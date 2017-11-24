SFTRPA
LVILLE

No Text

No. 19 Louisville survives Saint Francis, 84-72

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Looking out of sorts following Ray Spalding's exit with an ankle injury, No. 19 Louisville needed help to finish what the junior forward started against Saint Francis as a scorer and rebounder.

Deng Adel and Jordan Nwora stepped up to fill the scoring void with timely shots, and the Cardinals made timely defensive stops to survive.

Spalding had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds before leaving midway through the second half with an ankle injury, and Adel and Nwora each made key 3-pointers late as Louisville held off Saint Francis 84-72 on Friday night.

''I had a weird feeling it was going to be a game like that,'' Louisville coach David Padgett said. ''We are 4-0, the most important thing.''

Not before the Cardinals nearly lost a big lead.

Spalding's layup provided a 66-44 lead with 12:38 remaining, but he walked slowly to the locker room several minutes later with the injury. Saint Francis took advantage of his absence with a 22-8 run over 8:09 to get within 74-66 before Nwora and Adel each answered with five points, including consecutive 3s nearly a minute apart for an 84-68 lead.

Anas Mahmoud made consecutive blocks during one sequence to help the Cardinals pull away.

''We played the score,'' Mahmoud said. ''We looked up, and we were up 20. We were like, `OK, we got this game.' We gave up a lot of open 3s. They shot the ball very well. It is something we are going to have to work on.''

Spalding wasn't available for comment afterward, but matched a career scoring high before exiting. He achieved his second double-double in a week and fourth of his career by halftime, adding a career-high five of the Cardinals' seven blocks.

''Ray was a monster down there,'' said Adel, who had 13 points. ''He's very versatile down there, gets a lot of steals and deflections.''

Fortunately for Louisville, others contributed.

Mahmoud had 12 points with nine rebounds, Quentin Snider had 11 points and Nwora and V.J. King 10 each for Louisville.

Keith Braxton had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Flash (2-3), whose two-game winning streak was stopped. Saint Francis played its second game since leading scorer Isaiah Blackmon sustained a season-ending right knee injury.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Francis: The Red Flash stayed close for much of the first half by matching Louisville 20-all on the glass and eventually winning that category 35-33. Ten 3-pointers also helped - five of which helped get them back in the game - and their bench outscored the Cardinals 20-19. But they were outscored 40-20 in the paint and committed 19 turnovers leading to 17 Louisville points. ''When you give them 17 points off the turnovers - a lot of those turnovers led to layups and easy opportunities,'' coach Rob Krimmel said. ''Our margin for error in a game like this is very slim and that's one of the things we challenged our guys on at halftime.''

Louisville: The Cardinals appeared headed to another easy win after their 42-point rout of Southern Illinois before Spalding's exit changed things. They went nearly 5 minutes without a basket before Adel and Nwora made consecutive 3s to seize control. The Cards shot 52 percent in the second half and 48 percent overall.

RESILIENCE

Krimmel complimented his team's resolve despite Blackmon's absence, especially when the game seemed out of reach. ''Our guys could have certainly hung their heads with 10 minutes to go down 20,'' he said. ''That could have very easily gone 30 or 40, but I was proud of the way they battled back and made it a game.''

UP NEXT

Saint Francis hosts American University on Wednesday in the first of two more tuneups before visiting top-ranked Duke on Dec. 5.

