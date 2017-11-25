Minnesota slips past Alabama in Barclays Center Classic
NEW YORK (AP) Minnesota coach Richard Pitino never saw anything like it.
Nor had Alabama coach Avery Johnson.
''That was one of the most bizarre things I've ever been a part of,'' Jordan Murphy said after he scored 19 points and and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 14 Minnesota to an 89-84 victory over No. 25 Alabama, which finished the game with just three players, in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday.
Nate Mason scored 20 points to lead Minnesota (7-0) while Isaiah Washington added 14 and Amir Coffey finished with 12.
''For 27 minutes we played really good basketball,'' Pitino said. ''For 27 minutes we were a really, really good team.''
Freshman Collin Sexton had 40 points for the Crimson Tide while Riley Norris had 13 and Galin Smith added 10.
''We didn't give up,'' Johnson said. ''There was no quit in our team.''
Only the third ever matchup between the Southeastern Conference and Big 10 programs was marred by a near brawl involving Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer and Alabama's Dazon Ingram in front of the Crimson Tide bench 6:21 into the second half. Just 27 seconds earlier, Mason and Sexton were each assessed technical fouls for talking to each other, and the Golden Gophers senior guard was ejected.
''Obviously, insanity ensued,'' Pitino said.
During the fracas, Alabama players Donta Hall, Alex Reese, Daniel Giddens, Avery Johnson Jr. and Herbert Jones came off the bench and were ejected. Ingram, who had four fouls at the time of the scuffle, fouled out.
''By rule, whenever a potential situation occurs on the court, no player may leave the bench area. If they do leave the bench area and don't participate in the altercation that's going on then they are ejected from this contest and there's no further penalty, which is what happened,'' the officials told a pool reporter. ''They all came onto the court. We went to the monitor and reviewed all of that. Based on the views that were given us it showed all of their players on the bench, came off the bench onto the court. The views we were given we didn't see anyone from the Minnesota bench come onto the floor.''
Nearly 3 minutes after the McBrayer-Ingram incident, Alabama lost John Petty to an ankle injury, according to Johnson, and the Crimson Tide ended the game playing just three players.
Leading by 14 with 10:17 left, the Golden Gophers saw their lead trimmed to 83-80 on Sexton's layup. Alabama had a chance to cut the deficit to one - or tie - after Sexton grabbed a rebound of a miss by Coffey, but he missed a mid-range right side jumper.
Coffey responded with a layup and foul to push the lead to 86-80, only to see Smith's dunk bring the Crimson Tide within four. McBrayer knocked down two free throws with 18 seconds remaining and Michael Hurt's free throw increased Minnesota's lead to 89-83, before Sexton made two free throws with 1 second remaining.
''We fought to the very end,'' Johnson said. ''There was no surrender in our team. That's the bright spot in today's game.''
BIG PICTURE:
ALABAMA: Following Friday's 72-59 win over BYU, Johnson said his team wasn't ready to take the next step. And what transpired on the Barclays Center court may have proved him right. Alabama played much of the second half without a bench due to five players being ejected, another fouling out and another being injured.
MINNESOTA: The Golden Gophers looked ready for Big 10 play. Minnesota grabbed 40 rebounds - 17 offensive - while blocking six shots and forcing 13 turnovers.
NOTABLE:
ALABAMA: It could be argued the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic was Sexton's national coming out party. He entered the game leading the Crimson Tide in points (21.5 per game) and assists (4.3).
MINNESOTA: The Golden Gophers improved to 1-2 all-time against Alabama.
UP NEXT:
ALABAMA: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.
MINNESOTA: Hosts No. 11 Miami on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|22.5
|Pts. Per Game
|22.5
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|11.7
|Reb. Per Game
|11.7
|52.4
|Field Goal %
|64.4
|22.2
|Three Point %
|28.6
|58.8
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|+ 1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Reggie Lynch
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Galin Smith
|8.0
|Michael Hurt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Michael Hurt made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Galin Smith
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt
|10.0
|Collin Sexton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Amir Coffey
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|89
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|30-66 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|23-32 (71.9%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|40
|Offensive
|10
|15
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|20
|25
|Technicals
|3
|4
|
|Team Stats
|25 Alabama 5-1
|84.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.2 APG
|14 Minnesota 7-0
|90.7 PPG
|47.1 RPG
|19.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|C. Sexton G
|25.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.4 APG
|55.4 FG%
|
2
|N. Mason G
|13.7 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.1 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
2
|C. Sexton G
|40 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
2
|N. Mason G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|71.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sexton
|36
|40
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|12/22
|4/7
|12/16
|1
|5
|D. Hall
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|5
|J. Petty
|23
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|H. Jones
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Giddens
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sexton
|36
|40
|6
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|12/22
|4/7
|12/16
|1
|5
|D. Hall
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|5
|J. Petty
|23
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|H. Jones
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Giddens
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Norris
|25
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|G. Smith
|26
|10
|8
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|4
|D. Ingram
|25
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|2
|A. Johnson Jr.
