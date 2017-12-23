Iowa pulls away from Colorado 80-73 for fourth straight win
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) It will be listed as a neutral site game in the record books, but Iowa took full advantage of the heavily partisan crowd in their favor Friday.
The Hawkeyes shot 58 percent in the second half to pull away from Colorado late and beat the Buffs 80-73 at the Sanford Pentagon Friday.
Playing 10 miles from its own state borders, Iowa (8-6) trailed 51-48 with under 12 minutes to play, but Cordell Pemsl converted a key bucket and Dailey knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer - one of only three converted in the game for Iowa - to put the Hawkeyes in front for good 53-51 with 10:35 left.
For a Hawkeye team that has struggled early in the season, it was another good sign for coach Fran McCaffery's team not panicking. The win marks four straight for Iowa, after starting the season with six losses in the first 10 games.
''We couldn't play any worse and we were down four,'' McCaffery said of a Colorado run early in the second half. ''Whenever you have a lead and you give it up again, you have to fight through it.''
With a starting lineup of a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors, McCaffery said his team grew up, led by the efforts of Isaiah Moss and sixth man Maishe Dailey, who each scored 16 points for Iowa.
Five Hawkeyes were in double figures, with Jordan Bohannon adding 13 points, while Nicholas Baer and Tyler Cook each had 12 points with Pemsl adding 10 points. Iowa controlled the glass for the entire game, finishing with a 43-31 edge. The Hawkeyes also took advantage of a big edge at the free throw line, converting 25-of-36 attempts, while Colorado was held to 9 of 17 at the line.
Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said his team lost the game with its second-half defense and inability to rebound.
''Our defense really got a little soft, especially when they made a run. We just didn't get stops and we didn't do a very good job of handling their zone.''
Iowa built a 27-16 lead in the first 12 minutes, thanks in large part to Moss' 11 points before the break. But the Buffaloes mounted a 14-2 run slowly before halftime, capped with Namon Wright's lay-up to give Colorado its first lead at 30-29 with 1:29 ahead of the intermission. Dailey's 3-pointer with 25 seconds left gave Iowa a 32-31 halftime edge.
McKinley Wright scored a game-high 21 points to lead four scorers in double-figures for Colorado (8-4). Dallas Walton had a career-high 13 points and Namon Wright had 12.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: The Buffaloes received a strong performance from Wright, who has now made it 12 straight games with at least 10 points to open his career. But Colorado will wrap up its non-conference with some frustration, having lost four of its last six games.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes are now 8-0 in games in which they've scored at least 80 points and Iowa hit the magic number, despite a rough shooting night from the outside. But a tough effort inside from the likes of Moss and Cook helped do the job.
HAVEN'T SEEN THAT BEFORE
An odd scene took place with 4:45 remaining in the game, as the Buffaloes' Tyler Bey was at the free-throw line, with the Hawkeyes up 67-61. Bey's second free throw bounced wildly to the bench area, where Colorado assistant coach Kim English was bending over to pick up a water bottle that had rolled away from the bench. The ricochet from the free throw hit English, leaving the players on the court confused. After a conference from the officials, a technical foul was issued to the Colorado bench and the play led to a Bohannon free throw, which was missed.
