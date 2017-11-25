MILW
WISC

No Text

Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

MADISON, Wis. (AP) As the young Wisconsin Badgers experience ups and downs in the early season, Brad Davison continues to play beyond his years.

The freshman guard scored a career-high 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to help Wisconsin snap a three-game losing streak with a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night.

''I like how we approached it,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''Knowing these state games, having been on the other side of it and now on this side for quite awhile, I understand the importance and relevance of it for Milwaukee, for us and for the game of basketball in the state.''

Davison helped the Badgers pull away by going 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from beyond the arc to score 14 points in the second half.

''I love Brad,'' Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said. ''Where I was before (assistant at Northwestern), we recruited him extremely hard ... You love to have him on your team and hate to play against him.''

Wisconsin struggled to start second halves in its two losses at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Against Milwaukee, the Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King.

Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 percent in the second half and 45.1 percent for the game.

''It is big every game to start each half well to set the tone,'' Happ said. ''We try to get stops all in a row. We didn't do it in Kansas City. When teams get momentum coming out of halftime they are hard to stop.''

Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremiah Bell hit a jumper at the buzzer to snap a scoreless streak of 5 minutes for the Panthers.

Brevin Pritzl scored 12 points and D'Mitrik Trice added 10.

Bryce Nze led Milwaukee with 10 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Barnes, Brock Stull and Bell all finished with nine points.

After hitting just a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, Wisconsin went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc in the second half. Davison finished 7 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from distance.

''I think it was huge for all of us to see shots go in,'' Davison said. ''It carried over to our defense in the second half. It allowed us to separate ourselves from Milwaukee.''

BIG PICTURE

Milwaukee: After pulling out a 68-67 win over Wisconsin in Madison when the teams last met Dec. 9, 2015, the Panthers hung with the Badgers for the majority of the first half.

Wisconsin: The young Badgers entered having dropped three straight close games to ranked opponents. With Virginia looming before Big Ten play begins, Wisconsin needed this win.

BREAKING THE REDSHIRT

Wisconsin freshman forward Nate Reuvers made his debut Friday after sitting out the first five games of the season with the intention to redshirt. Reuvers finished 0 of 6 from the field but grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Badgers outrebounded the Panthers, 37-25, leading to a 19-7 advantage in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee will travel to face Northern Illinois on Wednesday. The Huskies downed fellow Horizon League foe Green Bay, 85-65, on Nov. 14.

Wisconsin will play at Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Monday. The Cavaliers moved to 6-0 with a win over Rhode Island in the championship game of the Preseason NIT on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Prahl
E. Happ
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
87.5 Field Goal % 57.7
Three Point % 0.0
100.0 Free Throw % 55.9
  Defensive rebound by Charles Thomas IV 7.0
  Carson Warren-Newsome missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 2 Aaron Moesch made driving layup 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Ferris 37.0
  Carson Warren-Newsome missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by August Haas 47.0
  T.J. Schlundt missed jump shot 49.0
+ 2 Bryce Barnes made floating jump shot 1:14
+ 3 Kobe King made 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 2:00
  Bryce Barnes missed free throw 2:00
Team Stats
Points 49 71
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 2-8 (25.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 18 25
Team 1 0
Assists 3 14
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
B. Nze F
10 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
34
B. Davison G
19 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Milwaukee 4-2 232649
home team logo Wisconsin 3-3284371
o129.0, WISC -16.5
Kohl Center Madison, WI
o129.0, WISC -16.5
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logoMilwaukee 4-2 66.5 PPG 37 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logoWisconsin 3-3 75.0 PPG 34.5 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
24
B. Nze F 11.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.3 APG 58.8 FG%
34
B. Davison G 11.8 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.0 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
24
B. Nze F 10 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
34
B. Davison G 19 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
45.1 FG% 50.0
9.1 3PT FG% 52.6
25.0 FT% 70.0
Milwaukee
Starters
B. Nze
B. Stull
B. Barnes
B. Prahl
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Nze 33 10 7 1 1 1 4 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 5
B. Stull 36 9 4 0 1 0 2 1 4/9 1/2 0/2 1 3
B. Barnes 29 9 3 1 1 0 1 1 4/7 0/0 1/3 0 3
B. Prahl 24 8 2 0 0 0 1 4 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Johnson 20 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
B. Nze
B. Stull
B. Barnes
B. Prahl
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Nze 33 10 7 1 1 1 4 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 2 5
B. Stull 36 9 4 0 1 0 2 1 4/9 1/2 0/2 1 3
B. Barnes 29 9 3 1 1 0 1 1 4/7 0/0 1/3 0 3
B. Prahl 24 8 2 0 0 0 1 4 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Johnson 20 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Bell
A. Haas
A. Prahl
S. Burkart
S. Dittmer
V. Johnson
C. Warren-Newsome
B. Peterson
Z. Saddler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bell 23 9 2 0 2 0 0 2 4/10 0/3 1/3 0 2
A. Haas 12 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
A. Prahl 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Burkart 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Dittmer 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
V. Johnson 12 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
C. Warren-Newsome 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
B. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Saddler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 24 3 5 2 8 18 23/51 1/11 2/8 6 18
Wisconsin
Starters
B. Davison
E. Happ
D. Trice
K. Iverson
A. Ford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Davison 22 19 1 0 1 0 0 3 7/8 5/6 0/0 0 1
E. Happ 31 14 8 2 1 0 4 1 7/12 0/1 0/1 2 6
D. Trice 28 10 2 0 0 0 1 0 4/8 2/2 0/0 1 1
K. Iverson 25 4 4 4 0 0 2 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 2
A. Ford 21 0 7 5 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6
Starters
B. Davison
E. Happ
D. Trice
K. Iverson
A. Ford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Davison 22 19 1 0 1 0 0 3 7/8 5/6 0/0 0 1
E. Happ 31 14 8 2 1 0 4 1 7/12 0/1 0/1 2 6
D. Trice 28 10 2 0 0 0 1 0 4/8 2/2 0/0 1 1
K. Iverson 25 4 4 4 0 0 2 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 2
A. Ford 21 0 7 5 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6
Bench
B. Pritzl
K. King
A. Moesch
A. Van Vliet
M. Ferris
T. Schlundt
A. Illikainen
C. Thomas IV
N. Reuvers
M. Ballard
W. McGrory
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 28 12 4 1 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/3 5/6 2 2
K. King 20 8 2 0 0 1 0 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 1
A. Moesch 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Van Vliet 5 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/3 0 1
M. Ferris 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Schlundt 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Illikainen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Thomas IV 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Reuvers 14 0 6 2 0 0 1 4 0/6 0/2 0/0 3 3
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 37 14 3 2 9 14 27/54 10/19 7/10 12 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores