No. 5 Villanova beats Northern Iowa 64-50 for Atlantis title
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Villanova coach Jay Wright loves playing in November tournaments, from the chance to learn how his team responds to early challenges and experiment with which lineups work best.
Of course, it helps that the fifth-ranked Wildcats keep winning trophies, too.
Mikal Bridges scored 18 points and Villanova pulled away down the stretch to beat Northern Iowa 64-50 in Friday's Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, marking the fifth straight season the Wildcats have won a November tournament.
Jalen Brunson added 16 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player for Villanova (6-0), which has 17 straight wins in these early season tournaments - including a run to the 2013 Atlantis championship here in the Bahamas. They've won the 2014 Legends Classic, the 2015 NIT Season Tip-Off and the 2016 Charleston Classic since.
''There's a challenge coming here,'' Wright said. ''Everything's taken care of for you here. You're treated like a king. But this is paradise. There's a lot of temptations here. And if you get caught up in that and that's more important to you than being a good basketball and a good teammate, that can affect you.
''These guys and the guys we've had over the years, they're really good basketball players. They're intelligent and they know this is an opportunity to play great competition - and they take it very seriously.''
The Wildcats led most of the way then used an 8-0 run in the final 4 minutes to turn away the Panthers (5-2) for their third win in as many days.
''It gives us great confidence right now, knowing that we've played pretty well as a team,'' Bridges said. ''But it can also hurt if you get too satisfied with this and get complacent.''
Juwan McCloud scored 13 points to lead the Panthers, who shot 42 percent and controlled the boards. But Northern Iowa made just 6 of 23 3-pointers and failed to get to the free-throw line in a game that had just 20 total fouls.
''We just didn't have quite enough offense today,'' Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said. ''I love this team. And we're going to get better. And we're going to be right there when it matters.''
BIG PICTURE
Northern Iowa: The Panthers finished with two wins in three games in the Bahamas, starting with a 61-58 win against SMU then getting a couple of late baskets to beat North Carolina State 64-60 on Thanksgiving day. They just couldn't complete the three-day run.
''The thing I liked the most was the toughness part of it,'' Jacobson said. ''We came down here and we were tough.''
Villanova: The Wildcats managed to avoid the trouble that befell fellow ranked teams No. 2 Arizona and No. 18 Purdue in Atlantis. They used a second-half spurt to pull away from Western Kentucky 66-58 in Round 1, then ran off a bigger one - 23-2 - to erase a double-digit deficit and beat Tennessee 85-76 in the semifinals. And Bridges' leap from last year has built a scary 1-2 punch with Brunson, a preseason Associated Press all-American.
''The thing I learned is we don't quit,'' Brunson said, adding: ''I think we really got tested in this tournament.''
THE KEY SEQUENCE
The Panthers got within 51-45 on Spencer Haldeman's 3 with 5:33 left after trailing by double figures midway through the second half, but Klint Carlson missed a 3-pointer and a jumper with a chance to bring them even closer.
Phil Booth soon answered with a 3. Then, after Eric Paschall's score inside, Bridges hit a 3 off a crosscourt feed from Brunson to push the lead to 14 with 2:03 left.
CHAMPIONSHIP TESTS
Northern Iowa has already played the past two national champions, though this one went much better than the first meeting. The Panthers trailed by 31 points in a season-opening 86-69 loss at 2017 champion North Carolina despite the fact the Tar Heels were down two starters - including Final Four most outstanding player Joel Berry II.
''I would say that this shows we can play with anybody in the nation,'' McCloud said.
EXTRA INSPIRATION
Villanova's bench was a little deeper than usual.
Ten-year-old Asher Davies, from Canby, Oregon, met Wright before the game and sat at the end of the bench during the game as part of the Make-A-Wish program. Davies was also recognized during a first-half timeout.
''I know he's been struggling with an illness,'' Wright said. ''And then we're getting ready for the game, we think it's all about us, it put us in a really good perspective before the game.''
ALL-TOURNEY PICKS
Villanova's Brunson, Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo were named to the five-man all-tournament team. McCloud and Tywhon Pickford made it from Northern Iowa.
UP NEXT
Northern Iowa: The Panthers host UNLV on Wednesday.
Villanova: The Wildcats host Penn on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
|19.0
|Tanner Lohaus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Phil Booth made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Klint Carlson
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall
|31.0
|Juwan McCloud missed layup
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Tywhon Pickford
|42.0
|Jalen Brunson missed free throw
|42.0
|Personal foul on Spencer Haldeman
|42.0
|+ 3
|Klint Carlson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juwan McCloud
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|50
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|22-53 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|3
|11
|Fouls
|6
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|5 Villanova 6-0
|84.5 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Northern Iowa 5-2
|67.3 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|18.5 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|58.8 FG%
|
13
|J. McCloud G
|12.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|38.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
13
|J. McCloud G
|13 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|40
|18
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8/14
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Brunson
|34
|16
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6/9
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|4
|P. Booth
|34
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|1
|E. Paschall
|26
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|O. Spellman
|20
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/8
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|40
|18
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8/14
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Brunson
|34
|16
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6/9
|3/6
|1/3
|0
|4
|P. Booth
|34
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|1
|E. Paschall
|26
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|O. Spellman
|20
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/8
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DiVincenzo
|34
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|3
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Gillespie
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Leibig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|28
|10
|6
|4
|3
|6
|24/56
|8/25
|8/11
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|36
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6/19
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Koch
|36
|10
|12
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|T. Pickford
|38
|9
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/12
|1/9
|0/0
|2
|8
|K. Carlson
|40
|7
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|7
|I. Brown
|18
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|36
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|6/19
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Koch
|36
|10
|12
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|T. Pickford
|38
|9
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/12
|1/9
|0/0
|2
|8
|K. Carlson
|40
|7
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|7
|I. Brown
|18
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haldeman
|29
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Lohaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Phyfe
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Friedman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lohaus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. de Souza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Rhodes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wentzien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|35
|7
|2
|5
|11
|14
|22/53
|6/23
|0/0
|7
|28
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final