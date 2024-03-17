away team background logo
TEMPLE
UAB

1st Half
TEMP
Owls
27
UAB
Blazers
43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Steve Settle III vs. Christian Coleman (Eric Gaines gains possession)  
19:46   Alejandro Vasquez turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Riley steals)  
19:44   Jump ball. Jordan Riley vs. Eric Gaines (Owls gains possession)  
19:22   Matteo Picarelli turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)  
19:16   Christian Coleman misses two point layup  
19:14   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
19:07   Sam Hofman misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Efrem Johnson defensive rebound  
18:52   Jordan Riley blocks Alejandro Vasquez's two point layup  
18:50   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
18:42   Eric Gaines blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup  
18:40   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
18:31   Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
18:10   Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot  
18:08   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
17:55 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 0-3
17:26   Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot  
17:24   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
17:08 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point layup 0-5
16:52   Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot  
16:50   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
16:35   Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (bad pass) (Hysier Miller steals)  
16:29 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point layup 2-5
16:11 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 2-8
15:52 +2 Jordan Riley makes two point layup (Sam Hofman assists) 4-8
15:44   TV timeout  
15:26   Shane Dezonie shooting foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)  
15:26   Christian Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:26   Christian Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:26   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
15:10   Javian Davis shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
15:10 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-8
15:10 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-8
14:52   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
14:48   Blazers offensive rebound  
14:32 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Efrem Johnson assists) 6-11
14:00   Hysier Miller misses two point jump shot  
13:58   Jordan Riley offensive rebound  
13:52 +2 Jordan Riley makes two point dunk 8-11
13:36 +2 Efrem Johnson makes two point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 8-13
13:17   Jordan Riley turnover (bad pass) (Efrem Johnson steals)  
13:06   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
13:04   Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound  
12:59 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup 8-15
12:47   Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot  
12:45   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
12:37   Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot  
12:35   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
12:28   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Jordan Riley offensive rebound  
12:23   Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Efrem Johnson steals)  
12:17   Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
12:03   Jordan Riley misses two point hook shot  
12:01   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
11:45   Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Hysier Miller steals)  
11:38 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point layup 10-15
11:38   TV timeout  
11:15   Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup  
11:14   Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (offensive goaltending)  
10:54   Zion Stanford misses two point jump shot  
10:52   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
10:46 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 10-18
10:13   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
9:57 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot 10-20
9:40 +2 Zion Stanford makes two point layup (Shane Dezonie assists) 12-20
9:22   Steve Settle III shooting foul (Yaxel Lendeborg draws the foul)  
9:22 +1 Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-21
9:22 +1 Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-22
9:11   Hysier Miller turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Ortiz steals)  
9:05   Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Zion Stanford defensive rebound  
8:53   Shane Dezonie misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
8:45   Sam Hofman blocks Yaxel Lendeborg's two point layup  
8:43   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
8:35 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Sam Hofman assists) 15-22
8:09   Yaxel Lendeborg misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Zion Stanford defensive rebound  
7:58   Jahlil White misses two point layup  
7:56   Zion Stanford offensive rebound  
7:54   Eric Gaines personal foul (Zion Stanford draws the foul)  
7:54   TV timeout  
7:46   Shane Dezonie misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
7:38   Shane Dezonie misses two point layup  
7:36   Sam Hofman offensive rebound  
7:28   Zion Stanford turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)  
7:23   Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:23   Blazers offensive rebound  
7:23   Jahlil White personal foul  
7:08   Efrem Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Hysier Miller steals)  
7:00 +2 Shane Dezonie makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists) 17-22
7:00   Javian Davis shooting foul (Shane Dezonie draws the foul)  
7:00 +1 Shane Dezonie makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-22
6:37   Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot  
6:35   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
6:15   Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Yaxel Lendeborg steals)  
6:14   Sam Hofman personal foul  
6:02 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists) 18-24
5:45   Shane Dezonie turnover (bad pass)  
5:30   Hysier Miller personal foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)  
5:27 +3 Eric Gaines makes three point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 18-27
4:53   Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
4:47 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists) 18-29
4:47   Owls 30 second timeout  
4:34   Jahlil White misses two point jump shot  
4:32   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
4:21   Efrem Johnson misses two point jump shot  
