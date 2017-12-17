RADFRD
NEVADA

No Text

Caroline, Nevada handle Radford 77-62

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 17, 2017

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 25 points and hauled in 15 rebounds to lead Nevada to a 77-62 win over Radford on Sunday.

Kendall Stephens added 19 points and Josh Hall had 11 as Nevada shot 43 percent from the field, getting 21 assists on its 26 buckets, to extend its home win streak to 10 stretching to last season. The win also ended a two-game skid, both on the road, for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada (9-2) broke away with a 15-3 run over the final four minutes of the opening half to take a 40-24 advantage into the break. Stephens and Hallice Cooke each had 3-pointers in the run.

In the second half, Radford (5-5) closed the gap to 50-46 on Devonnte Holland's jumper with 11:10 to play but it was as close the Highlanders got as Nevada broke away again with an 11-4 burst sparked with a 3-point play from Caroline, who finished with his fifth double-double of the season.

Carlik Jones got 12 points for Radford and Randy Phillips had 11.

Key Players
E. Polite Jr.
Co. Martin
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
44.8 Field Goal % 52.0
10.5 Three Point % 10.0
75.7 Free Throw % 68.5
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Caroline 2.0
  Christian Bradford missed driving layup 4.0
+ 2 Josh Hall made dunk 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Hall 33.0
  Kendall Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Kendall Stephens 51.0
  Justin Cousin missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Jordan Caroline made dunk, assist by Josh Hall 1:01
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
  Carlik Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Caleb Martin 1:12
Team Stats
Points 62 77
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 45
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 23 32
Team 4 4
Assists 12 21
Steals 4 3
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 26 16
Technicals 0 0
1
C. Jones G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
24
J. Caroline F
25 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
Radford
Starters
C. Jones
R. Phillips
D. Hicks
C. Bradford
E. Polite Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 32 12 6 2 2 0 0 2 5/10 0/1 2/4 2 4
R. Phillips 17 11 5 1 0 1 1 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 2 3
D. Hicks 28 8 3 1 0 0 0 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 1 2
C. Bradford 22 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/4 1/3 2/3 0 1
E. Polite Jr. 34 3 5 2 1 0 1 5 1/7 0/2 1/2 0 5
Nevada
Starters
J. Caroline
K. Stephens
L. Drew
Co. Martin
E. Foster
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Caroline 36 25 15 2 0 2 0 2 7/14 0/4 11/14 4 11
K. Stephens 33 19 2 0 0 0 1 0 7/14 4/10 1/2 0 2
L. Drew 29 8 6 4 1 0 2 2 3/6 0/1 2/3 0 6
Co. Martin 36 5 5 4 2 5 0 2 2/7 0/0 1/2 2 3
E. Foster 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
