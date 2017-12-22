No. 11 Wichita State rallies for win over Florida Gulf Coast
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall used 12 players in the first half of Friday night's game against Florida Gulf Coast, hoping his 11th-ranked Shockers could spread out the minutes and still win handily.
Not only did that not happen, Marshall realized star Landry Shamet was not going to see the bench much after halftime.
Shamet scored a game-high 23 points in 33 minutes to lift Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65.
''I couldn't take Landry off the floor,'' Marshall said. ''I needed his experience, needed his ability to make plays. We needed all of it.''
Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2).
Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field.
Shamet was 8 of 12 from the field while the rest of his team went 14 of 44. But one of his five assists was the talk of postgame comments.
Late in the game, Shamet split a trap, drew an extra defender in the lane and found Conner Frankamp open for a corner 3-point shot that gave the Shockers a 70-62 lead with 1:10 to play.
''I just wanted to get to the middle and make a play,'' Shamet said. ''It was fitting for Conner.''
Among the most notable developments was the season debut of Markis McDuffie, a 6-foot-8 junior who led the Shockers in scoring and rebounding last season. McDuffie missed the first 11 games recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery.
McDuffie, who returned to practice this week, had three points and four rebounds in 9 minutes of playing time.
''There's a lot of rust,'' McDuffie said. ''I've never in my entire life not played basketball for three months.''
Two teams that entered the game averaging a combined 169.5 points managed to produce a fairly grinding pace.
Each team shot its season low field goal percentage - Florida Gulf Coast at 36.8, Wichita State at 39.3.
''We were just a little tick off, in so many ways,'' Marshall said. ''In the end, we did just enough. ... It's still going to be a tough film to watch.''
That resulted in Florida Gulf Coast having a chance to steal a victory.
A layup by the Eagles' Brady Ernst tied the score 61-61 with 4:48 remaining. Free throws and a tip-in by Willis helped the Shockers establish a lead, and Frankamp's 3-pointer all but sealed it.
''That was a huge 3,'' Gulf Coast coach Joe Dooley said. ''We helped off of him, and they made us pay.''
Wichita State was 22 of 26 at the free throw line while Gulf Coast was 6 of 10.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
In its previous three home games, Wichita State had serious defensive problems in the first half, allowing 50, 54 and 50 points to South Dakota State, Oklahoma State and Arkansas State, respectively. That helped the Shockers face halftime deficits each time.
So Willis was happy to announce, ''at least they didn't score 50'' after Gulf Coast managed just 33 first-half points on 36.4 percent shooting.
''Wichita State is going to be a terrific defensive team,'' Dooley said. ''I watched that Arkansas State film, and they just got on a heck of a roll with 3s, especially in transition.''
JAYHAWK CONNECTION
Dooley was an assistant at Kansas when Frankamp played for the Jayhawks.
The two exchanged a quick hug during pregame.
BIG PICTURE:
Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles have lost five of their last six games, but they were competitive to the end on the road against a ranked team.
Wichita State: The Shockers avoided a terrible loss for the second straight game but end their non-conference schedule with plenty of questions.
UP NEXT
Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles travel to Rhode Island on Wednesday.
Wichita State: The Shockers play their first American Athletic Conference game Dec. 30 at Connecticut.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|58.9
|Field Goal %
|54.0
|56.5
|Three Point %
|50.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|88.9
|Defensive rebound by Shaquille Morris
|0.0
|Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Gilmore
|7.0
|Markis McDuffie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Markis McDuffie made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Christian Carlyle
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Markis McDuffie
|19.0
|Brandon Goodwin missed free throw
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Shaquille Morris
|19.0
|+ 2
|Brandon Goodwin made layup
|19.0
|+ 1
|Samajae Haynes-Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|75
|Field Goals
|25-68 (36.8%)
|22-56 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|43
|Offensive
|13
|9
|Defensive
|24
|32
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|6
|11
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|FGCU 7-7
|81.5 PPG
|42.1 RPG
|14.6 APG
|11 Wichita St. 10-2
|85.8 PPG
|46.2 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|B. Goodwin G
|18.9 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|4.8 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
11
|L. Shamet G
|17.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.6 APG
|54.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
0
|B. Goodwin G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
11
|L. Shamet G
|23 PTS
|0 REB
|5 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Goodwin
|38
|20
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|9/21
|1/6
|1/2
|3
|5
|Z. Johnson
|37
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/17
|5/7
|2/4
|1
|3
|C. Terrell
|18
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Gilmore
|18
|3
|7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|4
|A. Simmons
|19
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Scott Jr.
|14
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|R. Doyle
|19
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|C. Carlyle
|16
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Ernst
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Mercurius
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Ko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rocuant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|37
|10
|8
|6
|15
|23
|25/68
|9/22
|6/10
|13
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Shamet
|33
|23
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8/12
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|0
|D. Willis Jr.
|30
|15
|13
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6/16
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|11
|C. Frankamp
|17
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|Z. Brown
|23
|3
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|R. Kelly
|20
|2
|8
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|19
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|S. Morris
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|0/5
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|A. Reaves
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Nurger
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. McDuffie
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|5
|C. Keyser
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Midtgaard
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|41
|15
|4
|11
|15
|14
|22/56
|9/24
|22/26
|9
|32
-
BRYANT
DART58
75
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI76
87
Final
-
LIB
ALST87
70
Final
-
UTVALL
SAMHOU75
64
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLAST83
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
UGA66
84
Final
-
PITBR
COLG52
103
Final
-
BRYNATH
NJTECH53
99
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP62
91
Final
-
UOP
3ARIZST65
104
Final
-
NCAT
RADFRD60
66
Final
-
LALAF
CLEM60
89
Final
-
ABIL
21TXTECH47
74
Final
-
IPFW
LATECH76
85
Final
-
MARIST
BROWN69
90
Final
-
JWUCO
AF68
111
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS63
74
Final
-
MTSU
PRINCE69
67
Final
-
LAMAR
UCDAV68
77
Final
-
ELON
INDST73
68
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV75
89
Final
-
VMI
VCU65
75
Final
-
TOWSON
PITT59
63
Final
-
HAMP
13UVA48
82
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA65
71
Final
-
CAN
ROBERT76
62
Final
-
STNYBRK
RUT75
73
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
YALE85
64
Final
-
BRAD
MISS59
82
Final
-
FGC
11WICHST65
75
Final
-
NCWILM
HOW75
80
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY51
92
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU48
78
Final
-
SDAKST
UMKC85
60
Final
-
NWEST
17OKLA78
104
Final
-
LIU
BING74
66
Final
-
STBON
CUSE60
57
Final/OT
-
CHARLS
CSTCAR67
65
Final
-
MOUNT
COPPST66
53
Final
-
MURYST
DTROIT81
72
Final
-
SIUE
CMICH52
70
Final
-
LSALLE
BUCK81
88
Final
-
RIDER
PSU71
70
Final
-
JACKST
BALLST54
70
Final
-
NH
FAIR68
78
Final
-
GASOU
ETNST59
79
Final
-
EMICH
OAK81
86
Final
-
NORFLK
ODU50
61
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL71
91
Final
-
JVILLE
NCST64
116
Final
-
HARTFD
FIU79
72
Final
-
UIW
FLA60
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON79
86
Final
-
DELST
NEB68
85
Final
-
WMICH
MILW66
63
Final
-
UNF
LSU52
104
Final
-
ARKPB
TNMART68
74
Final
-
TEXST
RICE74
66
Final
-
UMES
DRAKE57
81
Final
-
CULV
ARKST68
99
Final
-
WKY
PEAY72
53
Final
-
AKRON
USC53
84
Final
-
SANFRAN
DUQ65
67
Final
-
1NOVA
HOFSTRA95
71
Final
-
WMMARY
15TCU75
86
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST59
64
Final
-
PCSAINTS
WEBER48
88
Final
-
BCU
WASHST58
86
Final
-
PVAM
NMEX78
87
Final
-
9XAVIER
NIOWA77
67
Final
-
TEXAS
BAMA66
50
Final
-
WRIGHT
GATECH85
81
Final
-
COLO
IOWA73
80
Final
-
NDAKST
UTEP63
51
Final
-
NCASHV
MARYCA69
95
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV46
91
Final
-
NCOLO
UNLV91
94
Final
-
LIFEPAC
USD51
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY88
80
Final
-
DAVID
NMEXST68
69
Final
-
MNTNA
WASH63
66
Final
-
SILL
NEVADA64
86
Final
-
6MIAMI
HAWAII75
57
Final