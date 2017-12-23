No. 1 Villanova routs Hofstra behind Bridges and 5 others
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) As Jay Wright recalled, the proposal was made by Ed Manetta.
Essentially, the question was: Would the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats want to return to his Long Island roots by bringing his team to the Nassau Coliseum for a game?
It was an offer he could not pass up.
''I said, `Yeah, it's perfect.' And I said, `Could we play Hofstra?''' Wright said after No. 1 Villanova remained unbeaten with a 95-71 rout of the Pride on Friday night at the Nassau Coliseum.
Wright, now in his 17th season at Villanova, compiled a 122-85 record in seven seasons at Hofstra, and still retains ties to the Long Island school.
''Hofstra worked (its) schedule so we can play this game,'' said Wright, who repeatedly emphasized that he would not bring Villanova to play Hofstra just to satisfy his ego. ''I wouldn't want Villanova people to ever think I would take this game - Villanova is not my team. It's not my school. I just work for them. It's not my right to take them to a place I love. So it worked out for me and I'm thrilled we were able to do it.''
What he saw on the court was also relatively pleasing to him. Mikal Bridges scored 20 points and was one of five players in double figures for Villanova (12-0).
Omari Spellman had 19 points in 31 minutes, Phil Booth finished with 17, Donte DiVincenzo had 16 and Jalen Brunson added 14 points.
The win marked the fifth time this season that Villanova has scored at least 90 points in a game. The Wildcats' season high for points scored is 113 on Nov. 14 against Nicholls State.
''I feel good. I feel like we can get a lot better. I think our guys understand that. This was a good win against a good team,'' Wright said. ''We know we can get better and (the players) know we can get better.''
Justin Wright-Foreman had 25 points for the Pride (7-5), who have lost two straight. Rokas Gustys added 11.
''We're disappointed,'' Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. ''You can't make mistakes against this team.''
The Wildcats led 52-31 at halftime after Booth drilled a buzzer-beating 3 from 25 feet.
Villanova made 18 of 35 shots in the half, including 8 of 18 from 3-point range.
''That one possession was way more valuable than any practice,'' Wright said. ''Phil was the third option.''
The Wildcats began the second half by knocking down 5 of 8 shots in the first 4:32 and three of the five field goals were 3s.
After Villanova pushed its lead to 69-43 on Bridges' layup, Hofstra scored the next seven points, highlighted by Hunter Sabety's putback dunk of a missed dunk by Wright-Foreman.
Later, Eli Pemberton followed Jalen Ray's missed 3 with a putback jam of his own to cut the deficit to 82-62. From that point, though, Villanova went on a 13-9 run to end the game.
''Hofstra is a tough team to play,'' Wright said. ''Scrappy. Joe has a great way to prepare for you. They prepare. They know all of your cuts. They change up their defenses. You can't look good.
''I think that's why that team, when they get to their league, is going to have a chance to win it.''
The Wildcats outscored Hofstra 43-40 in the second half, and finished the game having made 47.9 percent of its shots from the field (34 of 71) and 47.1 percent of its 3s (16 of 34).
''The way they shoot the ball,'' Wright-Foreman said in response to a question about what stood out about Villanova. ''Overall, a great team.''
BIG PICTURE:
Hofstra: The Pride's early season has been a study in momentum, both positive and negative. Hofstra won its first three games before dropping three straight. The Pride, then, won four in a row before losing their last two.
Villanova: Among the reasons the Wildcats have been a perennial NCAA Tournament team during the Jay Wright Era has been their success in early season, non-conference play. Villanova improved to 61-3 in non-conference play dating to the 2013-14 season.
NOTABLE:
Hofstra: The Pride fell to 0-5 all-time against the Wildcats. Friday night's game was the first between the programs since Dec. 27, 1997, when the Pride - then coached by Wright - dropped an 86-74 decision.
Villanova: Despite the game taking place 132 miles northeast of Philadelphia in Uniondale, Villanova was the home team.
UP NEXT:
Hofstra: Begins Colonial Athletic Association play Saturday at William & Mary.