Louisville hits the road for the first time to visit No. 18 Purdue on Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Cardinals won last year's Challenge meeting 71-64 but is 6-11 lifetime against the Boilermakers.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Braxton
D. Adel
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
46.7 Field Goal % 54.3
44.4 Three Point % 20.0
75.0 Free Throw % 77.3
+ 2 Deivydas Kuzavas made dunk 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton 14.0
  Quentin Snider missed jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Andre Wolford made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Andre Wolford made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Nwora 42.0
+ 3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Snider 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Snider 50.0
  Deivydas Kuzavas missed layup, blocked by Anas Mahmoud 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas 1:14
  Andre Wolford missed layup, blocked by Anas Mahmoud 1:16
Team Stats
Points 72 84
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 31-64 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 23 20
Team 2 0
Assists 11 16
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
K. Braxton G
25 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
R. Spalding F
19 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 2-3 353772
home team logo19 Louisville 4-0463884
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logoSt. Fran.-Pa. 2-3 76.4 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo19 Louisville 4-0 81.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
13
K. Braxton G 15.4 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
13
R. Spalding F 12.0 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.3 APG 51.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Braxton G 25 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
13
R. Spalding F 19 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
45.5 FG% 48.4
47.6 3PT FG% 36.0
70.6 FT% 76.5
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
K. Braxton
J. King
R. Gaskins Jr.
D. Kuzavas
M. Flagg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Braxton 40 25 11 2 0 0 6 2 10/18 2/4 3/4 2 9
J. King 20 11 2 3 0 0 6 5 4/12 2/5 1/3 1 1
R. Gaskins Jr. 30 8 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 2
D. Kuzavas 35 5 8 1 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 5
M. Flagg 17 3 1 0 2 1 0 2 0/3 0/0 3/4 0 1
Starters
K. Braxton
J. King
R. Gaskins Jr.
D. Kuzavas
M. Flagg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Braxton 40 25 11 2 0 0 6 2 10/18 2/4 3/4 2 9
J. King 20 11 2 3 0 0 6 5 4/12 2/5 1/3 1 1
R. Gaskins Jr. 30 8 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 2
D. Kuzavas 35 5 8 1 0 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 5
M. Flagg 17 3 1 0 2 1 0 2 0/3 0/0 3/4 0 1
Bench
A. Wolford
M. Harmon
S. Meredith
D. Wallace
I. Blackmon
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
D. Baker
T. Mckeithen
D. Henry
L. Laporal
M. Vallien
J. Vaughns
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wolford 18 11 6 1 0 0 2 1 3/6 3/5 2/2 2 4
M. Harmon 27 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 0
S. Meredith 13 3 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forehand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klebon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mckeithen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Laporal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vaughns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 33 11 2 1 19 17 25/55 10/21 12/17 10 23
Louisville
Starters
R. Spalding
D. Adel
A. Mahmoud
Q. Snider
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Spalding 26 19 13 1 1 5 3 2 8/10 0/0 3/4 6 7
D. Adel 34 13 3 4 0 0 0 0 4/10 2/6 3/5 0 3
A. Mahmoud 36 12 9 2 2 2 0 1 6/10 0/0 0/0 4 5
Q. Snider 36 11 2 6 1 0 1 1 4/10 2/6 1/2 0 2
V. King 24 10 2 0 0 0 4 2 3/11 2/5 2/2 1 1
Starters
R. Spalding
D. Adel
A. Mahmoud
Q. Snider
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Spalding 26 19 13 1 1 5 3 2 8/10 0/0 3/4 6 7
D. Adel 34 13 3 4 0 0 0 0 4/10 2/6 3/5 0 3
A. Mahmoud 36 12 9 2 2 2 0 1 6/10 0/0 0/0 4 5
Q. Snider 36 11 2 6 1 0 1 1 4/10 2/6 1/2 0 2
V. King 24 10 2 0 0 0 4 2 3/11 2/5 2/2 1 1
Bench
J. Nwora
D. Sutton
D. Perry
L. Thomas
R. McMahon
J. Griffin
J. Redding
M. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 14 10 0 0 1 0 1 1 3/6 2/3 2/2 0 0
D. Sutton 14 7 2 1 0 0 0 4 3/4 1/2 0/0 2 0
D. Perry 14 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 2/2 0 1
L. Thomas 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. McMahon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 33 16 5 7 9 13 31/64 9/25 13/17 13 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores