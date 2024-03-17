TEMPLE
UAB
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Steve Settle III vs. Christian Coleman (Eric Gaines gains possession)
|19:46
|Alejandro Vasquez turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Riley steals)
|19:44
|Jump ball. Jordan Riley vs. Eric Gaines (Owls gains possession)
|19:22
|Matteo Picarelli turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|19:16
|Christian Coleman misses two point layup
|19:14
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|19:07
|Sam Hofman misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|18:52
|Jordan Riley blocks Alejandro Vasquez's two point layup
|18:50
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|18:42
|Eric Gaines blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup
|18:40
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|18:31
|Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|18:10
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|17:55
|+3
|Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|0-3
|17:26
|Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot
|17:24
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|17:08
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point layup
|0-5
|16:52
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|16:50
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|16:35
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (bad pass) (Hysier Miller steals)
|16:29
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point layup
|2-5
|16:11
|+3
|Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|2-8
|15:52
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point layup (Sam Hofman assists)
|4-8
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:26
|Shane Dezonie shooting foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)
|15:26
|Christian Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:26
|Christian Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:26
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|15:10
|Javian Davis shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|15:10
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-8
|15:10
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-8
|14:52
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|Blazers offensive rebound
|14:32
|+3
|Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Efrem Johnson assists)
|6-11
|14:00
|Hysier Miller misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|Jordan Riley offensive rebound
|13:52
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point dunk
|8-11
|13:36
|+2
|Efrem Johnson makes two point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|8-13
|13:17
|Jordan Riley turnover (bad pass) (Efrem Johnson steals)
|13:06
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|13:04
|Alejandro Vasquez offensive rebound
|12:59
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup
|8-15
|12:47
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|12:37
|Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|12:28
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|Jordan Riley offensive rebound
|12:23
|Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Efrem Johnson steals)
|12:17
|Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|12:03
|Jordan Riley misses two point hook shot
|12:01
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|11:45
|Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Hysier Miller steals)
|11:38
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point layup
|10-15
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:15
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup
|11:14
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (offensive goaltending)
|10:54
|Zion Stanford misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|10:46
|+3
|Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|10-18
|10:13
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot
|10-20
|9:40
|+2
|Zion Stanford makes two point layup (Shane Dezonie assists)
|12-20
|9:22
|Steve Settle III shooting foul (Yaxel Lendeborg draws the foul)
|9:22
|+1
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-21
|9:22
|+1
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-22
|9:11
|Hysier Miller turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Ortiz steals)
|9:05
|Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Zion Stanford defensive rebound
|8:53
|Shane Dezonie misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|8:45
|Sam Hofman blocks Yaxel Lendeborg's two point layup
|8:43
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|8:35
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Sam Hofman assists)
|15-22
|8:09
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Zion Stanford defensive rebound
|7:58
|Jahlil White misses two point layup
|7:56
|Zion Stanford offensive rebound
|7:54
|Eric Gaines personal foul (Zion Stanford draws the foul)
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:46
|Shane Dezonie misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|7:38
|Shane Dezonie misses two point layup
|7:36
|Sam Hofman offensive rebound
|7:28
|Zion Stanford turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|7:23
|Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Blazers offensive rebound
|7:23
|Jahlil White personal foul
|7:08
|Efrem Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Hysier Miller steals)
|7:00
|+2
|Shane Dezonie makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists)
|17-22
|7:00
|Javian Davis shooting foul (Shane Dezonie draws the foul)
|7:00
|+1
|Shane Dezonie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-22
|6:37
|Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot
|6:35
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|6:15
|Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Yaxel Lendeborg steals)
|6:14
|Sam Hofman personal foul
|6:02
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
|18-24
|5:45
|Shane Dezonie turnover (bad pass)
|5:30
|Hysier Miller personal foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)
|5:27
|+3
|Eric Gaines makes three point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|18-27
|4:53
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|4:47
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
|18-29
|4:47
|Owls 30 second timeout
|4:34
|Jahlil White misses two point jump shot
|4:32
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|4:21
|Efrem Johnson misses two point jump shot
|4:19
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|4:11
|Matteo Picarelli misses two point layup
|4:09
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|4:06
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point dunk (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|18-31
|3:56
|Hysier Miller turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|3:50
