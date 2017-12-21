MIAOH
Maric, Strus lead DePaul past Miami (Ohio) 83-66

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) Marin Maric scored 22 points in 24 minutes off the bench and Max Strus scored 21, 16 in the first half, to lead DePaul over Miami (Ohio) 83-66 on Thursday night.

Maric, who scored 16 points in the second half, hit 6 of 8 shots and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Strus made four 3-pointers. Eli Cain added 19 points, 15 in the second half, and Tre'Darius McCallum had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons (7-5) bounced back from a two-point loss to Northwestern that ended a five-game winning streak.

Nike Sibande scored 17 points, Darrian Ringo 15 and Jake Wright 12 for the RedHawks (7-5), who gave up 29 points off 25 turnovers.

DePaul led by 17 with 11:17 left before Miami cut it to eight with 6 1/2 minutes to go. But Maric scored five points in a 10-0 run that extended the lead to 18.

DePaul trailed by five midway through the first half but went on a 14-0 run that included eight points from Strus and five from Maric and led by nine at halftime.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Nike Sibande made jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Joe Hanel made layup, assist by Paul Reed 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands, stolen by Justin Roberts 47.0
+ 2 Eli Cain made layup 56.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Cyrus 1:22
  Max Strus missed jump shot 1:24
+ 3 Jake Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darrian Ringo 1:47
+ 1 Eli Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:03
+ 1 Eli Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 2:03
  Personal foul on Darrian Ringo 2:03
+ 3 Darrian Ringo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Wright 2:13
Team Stats
Points 66 83
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 30-62 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 13-33 (39.4%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 28
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 26 19
Team 6 1
Assists 15 16
Steals 9 11
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 24 11
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 1 0
1
N. Sibande G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
34
M. Maric C
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 7-5 264066
home team logo DePaul 7-5354883
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
away team logoMiami (Ohio) 7-5 74.2 PPG 42.6 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logoDePaul 7-5 74.1 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.3 APG
1
N. Sibande G 14.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.9 APG 44.4 FG%
34
M. Maric C 12.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.6 APG 53.9 FG%
1
N. Sibande G 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
34
M. Maric C 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
41.8 FG% 48.4
39.4 3PT FG% 35.0
63.6 FT% 80.0
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
N. Sibande
D. Ringo
J. Wright
L. McLane
D. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Sibande 32 17 6 2 2 1 4 2 6/15 3/9 2/3 2 4
D. Ringo 36 15 2 8 3 0 5 3 5/7 3/5 2/2 0 2
J. Wright 30 12 0 2 1 0 0 2 4/11 4/11 0/0 0 0
L. McLane 26 5 9 1 1 1 3 2 2/2 0/0 1/4 2 7
D. Brown 22 5 9 0 1 1 2 2 2/10 1/3 0/0 2 7
Bench
R. Mills Jr.
B. Bowman
I. Coleman-Lands
J. Adaway
P. Ayah
D. Harper
M. Jovic
G. Pitman
M. Ritchie
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Mills Jr. 18 8 1 0 0 0 2 2 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 1
B. Bowman 14 2 2 0 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 1
I. Coleman-Lands 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Adaway 17 0 4 2 1 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 4
P. Ayah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Pitman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ritchie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 33 15 9 3 24 17 23/55 13/33 7/11 7 26
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
E. Cain
T. McCallum
J. Butz
B. Cyrus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 36 21 2 4 4 1 2 1 8/15 4/8 1/1 0 2
E. Cain 35 19 1 2 1 0 3 1 6/13 2/4 5/6 0 1
T. McCallum 34 10 8 0 2 2 1 2 5/13 0/3 0/1 3 5
J. Butz 14 4 5 0 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
B. Cyrus 34 2 6 4 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
M. Maric
P. Ryckbosch
J. Hanel
J. Roberts
A. Grandstaff
P. Reed
J. Anderson
T. Dwumaah
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Maric 24 22 5 1 3 0 2 2 6/8 1/3 9/10 2 3
P. Ryckbosch 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hanel 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Roberts 11 1 0 3 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
A. Grandstaff 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Reed 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dwumaah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 27 16 11 3 11 11 30/62 7/20 16/20 8 19
NCAA BB Scores