4:19   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
4:11   Matteo Picarelli misses two point layup  
4:09   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
4:06 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point dunk (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 18-31
3:56   Hysier Miller turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)  
3:50 +2 Efrem Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Eric Gaines assists) 18-33
3:21 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot 21-33
3:02 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Christian Coleman assists) 21-36
2:36   Christian Coleman shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
2:36   TV timeout  
2:36 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-36
2:36 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-36
2:12 +3 Eric Gaines makes three point jump shot 23-39
1:45   Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot  
1:43   Shane Dezonie offensive rebound  
1:39 +2 Shane Dezonie makes two point layup 25-39
1:17 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point hook shot (Efrem Johnson assists) 25-41
1:04   Jahlil White misses two point layup  
1:02   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
0:58   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Jordan Riley defensive rebound  
0:50   Jordan Riley misses two point layup  
0:48   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
0:40   Jordan Riley shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-42
0:40 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-43
0:18   Christian Coleman personal foul (Steve Settle III draws the foul)  
0:01   Yaxel Lendeborg shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-43
0:01 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-43
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMP
Owls
42
UAB
Blazers
42

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point hook shot 27-45
19:30 +2 Shane Dezonie makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists) 29-45
19:08 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists) 29-47
18:53   Yaxel Lendeborg blocks Steve Settle III's two point layup  
18:51   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
18:46   Jordan Riley blocks Eric Gaines's two point jump shot  
18:44   Blazers offensive rebound  
18:37   Hysier Miller shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
18:37 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-48
18:37 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-49
18:27   Efrem Johnson personal foul (Steve Settle III draws the foul)  
18:18   Shane Dezonie misses two point jump shot  
18:16   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
17:59 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup 29-51
17:40   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
17:38   Blazers defensive rebound  
17:21 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Christian Coleman assists) 29-53
17:04   Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass) (Christian Coleman steals)  
16:54   Jordan Riley blocks Alejandro Vasquez's two point layup  
16:52   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
16:47   Eric Gaines blocks Hysier Miller's three point jump shot  
16:45   Christian Coleman defensive rebound  
16:41 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point dunk (Alejandro Vasquez assists) 29-55
16:15   Jordan Riley misses two point layup  
16:13   Blazers defensive rebound  
16:00   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
15:54   Christian Coleman shooting foul (Jordan Riley draws the foul)  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54 +1 Jordan Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-55
15:54   Jordan Riley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:54   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
15:30   Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (lost ball) (Shane Dezonie steals)  
15:25 +2 Shane Dezonie makes two point layup (Jahlil White assists) 32-55
15:11 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 32-57
14:45 +2 Jahlil White makes two point jump shot (Hysier Miller assists) 34-57
14:20   Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup  
14:18   Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound  
14:16 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup 34-59
14:16   Jordan Riley shooting foul (Yaxel Lendeborg draws the foul)  
14:16   Yaxel Lendeborg misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:16   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
14:04 +2 Zion Stanford makes two point jump shot (Shane Dezonie assists) 36-59
13:47   Zion Stanford shooting foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)  
13:47 +1 Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-60
13:47   Efrem Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:47   Jordan Riley defensive rebound  
13:29   Javian Davis shooting foul (Zion Stanford draws the foul)  
13:29 +1 Zion Stanford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-60
13:29 +1 Zion Stanford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-60
13:09   Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Christian Coleman offensive rebound  
13:00 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot 38-62
12:40 +2 Jahlil White makes two point layup 40-62
12:40   Alejandro Vasquez shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)  
12:40   Jahlil White misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:40   Javian Davis defensive rebound  
12:13   Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot  
12:11   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
11:59   Zion Stanford turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:36   Sam Hofman shooting foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)  
11:36   Christian Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:36 +1 Christian Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-63
11:22 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point jump shot (Sam Hofman assists) 42-63
11:22   Tony Toney shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
11:22 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-63
11:02   Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot  
11:00   Shane Dezonie defensive rebound  
10:44   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
10:42   Steve Settle III offensive rebound  
10:38 +2 Steve Settle III makes two point layup 45-63
10:28   Blazers 30 second timeout  
10:28   TV timeout  
10:22   Eric Gaines misses two point layup  
10:20   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
10:16   Eric Gaines blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup  
10:15   Shane Dezonie offensive rebound  
10:13   Shane Dezonie misses two point layup  
10:12   Jahlil White offensive rebound  
10:10   Jahlil White misses two point layup  
10:09   Efrem Johnson defensive rebound  
