Washington State pulls away from Bethune-Cookman 86-58
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Robert Franks scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Carter Skaggs added 14 points and Washington State defeated Bethune-Cookman 86-58 on Friday night.
Washington State (8-4) started strong with four 3-pointers from Skaggs and built a 19-point lead midway through the first half. But the Wildcats rallied, getting a buzzer beater by Jeffery Altidort to cap a 7-0 run that tied the game at 40 at intermission.
The Cougars then opened the second half with urgency, pulling away with a 23-7 run in the first eight minutes. Viont'e Daniels scored 12 points and sparked the run by going 3 for 3 from 3-point range to give the Cougars a 16-point lead.
Later, a 10-0 run at the 7:31 mark stretched the Cougars' advantage to a dominant 24-point lead.
Franks finished 4 of 8 from long range, and continued his stellar play averaging 17.2 points and seven rebounds on the season. Skaggs has has hit 10 of 16 from behind the 3-point line his last two games.
Drick Bernstine had 10 points with 15 rebounds and 5 assists for Washington State and Malachi Flynn added 12 points and seven assists.
After rallying to tie the game at the break, Bethune-Cookman (5-9) couldn't keep the momentum and lost control in the second half.
Soufiyane Diakite led the Wildcats with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but was held to just four points in the second half.
Jeffery Altidort added 12 points and sparked the first half run for Bethune-Cookman by completing a four-point play. Altidort also hit a buzzer beater to end the half, but didn't score any points the rest of the game.
Brandon Tabb who leads the Wildcats in scoring with 18.3 PPG only managed just six in Friday's contest. Tabb fouled out with 9:55 remaining after committing a personal foul and then drew a technical from the official.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
WSU made 15 three-pointers and ranks sixth nationally at 11.6 made threes per game. Bethune-Cookman only managed five assists all game to the Cougars 19.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars bounced back after a late game loss against Kansas State and took the victory at home. WSU has lost four of their last six games, but look to build off this victory before heading into Pac-12 play against UCLA.
Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats have lost four in a row on a 12-day road trip. They look to get back on track when they head home to play South Carolina State.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars travel to play UCLA on Dec 29.
Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats head home to play South Carolina State on Jan 3.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|36.1
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|35.0
|Three Point %
|35.1
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|87.9
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|22.0
|Jamal Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamal Gaines
|38.0
|Malachi Flynn missed jump shot
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Arinze Chidom
|1:03
|Jamar Ergas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|+ 2
|David Francis made jump shot
|1:24
|+ 1
|Arinze Chidom made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:32
|+ 1
|Arinze Chidom made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:32
|Personal foul on Jamal Gaines
|1:32
|+ 2
|Rodney Ross made layup, assist by David Francis
|1:51
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|86
|Field Goals
|22-70 (31.4%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-28 (21.4%)
|15-33 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-17 (47.1%)
|19-22 (86.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|46
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|26
|37
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|5
|19
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|18
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Beth.-Cook. 5-9
|75.7 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Wash. State 8-4
|76.6 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|S. Diakite F
|8.4 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|52.4 FG%
|
3
|R. Franks F
|18.1 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
11
|S. Diakite F
|16 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
3
|R. Franks F
|28 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|31.4
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|47.1
|FT%
|86.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Diakite
|31
|16
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8/11
|0/1
|0/5
|3
|8
|J. Altidort
|32
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|3
|H. Smith
|23
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Maitland
|26
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/14
|1/7
|2/3
|1
|2
|S. Davis
|22
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|34
|28
|11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|8/17
|4/8
|8/8
|2
|9
|V. Daniels
|37
|12
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|4/7
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Flynn
|31
|12
|4
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3/10
|2/8
|4/4
|0
|4
|D. Bernstine
|31
|10
|15
|5
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|14
|K. Hinson
|14
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
