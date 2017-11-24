MIZZOU
STJOHN

No Text

Missouri tops St John's 90-82 in Advocare Invitational semis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Jordan Barnett had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Kassius Robertson added 17 points, and Missouri beat St. John's 90-82 in the semifinals of the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

Missouri (5-1) has won consecutive games since announcing that starting guard Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with back surgery.

The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the first half but St. John's rallied to take a 58-50 lead with 12:20 left in the game. Then Missouri hit 10 of its final 12 shots from the floor and went on an 11-2 run to take the lead for good.

''(St. John's) showed a lot of resiliency and toughness,'' Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''Marcus LoVett, the way he puts pressure on the ball, that is impressive. (Shamorie) Ponds the way he scores in so many ways...very talented team; great test for us.''

Ponds had a career-high 31 points for the Red Storm (5-1), who were attempting to start the season 6-0 for the first time since 2009-10.

''I thought we got off to a bad start,'' Red Storm coach Chris Mullin said. ''(But we) didn't let it affect our attitudes. We got back in it before the end of the half ... but they came out on the winning end.''

The Tigers shot 52 percent (14-of-27) on 3-pointers, held a 41-27 rebounding advantage and led for 27:42 of the game.

''We managed to weather the storm,'' Barnett said. ''We never stopped fighting. We continued to believe ... I think that really helped us get the win.''

INJURY UPDATE

Missouri guard Terrence Phillips left the court with 9:36 remaining after LoVett landed on top of him when both men went after a loose ball. Martin, however, said Phillips was fine.

Guard Blake Harris, who had 11 points and nine assist for Missouri in Thursday's 95-58 win against Long Beach State, only played eight minutes was seen using a massage device on his left knee but Martin said he was available to return.

STILL GOT IT

During a timeout, Mullin picked up a ball near his bench and effortless dribbled it twice between his legs before giving it back to the official.

TAKE A SEAT

St. John's forward Marvin Clark II was whistled for a technical foul in the first half after arguing with one of the officials about a foul. Clark scored just three points and fouled out after 12 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Jontay Porter was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 16 points in 27 minutes off the bench before fouling out.

St. John's: Ponds has scored 20 or more points in four games this season. He is averaging 28.5 in the tournament.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers advanced to the championship game Sunday night.

St. John's: The Red Storm will play in the third-place game Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist 0.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnett made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnett made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Bashir Ahmed 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnett 6.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Jordan Barnett made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Jordan Barnett missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Marvin Clark II 13.0
+ 2 Shamorie Ponds made layup 19.0
Team Stats
Points 90 82
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 14-27 (51.9%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 26-32 (81.3%) 17-18 (94.4%)
Total Rebounds 41 27
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 27 15
Team 0 3
Assists 20 18
Steals 7 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 19 26
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
21
J. Barnett F
19 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
S. Ponds G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri 5-1 424890
home team logo St. John's 5-1364682
o146.5, STJOHN +1.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
o146.5, STJOHN +1.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logoMissouri 5-1 80.7 PPG 43.3 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logoSt. John's 5-1 78.5 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
21
J. Barnett F 10.2 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.3 APG 40.0 FG%
2
S. Ponds G 21.0 PPG 6.2 RPG 4.8 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Barnett F 19 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
2
S. Ponds G 31 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
46.3 FG% 42.2
51.9 3PT FG% 44.0
81.3 FT% 94.4
Missouri
Starters
J. Barnett
K. Robertson
K. Puryear
J. Tilmon
B. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnett 35 19 9 1 1 3 2 1 4/7 2/4 9/10 5 4
K. Robertson 28 17 2 5 1 0 3 2 6/11 5/7 0/0 0 2
K. Puryear 30 15 5 0 1 1 1 3 4/11 1/3 6/7 3 2
J. Tilmon 16 7 5 0 0 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 2
B. Harris 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Barnett
K. Robertson
K. Puryear
J. Tilmon
B. Harris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnett 35 19 9 1 1 3 2 1 4/7 2/4 9/10 5 4
K. Robertson 28 17 2 5 1 0 3 2 6/11 5/7 0/0 0 2
K. Puryear 30 15 5 0 1 1 1 3 4/11 1/3 6/7 3 2
J. Tilmon 16 7 5 0 0 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 3/4 3 2
B. Harris 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Porter
J. Geist
C. VanLeer
T. Phillips
R. Nikko
A. Wolf
B. Rau
M. Smith
C. Roberts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Porter 27 16 5 3 2 2 1 5 5/10 4/7 2/2 0 5
J. Geist 27 11 9 4 0 0 2 2 2/4 1/2 6/9 2 7
C. VanLeer 14 3 1 1 1 0 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
T. Phillips 12 2 3 5 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
R. Nikko 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 41 20 7 6 14 19 25/54 14/27 26/32 14 27
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
B. Ahmed
M. LoVett
J. Simon
M. Clark II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 38 31 5 7 0 0 1 1 13/27 3/9 2/2 3 2
B. Ahmed 23 17 2 1 1 0 1 4 4/8 3/6 6/6 0 2
M. LoVett 40 14 1 0 0 0 2 3 4/14 2/5 4/4 0 1
J. Simon 39 9 9 8 2 0 5 3 3/7 2/2 1/2 2 7
M. Clark II 12 3 0 0 1 0 1 5 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
Starters
S. Ponds
B. Ahmed
M. LoVett
J. Simon
M. Clark II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 38 31 5 7 0 0 1 1 13/27 3/9 2/2 3 2
B. Ahmed 23 17 2 1 1 0 1 4 4/8 3/6 6/6 0 2
M. LoVett 40 14 1 0 0 0 2 3 4/14 2/5 4/4 0 1
J. Simon 39 9 9 8 2 0 5 3 3/7 2/2 1/2 2 7
M. Clark II 12 3 0 0 1 0 1 5 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Owens
K. Yakwe
A. Alibegovic
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
B. Diakite
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Owens 29 6 4 1 0 3 1 5 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 1
K. Yakwe 9 2 2 0 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
A. Alibegovic 6 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Trimble Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 24 18 4 5 11 26 27/64 11/25 17/18 9 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores