooting foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)
|0:25
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot
|23-36
|0:42
|+1
|Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-36
|0:42
|+1
|Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-35
|0:42
|Ronnie DeGray III shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|0:53
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|0:55
|Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|Quincy Ballard defensive rebound
|1:14
|Igor Milicic Jr. misses two point layup
|1:37
|Xavier Bell turnover (lost ball)
|1:48
|+2
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes two point layup (Nik Graves assists)
|21-34
|1:55
|Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Nik Graves steals)
|2:18
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point jump shot
|21-32
|2:42
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot
|21-30
|2:50
|TV timeout
|2:50
|Nik Graves personal foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)
|3:04
|+2
|Nik Graves makes two point layup
|19-30
|3:18
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|3:20
|Isaac Abidde misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point layup
|19-28
|4:04
|+1
|Bijan Cortes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-26
|4:04
|Lu'Cye Patterson shooting foul (Bijan Cortes draws the foul)
|4:04
|+2
|Bijan Cortes makes two point layup
|18-26
|4:28
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot
|16-26
|4:51
|+3
|Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Bijan Cortes assists)
|16-24
|5:10
|Shockers defensive rebound
|5:12
|Robert Braswell IV misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|49ers defensive rebound
|5:31
|Xavier Bell misses two point layup
|5:35
|Isaac Abidde offensive rebound
|5:37
|Robert Braswell IV blocks Bijan Cortes's two point layup
|5:42
|Isaiah Folkes turnover (bad pass) (Bijan Cortes steals)
|5:55
|Ronnie DeGray III personal foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|6:11
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point layup
|13-24
|6:37
|+2
|Dishon Jackson makes two point layup
|11-24
|6:55
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|6:55
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:55
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:55
|Dishon Jackson shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|6:57
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|6:59
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|7:16
|Isaiah Folkes turnover (out of bounds)
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:21
|Jump ball. Dean Reiber vs. Quincy Ballard (49ers gains possession)
|7:21
|Dean Reiber offensive rebound
|7:23
|Dean Reiber misses two point layup
|7:28
|Robert Braswell IV defensive rebound
|7:30
|Isaac Abidde misses two point layup
|7:53
|Quincy Ballard defensive rebound
|7:55
|Dishon Jackson misses two point layup
|8:16
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point layup
|11-22
|8:29
|+2
|Isaiah Folkes makes two point layup
|9-22
|8:43
|Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|8:45
|Bijan Cortes misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|Isaac Abidde defensive rebound
|8:59
|Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|+2
|Bijan Cortes makes two point dunk
|9-20
|9:27
|Bijan Cortes defensive rebound
|9:29
|Quincy Ballard blocks Jackson Threadgill's two point layup
|9:38
|TV timeout
|9:38
|49ers 30 second timeout
|9:45
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|9:47
|Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|+3
|Robert Braswell IV makes three point jump shot (Nik Graves assists)
|7-20
|10:15
|Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|10:17
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|10:39
|Jackson Threadgill misses two point jump shot
|11:01
|+3
|Xavier Bell makes three point jump shot
|7-17
|11:14
|Kenny Pohto offensive rebound
|11:16
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|+3
|Jackson Threadgill makes three point jump shot (Robert Braswell IV assists)
|4-17
|11:52
|Kenny Pohto turnover (bad pass) (Robert Braswell IV steals)
|11:54
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|11:56
|Dean Reiber misses two point layup
|11:59
|Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Dean Reiber steals)
|12:07
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|12:09
|Igor Milicic Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|Robert Braswell IV defensive rebound
|12:33
|Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|12:48
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|12:51
|+3
|Nik Graves makes three point jump shot (Dean Reiber assists)
|4-14
|13:18
|Ronnie DeGray III turnover (out of bounds)
|13:18
|Ronnie DeGray III offensive rebound
|13:20
|Bijan Cortes misses three point jump shot
|13:39
|Dean Reiber personal foul (Quincy Ballard draws the foul)
|13:54
|Xavier Bell defensive rebound
|13:56
|Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|Xavier Bell turnover (bad pass) (Nik Graves steals)
|14:24
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot
|4-11
|14:45
|Nik Graves defensive rebound
|14:47
|Nik Graves blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot
|15:16
|TV timeout
|15:16
|Shockers defensive rebound
|15:18
|Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|+2
|Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot
|4-9
|16:03
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot
|2-9
|16:09
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|16:11
|Igor Milicic Jr. blocks Dalen Ridgnal's two point layup
|16:18
|Dean Reiber turnover (bad pass)
|16:34
|+2
|Bijan Cortes makes two point jump shot
|2-7
|17:00
|+1
|Nik Graves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-7
|17:00
|+1
|Nik Graves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-6
|17:00
|Colby Rogers shooting foul (Nik Graves draws the foul)
|17:10
|Bijan Cortes turnover (bad pass) (Nik Graves steals)
|17:29
|+1
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|0-5
|17:29
|Igor Milicic Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|17:29
|+1
|Igor Milicic Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|0-4
|17:29
|Colby Rogers shooting foul (Igor Milicic Jr. draws the foul)
|17:45
|49ers offensive rebound
|17:47
|Dishon Jackson misses two point hook shot
|18:07
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|18:09
|Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot
|18:36
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point jump shot
|0-3
|18:51
|Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound
|18:53
|Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|+1
|Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-1
|19:12
|Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:12
|Quincy Ballard shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|19:29
|Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:30
|Colby Rogers offensive rebound
|19:32
|Isaiah Folkes blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup
|20:00
|Quincy Ballard vs. Dishon Jackson (Shockers gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|36
|Field Goals
|11-28 (39.3%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|1-4 (25.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|15
|Offensive
|6
|1
|Defensive
|9
|12
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|2
|4
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|3
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
10 PTS, 1 REB
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 10-15
|72.6 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Charlotte 16-8
|69.8 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Bell G
|11.8 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
00
|. Patterson G
|14.6 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.5 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Bell G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|L. Patterson G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cortes
|7
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|H. Beverly
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Q. Ballard
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Ridgnal
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Rogers
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. DeGray III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Pohto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Abidde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thengvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ighovodja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Bamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Germany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|15
|2
|11/28
|2/8
|1/4
|5
|0
|1
|1
|7
|6
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Patterson
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Graves
|7
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Jackson
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Milicic Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|I. Folkes
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Braswell IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Threadgill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Reiber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fearne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Niagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Richart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|13
|4
|13/26
|3/8
|7/9
|5
|0
|5
|4
|3
|1
|12
