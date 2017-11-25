Wisconsin snaps losing streak with 71-49 win over Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (AP) As the young Wisconsin Badgers experience ups and downs in the early season, Brad Davison continues to play beyond his years.
The freshman guard scored a career-high 19 points and Ethan Happ had 14 points and eight rebounds to help Wisconsin snap a three-game losing streak with a 71-49 victory over in-state rival Milwaukee on Friday night.
''I like how we approached it,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''Knowing these state games, having been on the other side of it and now on this side for quite awhile, I understand the importance and relevance of it for Milwaukee, for us and for the game of basketball in the state.''
Davison helped the Badgers pull away by going 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from beyond the arc to score 14 points in the second half.
''I love Brad,'' Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said. ''Where I was before (assistant at Northwestern), we recruited him extremely hard ... You love to have him on your team and hate to play against him.''
Wisconsin struggled to start second halves in its two losses at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Against Milwaukee, the Badgers (3-3) used an 18-4 run that spanned intermission to take a 39-25 lead on a long 3-pointer by Kobe King.
Milwaukee (4-2) would not get within single digits the rest of the way despite shooting 48.0 percent in the second half and 45.1 percent for the game.
''It is big every game to start each half well to set the tone,'' Happ said. ''We try to get stops all in a row. We didn't do it in Kansas City. When teams get momentum coming out of halftime they are hard to stop.''
Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to take a 28-21 lead, but Jeremiah Bell hit a jumper at the buzzer to snap a scoreless streak of 5 minutes for the Panthers.
Brevin Pritzl scored 12 points and D'Mitrik Trice added 10.
Bryce Nze led Milwaukee with 10 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Barnes, Brock Stull and Bell all finished with nine points.
After hitting just a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, Wisconsin went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc in the second half. Davison finished 7 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from distance.
''I think it was huge for all of us to see shots go in,'' Davison said. ''It carried over to our defense in the second half. It allowed us to separate ourselves from Milwaukee.''
BIG PICTURE
Milwaukee: After pulling out a 68-67 win over Wisconsin in Madison when the teams last met Dec. 9, 2015, the Panthers hung with the Badgers for the majority of the first half.
Wisconsin: The young Badgers entered having dropped three straight close games to ranked opponents. With Virginia looming before Big Ten play begins, Wisconsin needed this win.
BREAKING THE REDSHIRT
Wisconsin freshman forward Nate Reuvers made his debut Friday after sitting out the first five games of the season with the intention to redshirt. Reuvers finished 0 of 6 from the field but grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
The Badgers outrebounded the Panthers, 37-25, leading to a 19-7 advantage in second-chance points.
UP NEXT
Milwaukee will travel to face Northern Illinois on Wednesday. The Huskies downed fellow Horizon League foe Green Bay, 85-65, on Nov. 14.
Wisconsin will play at Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Monday. The Cavaliers moved to 6-0 with a win over Rhode Island in the championship game of the Preseason NIT on Friday.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|71
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|27-54 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-11 (9.1%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-8 (25.0%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|3
|14
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Milwaukee 4-2
|66.5 PPG
|37 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Wisconsin 3-3
|75.0 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|B. Nze F
|11.8 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|58.8 FG%
|
34
|B. Davison G
|11.8 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
24
|B. Nze F
|10 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
34
|B. Davison G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|9.1
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Davison
|22
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/8
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Happ
|31
|14
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7/12
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|6
|D. Trice
|28
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Iverson
|25
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Ford
|21
|0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Davison
|22
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/8
|5/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Happ
|31
|14
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7/12
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|6
|D. Trice
|28
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Iverson
|25
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|A. Ford
|21
|0
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Pritzl
|28
|12
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|2
|K. King
|20
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Moesch
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Van Vliet
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|1
|M. Ferris
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Schlundt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Illikainen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Thomas IV
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Reuvers
|14
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|3
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|37
|14
|3
|2
|9
|14
|27/54
|10/19
|7/10
|12
|25
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final