10:01   Efrem Johnson turnover (traveling)  
9:55   Steve Settle III misses two point layup  
9:53   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
9:38 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 45-65
9:12 +2 Steve Settle III makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists) 47-65
8:48   Efrem Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Sam Hofman steals)  
8:42 +2 Shane Dezonie makes two point dunk (Sam Hofman assists) 49-65
8:42   Owls 30 second timeout  
8:35   Shane Dezonie personal foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)  
8:31 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point dunk (Efrem Johnson assists) 49-67
8:20   Shane Dezonie turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)  
8:18   Hysier Miller personal foul  
8:08 +2 Eric Gaines makes two point layup 49-69
8:08   Sam Hofman shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
8:08 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 1 49-70
8:00 +2 Jahlil White makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists) 51-70
7:36   Jahlil White blocks Christian Coleman's two point layup  
7:34   Jordan Riley defensive rebound  
7:31 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point layup (Jordan Riley assists) 53-70
7:23   Sam Hofman shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
7:23   TV timeout  
7:23   Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:23 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-71
7:09   Eric Gaines shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
7:09 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-71
7:09   Hysier Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:09   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
6:55   Zion Stanford personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
6:55   Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:55   Jahlil White defensive rebound  
6:31   Hysier Miller turnover (lost ball) (Efrem Johnson steals)  
6:05   Jahlil White shooting foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)  
6:05 +1 Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-72
6:05 +1 Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-73
5:51   Jahlil White turnover (lost ball) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)  
5:47   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound  
5:42   Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup  
5:40   Hysier Miller defensive rebound  
5:38   Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)  
5:38 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-73
5:38 +1 Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-73
5:16 +2 Javian Davis makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 56-75
5:16   Shane Dezonie shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)  
5:16 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 56-76
4:58 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Shane Dezonie assists) 59-76
4:25   Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot  
4:23   Shane Dezonie defensive rebound  
4:18 +2 Jordan Riley makes two point layup (Shane Dezonie assists) 61-76
4:01   Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup  
3:59   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
3:49 +2 Hysier Miller makes two point layup 63-76
3:34   Shane Dezonie personal foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)  
3:34   TV timeout  
3:34 +1 Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-77
3:34 +1 Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-78
3:22 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Jordan Riley assists) 66-78
2:55   Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point hook shot  
2:53   Christian Coleman offensive rebound  
2:51 +2 Christian Coleman makes two point dunk 66-80
2:41   Sam Hofman misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Jordan Riley offensive rebound  
2:36   Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Efrem Johnson steals)  
2:13   Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot  
2:11   Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound  
2:05 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup 66-82
1:51   Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
1:26   Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot  
1:24   Sam Hofman defensive rebound  
1:15   Hysier Miller misses two point jump shot  
1:13   Efrem Johnson defensive rebound  
0:58   Steve Settle III blocks Alejandro Vasquez's two point layup  
0:56   Steve Settle III defensive rebound  
0:52   Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Steve Settle III offensive rebound  
0:46   Efrem Johnson blocks Steve Settle III's two point layup  
0:44   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
0:21 +3 Eric Gaines makes three point jump shot 66-85
0:14 +3 Sam Hofman makes three point jump shot (Hysier Miller assists) 69-85
0:14   Owls 30 second timeout  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 69 85
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 31-63 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 26 25
Team 0 5
Assists 17 19
Steals 6 13
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
3
H. Miller G
32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
10
A. Vasquez G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Miller 32 5 6 9/18 4/9 10/11 3 40 3 0 4 0 5
J. Riley 7 6 2 3/10 0/3 1/2 2 32 1 3 4 3 3
S. Settle III 4 3 0 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 27 0 1 0 2 1
S. Hofman 3 11 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 4 32 1 1 0 1 10
M. Picarelli 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Dezonie 11 4 4 5/10 0/2 1/1 4 30 1 0 2 2 2
Z. Stanford 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 7 0 0 2 1 2
J. White 6 5 1 3/7 0/0 0/1 2 22 0 1 1 2 3
E. Okpomo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thweatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 37 17 25/61 5/21 14/17 18 201 6 6 14 11 26
UAB
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Vasquez 29 2 1 11/16 5/6 2/2 2 37 1 0 1 1 1
C. Coleman 15 3 2 7/12 0/0 1/4 3 28 1 0 0 2 1
E. Gaines 15 6 9 4/12 3/6 4/6 2 38 5 3 1 0 6
Y. Lendeborg 14 16 4 6/13 0/1 2/3 1 36 1 1 3 3 13
E. Johnson 9 3 3 2/7 0/4 5/6 1 36 4 1 3 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davis 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 3 16 0 0 0 0 1
D. Ortiz 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
T. Toney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Donohoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Shaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Dunning Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sigmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Satterfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hargrove - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 31 19 31/63 8/19 15/22 13 201 13 5 8 6 25