|+2
|Efrem Johnson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Eric Gaines assists)
|18-33
|3:21
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot
|21-33
|3:02
|+3
|Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Christian Coleman assists)
|21-36
|2:36
|Christian Coleman shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|2:36
|TV timeout
|2:36
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-36
|2:36
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-36
|2:12
|+3
|Eric Gaines makes three point jump shot
|23-39
|1:45
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Shane Dezonie offensive rebound
|1:39
|+2
|Shane Dezonie makes two point layup
|25-39
|1:17
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point hook shot (Efrem Johnson assists)
|25-41
|1:04
|Jahlil White misses two point layup
|1:02
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|0:58
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|0:50
|Jordan Riley misses two point layup
|0:48
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|0:40
|Jordan Riley shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|0:40
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-42
|0:40
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-43
|0:18
|Christian Coleman personal foul (Steve Settle III draws the foul)
|0:01
|Yaxel Lendeborg shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-43
|0:01
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-43
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point hook shot
|27-45
|19:30
|+2
|Shane Dezonie makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists)
|29-45
|19:08
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
|29-47
|18:53
|Yaxel Lendeborg blocks Steve Settle III's two point layup
|18:51
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|18:46
|Jordan Riley blocks Eric Gaines's two point jump shot
|18:44
|Blazers offensive rebound
|18:37
|Hysier Miller shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|18:37
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-48
|18:37
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-49
|18:27
|Efrem Johnson personal foul (Steve Settle III draws the foul)
|18:18
|Shane Dezonie misses two point jump shot
|18:16
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|17:59
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup
|29-51
|17:40
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:38
|Blazers defensive rebound
|17:21
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Christian Coleman assists)
|29-53
|17:04
|Hysier Miller turnover (bad pass) (Christian Coleman steals)
|16:54
|Jordan Riley blocks Alejandro Vasquez's two point layup
|16:52
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|16:47
|Eric Gaines blocks Hysier Miller's three point jump shot
|16:45
|Christian Coleman defensive rebound
|16:41
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point dunk (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
|29-55
|16:15
|Jordan Riley misses two point layup
|16:13
|Blazers defensive rebound
|16:00
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|15:54
|Christian Coleman shooting foul (Jordan Riley draws the foul)
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|+1
|Jordan Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-55
|15:54
|Jordan Riley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:54
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|15:30
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (lost ball) (Shane Dezonie steals)
|15:25
|+2
|Shane Dezonie makes two point layup (Jahlil White assists)
|32-55
|15:11
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|32-57
|14:45
|+2
|Jahlil White makes two point jump shot (Hysier Miller assists)
|34-57
|14:20
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup
|14:18
|Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound
|14:16
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup
|34-59
|14:16
|Jordan Riley shooting foul (Yaxel Lendeborg draws the foul)
|14:16
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:16
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|14:04
|+2
|Zion Stanford makes two point jump shot (Shane Dezonie assists)
|36-59
|13:47
|Zion Stanford shooting foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)
|13:47
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-60
|13:47
|Efrem Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:47
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|13:29
|Javian Davis shooting foul (Zion Stanford draws the foul)
|13:29
|+1
|Zion Stanford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-60
|13:29
|+1
|Zion Stanford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-60
|13:09
|Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Christian Coleman offensive rebound
|13:00
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot
|38-62
|12:40
|+2
|Jahlil White makes two point layup
|40-62
|12:40
|Alejandro Vasquez shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)
|12:40
|Jahlil White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:40
|Javian Davis defensive rebound
|12:13
|Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot
|12:11
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|11:59
|Zion Stanford turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Sam Hofman shooting foul (Christian Coleman draws the foul)
|11:36
|Christian Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:36
|+1
|Christian Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-63
|11:22
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point jump shot (Sam Hofman assists)
|42-63
|11:22
|Tony Toney shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|11:22
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-63
|11:02
|Christian Coleman misses two point jump shot
|11:00
|Shane Dezonie defensive rebound
|10:44
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:42
|Steve Settle III offensive rebound
|10:38
|+2
|Steve Settle III makes two point layup
|45-63
|10:28
|Blazers 30 second timeout
|10:28
|TV timeout
|10:22
|Eric Gaines misses two point layup
|10:20
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|10:16
|Eric Gaines blocks Hysier Miller's two point layup
|10:15
|Shane Dezonie offensive rebound
|10:13
|Shane Dezonie misses two point layup
|10:12
|Jahlil White offensive rebound
|10:10
|Jahlil White misses two point layup
|10:09
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|10:01
|Efrem Johnson turnover (traveling)
|9:55
|Steve Settle III misses two point layup
|9:53
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|9:38
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|45-65
|9:12
|+2
|Steve Settle III makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists)
|47-65
|8:48
|Efrem Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Sam Hofman steals)
|8:42
|+2
|Shane Dezonie makes two point dunk (Sam Hofman assists)
