Pott's long 2 gives Middle Tennessee 69-67 win in Hawaii

  • Dec 22, 2017

HONOLULU (AP) Giddy Potts' jumper with 2.3 seconds left gave Middle Tennessee a 69-67 victory over Princeton on Friday in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic.

Princeton's Sebastian Much made a step-back 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to tie before Potts' shot from just inside the arc. Myles Stephens then missed from midcourt.

Potts scored 14 points but before his game-winner hadn't scored since a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the second half when he sat out for nine minutes with foul trouble.

Nick King had 18 points and Tyrik Dixon 10 for the Blue Raiders (8-2), who lost to Auburn in their previous game to snap a five-game winning streak.

Devin Cannady scored 16 points, Amir Bell 11 and Much 10 for the Tigers (5-7). Stephens grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

Cannady's 3-pointer with 44 seconds left put the Tigers up 28-23 at halftime, with the Blue Raiders held to their lowest first-half total this season.

The game was tight throughout with 13 lead changes and seven ties.

Key Players
N. King
A. Bell
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
52.5 Field Goal % 41.5
34.6 Three Point % 40.7
83.1 Free Throw % 68.9
  Offensive rebound by Princeton 0.0
  Myles Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Giddy Potts made jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Sebastian Much made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Bell 17.0
+ 1 David Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 David Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Young 24.0
+ 1 Amir Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Amir Bell missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Shooting foul on Tyrik Dixon 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Amir Bell 29.0
Team Stats
Points 69 67
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 22-50 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 19 23
Team 4 3
Assists 13 11
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
N. King F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
3
D. Cannady G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Middle Tenn. 8-2 234669
home team logo Princeton 5-7283967
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Middle Tenn.
Starters
N. King
G. Potts
T. Dixon
E. Simpson
B. Walters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. King 36 18 5 4 0 0 1 3 8/17 0/3 2/3 3 2
G. Potts 30 14 5 1 0 0 0 4 5/11 4/8 0/0 1 4
T. Dixon 26 10 5 4 1 0 2 5 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 5
E. Simpson 28 3 2 3 1 0 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
B. Walters 25 3 4 0 0 2 1 4 1/8 0/0 1/2 3 1
Bench
D. Simmons
K. Gamble
A. Johnson
J. Hawthorne
T. Shelton-Szmidt
C. Miller
D. Thomas
T. Massenburg
D. Sims
W. Slatten
M. Van Hooser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Simmons 16 9 3 0 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 3/5 1 2
K. Gamble 19 8 4 1 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/1 6/6 2 2
A. Johnson 16 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/6 0/2 2/2 1 1
J. Hawthorne 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Shelton-Szmidt 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Massenburg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Slatten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Hooser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 30 13 2 2 8 22 24/59 7/20 14/18 11 19
Princeton
Starters
D. Cannady
A. Bell
S. Much
M. Stephens
J. Desrosiers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cannady 40 16 8 2 0 0 1 2 4/14 2/9 6/7 1 7
A. Bell 33 11 5 3 0 0 3 4 3/7 2/3 3/6 1 4
S. Much 28 10 3 2 0 1 3 1 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 1
M. Stephens 38 9 12 1 1 0 3 3 3/8 0/2 3/6 3 9
J. Desrosiers 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/2 0 0
Bench
A. Young
R. Aririguzoh
M. LeBlanc
R. Schwieger
A. Brennan
E. Berbari
N. Bramlage
W. Gladson
J. Morales
V. Reynoso-Avila
C. Bagin
E. Barnes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Young 18 8 0 2 1 0 0 4 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 0
R. Aririguzoh 11 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. LeBlanc 15 2 2 0 2 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Schwieger 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
E. Berbari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bramlage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gladson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 30 11 4 1 11 16 22/50 9/25 14/23 7 23
NCAA BB Scores