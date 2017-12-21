Maric, Strus lead DePaul past Miami (Ohio) 83-66
CHICAGO (AP) Marin Maric scored 22 points in 24 minutes off the bench and Max Strus scored 21, 16 in the first half, to lead DePaul over Miami (Ohio) 83-66 on Thursday night.
Maric, who scored 16 points in the second half, hit 6 of 8 shots and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Strus made four 3-pointers. Eli Cain added 19 points, 15 in the second half, and Tre'Darius McCallum had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Blue Demons (7-5) bounced back from a two-point loss to Northwestern that ended a five-game winning streak.
Nike Sibande scored 17 points, Darrian Ringo 15 and Jake Wright 12 for the RedHawks (7-5), who gave up 29 points off 25 turnovers.
DePaul led by 17 with 11:17 left before Miami cut it to eight with 6 1/2 minutes to go. But Maric scored five points in a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 18.
DePaul trailed by five midway through the first half but went on a 14-0 run that included eight points from Strus and five from Maric and led by nine at halftime.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Nike Sibande made jump shot
|15.0
|+ 2
|Joe Hanel made layup, assist by Paul Reed
|35.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands, stolen by Justin Roberts
|47.0
|+ 2
|Eli Cain made layup
|56.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Cyrus
|1:22
|Max Strus missed jump shot
|1:24
|+ 3
|Jake Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrian Ringo
|1:47
|+ 1
|Eli Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:03
|+ 1
|Eli Cain made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:03
|Personal foul on Darrian Ringo
|2:03
|+ 3
|Darrian Ringo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wright
|2:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|83
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|30-62 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-33 (39.4%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|26
|19
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|24
|11
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Miami (Ohio) 7-5
|74.2 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|15.5 APG
|DePaul 7-5
|74.1 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|N. Sibande G
|14.0 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.9 APG
|44.4 FG%
|
34
|M. Maric C
|12.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.6 APG
|53.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|N. Sibande G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
34
|M. Maric C
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|39.4
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sibande
|32
|17
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|6/15
|3/9
|2/3
|2
|4
|D. Ringo
|36
|15
|2
|8
|3
|0
|5
|3
|5/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Wright
|30
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. McLane
|26
|5
|9
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|7
|D. Brown
|22
|5
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|36
|21
|2
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|8/15
|4/8
|1/1
|0
|2
|E. Cain
|35
|19
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/13
|2/4
|5/6
|0
|1
|T. McCallum
|34
|10
|8
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5/13
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|5
|J. Butz
|14
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|B. Cyrus
|34
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