|49-65
|8:42
|Owls 30 second timeout
|8:35
|Shane Dezonie personal foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)
|8:31
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point dunk (Efrem Johnson assists)
|49-67
|8:20
|Shane Dezonie turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|8:18
|Hysier Miller personal foul
|8:08
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point layup
|49-69
|8:08
|Sam Hofman shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|8:08
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-70
|8:00
|+2
|Jahlil White makes two point layup (Hysier Miller assists)
|51-70
|7:36
|Jahlil White blocks Christian Coleman's two point layup
|7:34
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|7:31
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point layup (Jordan Riley assists)
|53-70
|7:23
|Sam Hofman shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|7:23
|TV timeout
|7:23
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:23
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-71
|7:09
|Eric Gaines shooting foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|7:09
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-71
|7:09
|Hysier Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:09
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|6:55
|Zion Stanford personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|6:55
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:55
|Jahlil White defensive rebound
|6:31
|Hysier Miller turnover (lost ball) (Efrem Johnson steals)
|6:05
|Jahlil White shooting foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)
|6:05
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-72
|6:05
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-73
|5:51
|Jahlil White turnover (lost ball) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)
|5:47
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound
|5:42
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup
|5:40
|Hysier Miller defensive rebound
|5:38
|Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Hysier Miller draws the foul)
|5:38
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-73
|5:38
|+1
|Hysier Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-73
|5:16
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|56-75
|5:16
|Shane Dezonie shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
|5:16
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-76
|4:58
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Shane Dezonie assists)
|59-76
|4:25
|Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Shane Dezonie defensive rebound
|4:18
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point layup (Shane Dezonie assists)
|61-76
|4:01
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point layup
|3:59
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|3:49
|+2
|Hysier Miller makes two point layup
|63-76
|3:34
|Shane Dezonie personal foul (Efrem Johnson draws the foul)
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:34
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-77
|3:34
|+1
|Efrem Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-78
|3:22
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Jordan Riley assists)
|66-78
|2:55
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses two point hook shot
|2:53
|Christian Coleman offensive rebound
|2:51
|+2
|Christian Coleman makes two point dunk
|66-80
|2:41
|Sam Hofman misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|Jordan Riley offensive rebound
|2:36
|Jordan Riley turnover (lost ball) (Efrem Johnson steals)
|2:13
|Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound
|2:05
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup
|66-82
|1:51
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|1:26
|Efrem Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|Sam Hofman defensive rebound
|1:15
|Hysier Miller misses two point jump shot
|1:13
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|0:58
|Steve Settle III blocks Alejandro Vasquez's two point layup
|0:56
|Steve Settle III defensive rebound
|0:52
|Steve Settle III misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Steve Settle III offensive rebound
|0:46
|Efrem Johnson blocks Steve Settle III's two point layup
|0:44
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|0:21
|+3
|Eric Gaines makes three point jump shot
|66-85
|0:14
|+3
|Sam Hofman makes three point jump shot (Hysier Miller assists)
|69-85
|0:14
|Owls 30 second timeout
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|85
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|31-63 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|36
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|26
|25
|Team
|0
|5
|Assists
|17
|19
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
29 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Top Scorers
|H. Miller G
|32 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|A. Vasquez G
|29 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.0
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Miller
|32
|5
|6
|9/18
|4/9
|10/11
|3
|40
|3
|0
|4
|0
|5
|J. Riley
|7
|6
|2
|3/10
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|3
|4
|3
|3
|S. Settle III
|4
|3
|0
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|S. Hofman
|3
|11
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|M. Picarelli
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Dezonie
|11
|4
|4
|5/10
|0/2
|1/1
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Z. Stanford
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. White
|6
|5
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|E. Okpomo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thweatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|37
|17
|25/61
|5/21
|14/17
|18
|201
|6
|6
|14
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Vasquez
|29
|2
|1
|11/16
|5/6
|2/2
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Coleman
|15
|3
|2
|7/12
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|E. Gaines
|15
|6
|9
|4/12
|3/6
|4/6
|2
|38
|5
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Y. Lendeborg
|14
|16
|4
|6/13
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|36
|1
|1
|3
|3
|13
|E. Johnson
|9
|3
|3
|2/7
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|36
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Ortiz
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Toney
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Donohoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Shaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Dunning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sigmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Satterfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hargrove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|31
|19
|31/63
|8/19
|15/22
|13
|201
|13
|5
|8
|6
|25