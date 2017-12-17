Caroline, Nevada handle Radford 77-62
RENO, Nev. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 25 points and hauled in 15 rebounds to lead Nevada to a 77-62 win over Radford on Sunday.
Kendall Stephens added 19 points and Josh Hall had 11 as Nevada shot 43 percent from the field, getting 21 assists on its 26 buckets, to extend its home win streak to 10 stretching to last season. The win also ended a two-game skid, both on the road, for the Wolf Pack.
Nevada (9-2) broke away with a 15-3 run over the final four minutes of the opening half to take a 40-24 advantage into the break. Stephens and Hallice Cooke each had 3-pointers in the run.
In the second half, Radford (5-5) closed the gap to 50-46 on Devonnte Holland's jumper with 11:10 to play but it was as close the Highlanders got as Nevada broke away again with an 11-4 burst sparked with a 3-point play from Caroline, who finished with his fifth double-double of the season.
Carlik Jones got 12 points for Radford and Randy Phillips had 11.
|37.3
|Min. Per Game
|37.3
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|52.0
|10.5
|Three Point %
|10.0
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|68.5
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline
|2.0
|Christian Bradford missed driving layup
|4.0
|+ 2
|Josh Hall made dunk
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh Hall
|33.0
|Kendall Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Kendall Stephens
|51.0
|Justin Cousin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Caroline made dunk, assist by Josh Hall
|1:01
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Carlik Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Shooting foul on Caleb Martin
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|77
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|45
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|12
|21
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|26
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Radford 5-5
|69.1 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Nevada 9-2
|83.0 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|C. Jones G
|9.9 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
24
|J. Caroline F
|18.1 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|2.2 APG
|47.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|C. Jones G
|12 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
24
|J. Caroline F
|25 PTS
|15 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cousin
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/2
|0
|1
|C. Tanner
|15
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Holland
|15
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|L. Butts IV
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|T. Fields Jr.
|11
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Bolstad
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|29
|12
|4
|3
|9
|26
|22/59
|7/25
|11/19
|6
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hall
|24
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|3
|H. Cooke
|11
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|Ca. Martin
|25
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|1/6
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Williams
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|C. Tooley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Amadi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|41
|21
|3
|8
|9
|16
|26/60
|5/20
|20/28
|9
|32