Villanova: Tips off Big East play Wednesday night at DePaul.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|23.1
|Pts. Per Game
|23.1
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|60.9
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|53.1
|Three Point %
|33.6
|74.5
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|Defensive rebound by Matt Kennedy
|3.0
|Kenny Wormley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Kenny Wormley made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Denny Grace
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tom Leibig, stolen by Kenny Wormley
|6.0
|Bad pass turnover on Hunter Sabety, stolen by Tom Leibig
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Sabety
|29.0
|Tom Leibig missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 2
|Joel Angus III made jump shot, assist by Kenny Wormley
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Sabety
|1:10
|Denny Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|95
|71
|Field Goals
|34-71 (47.9%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|16-34 (47.1%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|21
|14
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|7
|14
|Fouls
|15
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|1 Villanova 12-0
|86.5 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Hofstra 7-5
|77.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|17.3 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|51.4 FG%
|
3
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|23.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
25
|M. Bridges G/F
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
3
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|33
|20
|3
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|6/15
|2/5
|6/7
|2
|1
|O. Spellman
|30
|19
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7/9
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|6
|P. Booth
|21
|17
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/8
|4/5
|1/2
|1
|1
|J. Brunson
|29
|14
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/12
|3/6
|1/1
|1
|3
|E. Paschall
|26
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|33
|20
|3
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|6/15
|2/5
|6/7
|2
|1
|O. Spellman
|30
|19
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7/9
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|6
|P. Booth
|21
|17
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/8
|4/5
|1/2
|1
|1
|J. Brunson
|29
|14
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/12
|3/6
|1/1
|1
|3
|E. Paschall
|26
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. DiVincenzo
|27
|16
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6/16
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|15
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|D. Grace
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Kennedy
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Leibig
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Samuels
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Heck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|95
|31
|21
|7
|4
|7
|15
|34/71
|16/34
|11/15
|11
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|37
|25
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9/18
|3/9
|4/4
|0
|2
|R. Gustys
|26
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|3/8
|2
|6
|E. Pemberton
|35
|9
|6
|5
|1
|0
|7
|4
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Wormley
|25
|7
|7
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|4
|J. Angus III
|23
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|37
|25
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9/18
|3/9
|4/4
|0
|2
|R. Gustys
|26
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|3/8
|2
|6
|E. Pemberton
|35
|9
|6
|5
|1
|0
|7
|4
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Wormley
|25
|7
|7
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|4
|J. Angus III
|23
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Sabety
|12
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Ray
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Trueheart
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Radovic
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Buie
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schutte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|32
|14
|2
|6
|14
|20
|28/58
|5/16
|10/18
|8
|24
-
BRYANT
DART58
75
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI76
87
Final
-
LIB
ALST87
70
Final
-
UTVALL
SAMHOU75
64
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLAST83
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
UGA66
84
Final
-
PITBR
COLG52
103
Final
-
BRYNATH
NJTECH53
99
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP62
91
Final
-
UOP
3ARIZST65
104
Final
-
NCAT
RADFRD60
66
Final
-
LALAF
CLEM60
89
Final
-
ABIL
21TXTECH47
74
Final
-
IPFW
LATECH76
85
Final
-
MARIST
BROWN69
90
Final
-
JWUCO
AF68
111
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS63
74
Final
-
MTSU
PRINCE69
67
Final
-
LAMAR
UCDAV68
77
Final
-
ELON
INDST73
68
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV75
89
Final
-
VMI
VCU65
75
Final
-
TOWSON
PITT59
63
Final
-
HAMP
13UVA48
82
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA65
71
Final
-
CAN
ROBERT76
62
Final
-
STNYBRK
RUT75
73
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
YALE85
64
Final
-
BRAD
MISS59
82
Final
-
FGC
11WICHST65
75
Final
-
NCWILM
HOW75
80
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY51
92
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU48
78
Final
-
SDAKST
UMKC85
60
Final
-
NWEST
17OKLA78
104
Final
-
LIU
BING74
66
Final
-
STBON
CUSE60
57
Final/OT
-
CHARLS
CSTCAR67
65
Final
-
MOUNT
COPPST66
53
Final
-
MURYST
DTROIT81
72
Final
-
SIUE
CMICH52
70
Final
-
LSALLE
BUCK81
88
Final
-
RIDER
PSU71
70
Final
-
JACKST
BALLST54
70
Final
-
NH
FAIR68
78
Final
-
GASOU
ETNST59
79
Final
-
EMICH
OAK81
86
Final
-
NORFLK
ODU50
61
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL71
91
Final
-
JVILLE
NCST64
116
Final
-
HARTFD
FIU79
72
Final
-
UIW
FLA60
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON79
86
Final
-
DELST
NEB68
85
Final
-
WMICH
MILW66
63
Final
-
UNF
LSU52
104
Final
-
ARKPB
TNMART68
74
Final
-
TEXST
RICE74
66
Final
-
UMES
DRAKE57
81
Final
-
CULV
ARKST68
99
Final
-
WKY
PEAY72
53
Final
-
AKRON
USC53
84
Final
-
SANFRAN
DUQ65
67
Final
-
1NOVA
HOFSTRA95
71
Final
-
WMMARY
15TCU75
86
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST59
64
Final
-
PCSAINTS
WEBER48
88
Final
-
BCU
WASHST58
86
Final
-
PVAM
NMEX78
87
Final
-
9XAVIER
NIOWA77
67
Final
-
TEXAS
BAMA66
50
Final
-
WRIGHT
GATECH85
81
Final
-
COLO
IOWA73
80
Final
-
NDAKST
UTEP63
51
Final
-
NCASHV
MARYCA69
95
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV46
91
Final
-
NCOLO
UNLV91
94
Final
-
LIFEPAC
USD51
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY88
80
Final
-
DAVID
NMEXST68
69
Final
-
MNTNA
WASH63
66
Final
-
SILL
NEVADA64
86
Final
-
6MIAMI
HAWAII75
57
Final