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|A. Reese
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fuller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|177
|84
|31
|9
|4
|6
|13
|20
|27/58
|7/18
|23/32
|10
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mason
|23
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|4/6
|4/5
|0
|1
|J. Murphy
|30
|19
|14
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5
|7/11
|1/1
|4/5
|8
|6
|A. Coffey
|36
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/11
|0/3
|4/7
|1
|6
|R. Lynch
|30
|8
|10
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|6
|D. McBrayer
|31
|7
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mason
|23
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|4/6
|4/5
|0
|1
|J. Murphy
|30
|19
|14
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5
|7/11
|1/1
|4/5
|8
|6
|A. Coffey
|36
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/11
|0/3
|4/7
|1
|6
|R. Lynch
|30
|8
|10
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|6
|D. McBrayer
|31
|7
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Washington
|26
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/15
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Fitzgerald
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Hurt
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|B. Konate
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Diedhiou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|38
|16
|7
|6
|12
|25
|30/66
|8/19
|21/27
|15
|23
-
NEBOM
JACKST73
75
Final/OT
-
CARK
TULSA72
92
Final
-
UTAHST
NH77
63
Final
-
MOREHD
VATECH63
96
Final
-
LIU
BROWN86
94
Final
-
BALLST
INDST93
85
Final
-
ALBANY
HOLY78
62
Final
-
TNTECH
UMES90
60
Final
-
NORTHW
WMICH59
88
Final
-
UVM
YALE79
73
Final
-
MVSU
SELOU59
73
Final
-
HOFSTRA
SIENA76
85
Final
-
GASOU
BRAD57
62
Final
-
BGREEN
CAMP78
72
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
77
Final
-
SIENAH
DTROIT69
131
Final
-
TOCCF
LIB50
96
Final
-
LEHIGH
PITT68
80
Final
-
UMASS
BYU66
68
Final
-
FAIR
GWEBB75
64
Final
-
UTVALL
NDAK83
75
Final/OT
-
SAV
TXTECH69
103
Final
-
FURMAN
NEAST78
67
Final
-
GEOCU
DELST55
68
Final
-
SAMHOU
SNCLRA73
59
Final
-
SONO
MCNSE79
103
Final
-
ALAM
WCAR72
82
Final
-
ROBERT
ARKLR78
64
Final
-
NMEX
MD65
80
Final
-
DREXEL
NJTECH53
65
Final
-
FLACOL
BCU67
95
Final
-
VMI
AMER64
69
Final
-
UNF
11MIAMI65
86
Final
-
IPFW
ETNST73
83
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD68
69
Final
-
DENVER
STFRAN60
50
Final
-
SIUE
CREIGH66
103
Final
-
KENTST
LOYCHI60
75
Final
-
25BAMA
14MINN84
89
Final
-
YOUNG
USM64
71
Final
-
ASBURY
EKY71
99
Final
-
ABIL
USCUP78
88
Final
-
JVILLE
WRIGHT44
68
Final
-
CCSA
ALCORN56
103
Final
-
NKY
MEMP74
76
Final
-
GTOWN
RICH82
76
Final
-
CHARLS
ALASKAA55
46
Final
-
NAVY
FGC54
70
Final
-
TCU
STBON89
79
Final
-
TXARL
NIAGARA95
90
Final
-
TNST
KENSAW77
74
Final/OT
-
PENN
MNMTH101
96
Final/4OT
-
AKRON
DAYTON60
73
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY77
79
Final
-
TENWES
CHATT60
95
Final
-
DAVID
APPST62
78
Final
-
NCWILM
VALPO70
79
Final
-
STTHOMTX
RICE59
70
Final
-
NCOLO
SDAK63
62
Final
-
STETSON
NDAKST58
94
Final
-
BC
PROV66
86
Final
-
SILL
MURYST73
81
Final
-
GRAM
TEXPA82
76
Final
-
UIW
HOU58
97
Final
-
WILL
IOWAST45
70
Final
-
BHS
WEBER52
105
Final
-
TEXST
UOP85
78
Final
-
UTEP
NMEXST63
72
Final
-
LOYMRY
BOISE48
68
Final
-
CHARSO
ILLST64
62
Final/OT
-
USD
GC72
62
Final
-
CPOLY
IDAHO66
75
Final
-
SUTAH
UNLV82
101
Final
-
CAN
ARKPB81
58
Final
-
CMICH
CSBAK75
72
Final