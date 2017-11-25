No. 1 Duke rallies to beat Texas 85-78 in overtime
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls Marvin Bagley III a treasure.
The freshman big man had a career-high 34 points and added 15 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke rallied to defeat Texas 85-78 in overtime on Friday in the semifinals of the PK80 Invitational.
''I believe ultimately in this kid. I knew he was going to be good, but coaching him every day, he's a treasure, really,'' Krzyzewski said. ''Because he wants to be really good. All of his teammates love him because he's as hard of a worker as we have.''
Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils (7-0), who trailed by 16 points in the second half and were forced to play five freshmen once senior Grayson Allen fouled out.
Duke advanced to Sunday's title game against No. 7 Florida, which beat No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in double overtime.
Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and seven rebounds for Texas (4-1), which fell short of its first-ever victory over a top-ranked team.
Bagley had consecutive dunks to give the five-time NCAA champion Blue Devils a 78-73 lead in overtime. Andrew Jones' layup pulled Texas within 78-77 with 1:20 left. Wendell Carter's put-back dunk pushed Duke's lead to 82-78 and Trent's free throws with 11 seconds left sealed the win.
''The game kind of slowed down and my teammates found me in the right spots. Coaches, they called plays for me and they believed in me to keep attacking and going to the rim, just trying to create something,'' said Bagley, who had 21 points in the second half and overtime.
Bagley tied the Blue Devils' freshman scoring record set by J.J. Reddick on Jan. 15, 2003, against Virginia.
''He has it,'' Krzyzewski said of the 6-foot-11 forward. ''He just has to keep developing it.''
Duke trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, but Bagley's short jumper tied it at 70 and put the Duke fans in the crowd on their feet. Allen fouled out with 2 minutes left in regulation and Kerwin Roach II dunked to put Texas back in front 72-70.
Trent made a layup and his free throw gave Duke a 73-72 lead with 32.8 seconds left. Matt Coleman made a free throw on the other end to re-tie it but missed the second and the game went to overtime.
It was the sixth biggest comeback in Duke history.
The Blue Devils struggled throughout the game from the perimeter and at times from the free-throw line. Duke made just three of 18 3-point attempts for the game and finished with 22 of 36 free throws.
Carter finished with 114 points and 11 rebounds.
Mohamad Bamba, the Longhorns' 6-11 freshman with a 7-9 wingspan, finished with nine points and 10 rebounds but fouled out with 32.8 seconds left in regulation. Bamba had two blocks.
''We showed how good we can be, but obviously there's a lot of things we have to grow on and get better from. And we have to understand the game is 40 minutes long , or in this case, 45 minutes long,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said.
The three-day tournament, which is nicknamed the PK80, celebrates Nike co-founder Phil Knight's 80th birthday. The event takes a break on Saturday before resuming on Sunday.
Duke and Texas were in the Motion Bracket, playing Friday at the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers. Teams in the Victory Bracket played at the adjacent Memorial Coliseum.
Roach beat three defenders for a decisive dunk that gave Texas a 42-29 lead and the Longhorns led 43-31 at the break. Roach hit two decisive dunks in the first half, mugging for the courtside cameras.
Texas wasn't much better than Duke from 3-point range, making just four of 23 tries.
It was the fifth meeting between the teams and Duke has won all of them.
BIG PICTURE
Duke: Bagley is the first Duke freshman to have five double-doubles over his first seven games.
Texas: Kemba Hepa, a senior power forward at Portland's Jefferson High School, committed to Texas this past week. The four-star recruit also considered Gonzaga.
AGAINST No. 1: Texas had faced a No. 1-ranked opponent nine previous times, with a 0-9 record. The most recent meeting was on Feb. 29, 2016, when the Longhorns lost 86-56 to No. 1 Kansas.
HOW THEY GOT THERE: The five-time NCAA champion Blue Devils defeated surprisingly resilient Portland State 99-81 in their tournament opener on Thursday. Bagley had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win.
Texas advanced with a 61-48 victory over Butler. Jones had 16 points while Bamba had six points and 12 rebounds along with four blocked shots.
UP NEXT
Duke faces No. 7 Florida on Sunday.
Texas plays No. 17 Gonzaga on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|8.0
|Ast. Per Game
|8.0
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|49.4
|Field Goal %
|24.0
|11.8
|Three Point %
|25.0
|56.0
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.
|2.0
|Eric Davis Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Javin DeLaurier
|4.0
|+ 1
|Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Gary Trent Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Eric Davis Jr.
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.
|11.0
|Marvin Bagley III missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marvin Bagley III made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Eric Davis Jr.
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III
|11.0
|Matt Coleman missed hook shot
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|78
|Field Goals
|30-67 (44.8%)
|30-70 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|4-23 (17.4%)
|Free Throws
|22-36 (61.1%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|39
|Offensive
|14
|10
|Defensive
|32
|23
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|21
|14
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|20
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|1 Duke 7-0
|91.1 PPG
|49.9 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Texas 4-1
|80.4 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|M. Bagley III F
|21.1 PPG
|10.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|60.8 FG%
|
21
|D. Osetkowski F
|13.0 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|1.8 APG
|39.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
35
|M. Bagley III F
|34 PTS
|15 REB
|2 AST
|
21
|D. Osetkowski F
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|17.4
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bagley III
|38
|34
|15
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12/19
|1/2
|9/13
|4
|11
|G. Trent Jr.
|37
|17
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/14
|0/6
|7/7
|2
|6
|W. Carter Jr.
|39
|14
|11
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|8
|G. Allen
|25
|12
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Duval
|38
|4
|0
|6
|3
|0
|6
|4
|2/9
|0/3
|0/4
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bagley III
|38
|34
|15
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|12/19
|1/2
|9/13
|4
|11
|G. Trent Jr.
|37
|17
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5/14
|0/6
|7/7
|2
|6
|W. Carter Jr.
|39
|14
|11
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|8
|G. Allen
|25
|12
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Duval
|38
|4
|0
|6
|3
|0
|6
|4
|2/9
|0/3
|0/4
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. DeLaurier
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. O'Connell
|29
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|1
|M. Bolden
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Goldwire
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|85
|46
|21
|8
|3
|13
|20
|30/67
|3/18
|22/36
|14
|32
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|44
|19
|7
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/20
|0/5
|1/1
|4
|3
|K. Roach II
|44
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/9
|1/1
|3/6
|2
|1
|A. Jones
|33
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Bamba
|26
|9
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3/7
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|10
|M. Coleman
|37
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/12
|1/6
|3/6
|3
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Osetkowski
|44
|19
|7
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/20
|0/5
|1/1
|4
|3
|K. Roach II
|44
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/9
|1/1
|3/6
|2
|1
|A. Jones
|33
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|2/7
|4/4
|0
|3
|M. Bamba
|26
|9
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3/7
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|10
|M. Coleman
|37
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/12
|1/6
|3/6
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|20
|8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Young
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Davis Jr.
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. McClurg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Banks III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Febres
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|78
|33
|14
|4
|3
|10
|26
|30/70
|4/23
|14/21
|10
|23
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final