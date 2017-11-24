Missouri tops St John's 90-82 in Advocare Invitational semis
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Jordan Barnett had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Kassius Robertson added 17 points, and Missouri beat St. John's 90-82 in the semifinals of the Advocare Invitational on Friday.
Missouri (5-1) has won consecutive games since announcing that starting guard Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with back surgery.
The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the first half but St. John's rallied to take a 58-50 lead with 12:20 left in the game. Then Missouri hit 10 of its final 12 shots from the floor and went on an 11-2 run to take the lead for good.
''(St. John's) showed a lot of resiliency and toughness,'' Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''Marcus LoVett, the way he puts pressure on the ball, that is impressive. (Shamorie) Ponds the way he scores in so many ways...very talented team; great test for us.''
Ponds had a career-high 31 points for the Red Storm (5-1), who were attempting to start the season 6-0 for the first time since 2009-10.
''I thought we got off to a bad start,'' Red Storm coach Chris Mullin said. ''(But we) didn't let it affect our attitudes. We got back in it before the end of the half ... but they came out on the winning end.''
The Tigers shot 52 percent (14-of-27) on 3-pointers, held a 41-27 rebounding advantage and led for 27:42 of the game.
''We managed to weather the storm,'' Barnett said. ''We never stopped fighting. We continued to believe ... I think that really helped us get the win.''
INJURY UPDATE
Missouri guard Terrence Phillips left the court with 9:36 remaining after LoVett landed on top of him when both men went after a loose ball. Martin, however, said Phillips was fine.
Guard Blake Harris, who had 11 points and nine assist for Missouri in Thursday's 95-58 win against Long Beach State, only played eight minutes was seen using a massage device on his left knee but Martin said he was available to return.
STILL GOT IT
During a timeout, Mullin picked up a ball near his bench and effortless dribbled it twice between his legs before giving it back to the official.
TAKE A SEAT
St. John's forward Marvin Clark II was whistled for a technical foul in the first half after arguing with one of the officials about a foul. Clark scored just three points and fouled out after 12 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: Jontay Porter was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 16 points in 27 minutes off the bench before fouling out.
St. John's: Ponds has scored 20 or more points in four games this season. He is averaging 28.5 in the tournament.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers advanced to the championship game Sunday night.
St. John's: The Red Storm will play in the third-place game Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist
|0.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnett made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Bashir Ahmed
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnett
|6.0
|Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Barnett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Jordan Barnett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Marvin Clark II
|13.0
|+ 2
|Shamorie Ponds made layup
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|82
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|14-27 (51.9%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|26-32 (81.3%)
|17-18 (94.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|27
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|27
|15
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|20
|18
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|19
|26
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Missouri 5-1
|80.7 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|St. John's 5-1
|78.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|J. Barnett F
|10.2 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|21.0 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|4.8 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
21
|J. Barnett F
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
2
|S. Ponds G
|31 PTS
|5 REB
|7 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|51.9
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|94.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnett
|35
|19
|9
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|9/10
|5
|4
|K. Robertson
|28
|17
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/11
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Puryear
|30
|15
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/3
|6/7
|3
|2
|J. Tilmon
|16
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|2
|B. Harris
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnett
|35
|19
|9
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|9/10
|5
|4
|K. Robertson
|28
|17
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6/11
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Puryear
|30
|15
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/3
|6/7
|3
|2
|J. Tilmon
|16
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|2
|B. Harris
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Porter
|27
|16
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5/10
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Geist
|27
|11
|9
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|6/9
|2
|7
|C. VanLeer
|14
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Phillips
|12
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Nikko
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|41
|20
|7
|6
|14
|19
|25/54
|14/27
|26/32
|14
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|38
|31
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13/27
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|2
|B. Ahmed
|23
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|3/6
|6/6
|0
|2
|M. LoVett
|40
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/14
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. Simon
|39
|9
|9
|8
|2
|0
|5
|3
|3/7
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|7
|M. Clark II
|12
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ponds
|38
|31
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13/27
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|2
|B. Ahmed
|23
|17
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/8
|3/6
|6/6
|0
|2
|M. LoVett
|40
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/14
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|1
|J. Simon
|39
|9
|9
|8
|2
|0
|5
|3
|3/7
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|7
|M. Clark II
|12
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Owens
|29
|6
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|1
|K. Yakwe
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Alibegovic
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Trimble Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|24
|18
|4
|5
|11
|26
|27/64
|11/25
|17/18
|9
|15
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final