UP NEXT
Colorado: The Buffaloes will proceed to Pac-12 Conference play, playing at Oregon State on Dec. 29.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes return home to play Northern Illinois Dec. 29 to close the non-conference slate.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|11.9
|Pts. Per Game
|11.9
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|50.7
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|41.0
|Three Point %
|45.0
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Defensive rebound by George King
|6.0
|Cordell Pemsl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on George King
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|6.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Namon Wright
|15.0
|Jordan Bohannon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Namon Wright
|15.0
|+ 3
|McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|80
|Field Goals
|29-68 (42.6%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|25-36 (69.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|12
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|19
|Fouls
|25
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Colorado 8-4
|76.8 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Iowa 8-6
|80.9 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|18.7 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|17.0 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|4.7 APG
|50.7 FG%
|
1
|M. Dailey G
|5.8 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
1
|M. Dailey G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|69.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|35
|21
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6/11
|3/5
|6/8
|1
|1
|G. King
|20
|10
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Brown
|20
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Bey
|25
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|3
|D. Schwartz
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|35
|21
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6/11
|3/5
|6/8
|1
|1
|G. King
|20
|10
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Brown
|20
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Bey
|25
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|3
|D. Schwartz
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Walton
|21
|13
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|N. Wright
|23
|12
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/15
|1/5
|1/3
|1
|4
|L. Siewert
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Collier
|18
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Nikolic
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Miller-Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Repine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Battey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|28
|10
|12
|2
|8
|25
|29/68
|6/23
|9/17
|9
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Moss
|32
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/12
|0/4
|6/8
|0
|4
|J. Bohannon
|27
|14
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/4
|5/7
|0
|6
|T. Cook
|31
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|3
|J. Nunge
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|1
|N. Baer
|19
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Moss
|32
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/12
|0/4
|6/8
|0
|4
|J. Bohannon
|27
|14
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/4
|5/7
|0
|6
|T. Cook
|31
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|3
|J. Nunge
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|1
|N. Baer
|19
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dailey
|27
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/7
|2/3
|4/6
|1
|4
|C. Pemsl
|25
|10
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|4
|C. McCaffery
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|R. Kriener
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|L. Garza
|11
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|B. Ellingson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Uhl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|39
|13
|4
|5
|19
|15
|26/53
|3/15
|25/36
|11
|28
-
BRYANT
DART58
75
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI76
87
Final
-
LIB
ALST87
70
Final
-
UTVALL
SAMHOU75
64
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLAST83
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
UGA66
84
Final
-
PITBR
COLG52
103
Final
-
BRYNATH
NJTECH53
99
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP62
91
Final
-
UOP
3ARIZST65
104
Final
-
NCAT
RADFRD60
66
Final
-
LALAF
CLEM60
89
Final
-
ABIL
21TXTECH47
74
Final
-
IPFW
LATECH76
85
Final
-
MARIST
BROWN69
90
Final
-
JWUCO
AF68
111
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS63
74
Final
-
MTSU
PRINCE69
67
Final
-
LAMAR
UCDAV68
77
Final
-
ELON
INDST73
68
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV75
89
Final
-
VMI
VCU65
75
Final
-
TOWSON
PITT59
63
Final
-
HAMP
13UVA48
82
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA65
71
Final
-
CAN
ROBERT76
62
Final
-
STNYBRK
RUT75
73
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
YALE85
64
Final
-
BRAD
MISS59
82
Final
-
FGC
11WICHST65
75
Final
-
NCWILM
HOW75
80
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY51
92
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU48
78
Final
-
SDAKST
UMKC85
60
Final
-
NWEST
17OKLA78
104
Final
-
LIU
BING74
66
Final
-
STBON
CUSE60
57
Final/OT
-
CHARLS
CSTCAR67
65
Final
-
MOUNT
COPPST66
53
Final
-
MURYST
DTROIT81
72
Final
-
SIUE
CMICH52
70
Final
-
LSALLE
BUCK81
88
Final
-
RIDER
PSU71
70
Final
-
JACKST
BALLST54
70
Final
-
NH
FAIR68
78
Final
-
GASOU
ETNST59
79
Final
-
EMICH
OAK81
86
Final
-
NORFLK
ODU50
61
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL71
91
Final
-
JVILLE
NCST64
116
Final
-
HARTFD
FIU79
72
Final
-
UIW
FLA60
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON79
86
Final
-
DELST
NEB68
85
Final
-
WMICH
MILW66
63
Final
-
UNF
LSU52
104
Final
-
ARKPB
TNMART68
74
Final
-
TEXST
RICE74
66
Final
-
UMES
DRAKE57
81
Final
-
CULV
ARKST68
99
Final
-
WKY
PEAY72
53
Final
-
AKRON
USC53
84
Final
-
SANFRAN
DUQ65
67
Final
-
1NOVA
HOFSTRA95
71
Final
-
WMMARY
15TCU75
86
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST59
64
Final
-
PCSAINTS
WEBER48
88
Final
-
BCU
WASHST58
86
Final
-
PVAM
NMEX78
87
Final
-
9XAVIER
NIOWA77
67
Final
-
TEXAS
BAMA66
50
Final
-
WRIGHT
GATECH85
81
Final
-
COLO
IOWA73
80
Final
-
NDAKST
UTEP63
51
Final
-
NCASHV
MARYCA69
95
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV46
91
Final
-
NCOLO
UNLV91
94
Final
-
LIFEPAC
USD51
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY88
80
Final
-
DAVID
NMEXST68
69
Final
-
MNTNA
WASH63
66
Final
-
SILL
NEVADA64
86
Final
-
6MIAMI
HAWAII75
57
Final