WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman Antwan Walker, who had scored 10 points all season, made his first start and scored 16 points in Georgetown's 89-49 victory over winless Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward who did not play in the Hoyas' last two games, was 6-of-7 shooting and made all four of his free throws. Jahvon Blair, a freshman guard making his second start, made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points with Jessie Govan adding 11 points with 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season. Jamorko Pickett and Kaleb Johnson added 10 points each.

The Hoyas shot 57 percent in improving to 10-1, their only loss coming in overtime to Syracuse on Dec. 16.

Mohamed Sherif scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-13), who have lost their last 16 games over the past two seasons.

Georgetown took a big lead in the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 26-8 over a seven-minute span in which it shot 11 of 14. Walker finished the run with a dunk and tip-in for a 33-15 lead with the Hoyas up 41-22 at halftime.

Walker had six points in an 11-0 run that made it 77-39 with 5:49 left in the game.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.