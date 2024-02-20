No. 22 CSU, aiming to extend Top 25 stay, faces UNM
Colorado State is the latest Mountain West team to rejoin the AP Top 25, jumping back in at No. 22 this week heading into a Wednesday game at New Mexico.
New Mexico (20-6, 8-5 Mountain West) is out of the rankings for the second straight week after climbing as high as No. 19 on Jan. 29.
Colorado State (20-6, 8-5) was ranked for seven straight weeks and eight weeks overall earlier this season, rising as high as No. 13 on Jan. 1.
San Diego State, back in the Top 25 this week at No. 19, and Utah State are other Mountain West programs that have been in and out of the poll.
The Rams were out of the Top 25 the past three weeks before winning five of their past six games, including a 75-55 win over Utah State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.
Power forward Joel Scott finished with 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Colorado State.
His presence inside made up for the Rams shooting 4-for-23 (17.4 percent) from 3-point range.
The Rams had a 48-26 scoring advantage in the paint and finished with a 45-32 rebounding edge.
"I think establishing something in the paint is a big deal," Colorado State coach Niko Medved said. "You can live by the 3, die by the 3, and we didn't do either, which was great."
Nique Clifford had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Rams, whose 14 offensive rebounds led to 18 second-chance points.
"Sometimes I think it's really good to set that physicality tone, be that rebounding or getting to the rim and scoring a little bit," Scott said. "I think it's a group effort. I don't think it's necessarily all me who sets it like that."
Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State with 18 points while contributing eight assists. His two 3-pointers in the game increased his career total to 236, a program record.
New Mexico is coming off an 81-70 loss at San Diego State on Friday, a result that snapped the Lobos' four-game road winning streak.
Jaelen House scored 22 points to lead New Mexico. JT Toppin added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Mustapha Amzil finished with 10 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
Toppin achieved his ninth double-double of the season, extending his school freshman record.
New Mexico committed 19 turnovers but recorded 11 steals.
It was the Lobos' 11th game this season with 10-plus steals, one away from the program mark for single season, established in 2004-05 and matched in 2019-20.
"If we don't play good offense, we are going to let them get out on the break," New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said. "We had some silly turnovers and they will capitalize on that. We need to be more efficient offensively, with six assists and 19 turnovers."
New Mexico lost its previous game against Colorado State 76-68 on Jan. 2 in Fort Collins.
Colorado State shot 53.6 percent from the field in the second half and wound up with an 18-4 edge in points from the foul line.
Patrick Cartier led the Rams with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in that contest, while Clifford finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Toppin paced the Lobos with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Cartier played through ankle soreness against Utah State last weekend after getting hurt in the previous game at San Diego State. He finished with seven points, five rebounds and four assists against the Aggies.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|22 Colorado State 20-6
|77.9 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|19.2 APG
|New Mexico 20-6
|83.5 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Stevens
|26
|34.1
|16.2
|3.0
|7.4
|1.30
|0.20
|2.2
|47.5
|46.7
|81.2
|0.5
|2.5
|N. Clifford
|26
|29.6
|13.0
|7.1
|2.5
|1.40
|0.80
|1.7
|56.0
|40.8
|81.4
|1.1
|6
|J. Scott
|26
|27.5
|11.8
|5.8
|1.5
|1.00
|0.90
|1.1
|56.1
|26.3
|67.0
|1.7
|4.1
|P. Cartier
|25
|22.2
|11.4
|2.2
|2.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|55.4
|41.5
|84.0
|0.5
|1.7
|J. Strong
|20
|26.3
|8.2
|2.7
|2.1
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|47.3
|26.5
|72.4
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Lake
|21
|23.5
|6.3
|1.6
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|36.2
|28.6
|81.8
|0.1
|1.4
|J. Palmer
|26
|17
|5.0
|3.2
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|0.5
|36.2
|32.9
|79.2
|0.8
|2.4
|R. Mbemba
|24
|11.6
|4.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|64.8
|27.3
|71.8
|0.8
|1.6
|T. Jackson
|14
|9.3
|2.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|55.6
|57.1
|91.7
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Evans
|8
|6.3
|2.3
|1.4
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|0.8
|80.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1.1
|K. Evans
|26
|10
|2.0
|1.0
|1.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|41.5
|29.2
|75.0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|19
|6.1
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|44.8
|37.5
|100.0
|0.4
|0.4
|L. Murphy
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Payne
|6
|2.5
|0.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1.2
|Total
|26
|0.0
|77.9
|35.1
|19.2
|7.10
|3.20
|10.4
|49.8
|35.5
|76.6
|7.5
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. House
|21
|28.8
|15.9
|3.1
|3.7
|2.60
|0.10
|1.8
|38.5
|36.6
|87.5
|0.6
|2.5
|D. Dent
|25
|31.9
|15.4
|2.5
|5.6
|1.60
|0.70
|2.3
|52.4
|38.2
|67.3
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|19
|30.1
|14.6
|2.1
|1.6
|0.30
|0.10
|1.4
|36.7
|31.0
|82.9
|0.2
|1.9
|J. Toppin
|26
|25.9
|12.7
|8.8
|0.6
|1.10
|1.90
|1.1
|62.7
|30.8
|56.5
|3.6
|5.3
|N. Junior Joseph
|26
|25.1
|8.5
|7.6
|1.0
|1.20
|1.40
|1.5
|55.5
|0.0
|53.8
|2.6
|5
|T. Washington
|25
|18.8
|7.7
|3.4
|1.3
|1.70
|0.20
|1.2
|47.1
|31.4
|70.2
|0.8
|2.6
|M. Amzil
|25
|18.8
|7.0
|3.5
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.8
|39.7
|29.6
|84.0
|1.1
|2.4
|J. Baker Jr.
|25
|17.8
|5.0
|1.2
|1.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|44.3
|42.7
|70.0
|0
|1.2
|B. Appelhans
|13
|6.5
|3.1
|0.7
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|43.3
|43.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|Q. Webb
|15
|10.1
|2.4
|1.7
|0.1
|0.70
|0.10
|0.3
|50.0
|29.4
|25.0
|0.3
|1.3
|I. Mushila
|20
|9.5
|1.9
|3.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|28.1
|27.3
|65.4
|1.1
|2
|S. Forsling
|17
|4.9
|1.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|70.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|26
|0.0
|83.5
|42.9
|15.1
|9.50
|4.70
|10.5
|46.9
|34.7
|70.4
|12.3
|26.6
-
LEH
ARMY0
0130 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
WCU
UNCG0
0141 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
12ILL
PSU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
WINT0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
STBN
LAS0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm
-
BU
AMER0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
BUCK
HC0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MER0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0146 O/U
+8
7:00pm ACCN
-
CCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
16DAY
GMU0
0134 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8DUKE
MIA0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
24FLA
13ALA0
0174.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GW
JOES0
0159.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
JVST0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NAVY
L-MD0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
LON0
0150 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ND
LOU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
CINCY0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
URI0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SJU
GTWN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
VMI
ETSU0
0149 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
SAM0
0164.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0155 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0142 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
CHAR
MEM0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UIC0
0146 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
INST
VALP0
0161.5 O/U
+15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
SIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0131.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
XAV0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
UTSA0
0155.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IND0
0149.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm BTN
-
UGA
VAN0
0145 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DEP
7MARQ0
0151.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
MSST0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
WICH0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
17UK
LSU0
0163 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESPN
-
22COLST
NMEX0
0157.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
UOP0
0148 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0131 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1