Walker scores 16 in first start, leads Hoyas in 89-49 win

  • Dec 23, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman Antwan Walker, who had scored 10 points all season, made his first start and scored 16 points in Georgetown's 89-49 victory over winless Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward who did not play in the Hoyas' last two games, was 6-of-7 shooting and made all four of his free throws. Jahvon Blair, a freshman guard making his second start, made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points with Jessie Govan adding 11 points with 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season. Jamorko Pickett and Kaleb Johnson added 10 points each.

The Hoyas shot 57 percent in improving to 10-1, their only loss coming in overtime to Syracuse on Dec. 16.

Mohamed Sherif scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-13), who have lost their last 16 games over the past two seasons.

Georgetown took a big lead in the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 26-8 over a seven-minute span in which it shot 11 of 14. Walker finished the run with a dunk and tip-in for a 33-15 lead with the Hoyas up 41-22 at halftime.

Walker had six points in an 11-0 run that made it 77-39 with 5:49 left in the game.

Key Players
J. Walters
J. Govan
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
25.0 Field Goal % 57.5
0.0 Three Point % 46.7
Free Throw % 74.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown 3.0
+ 2 Ariston Johnson made driving layup 30.0
+ 2 Trey Dickerson made dunk 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Trey Dickerson 53.0
  Antwan Walker missed dunk 55.0
  Lost ball turnover on De'Ederick Petty, stolen by Jahvon Blair 1:04
+ 2 Jahvon Blair made floating jump shot 1:23
+ 1 Andre Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 Andre Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
  Shooting foul on Antwan Walker 1:41
  Offensive rebound by Andre Kennedy 1:41
Team Stats
Points 49 89
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 34-60 (56.7%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 12 25
Team 7 3
Assists 12 20
Steals 0 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
M. Sherif F
12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
A. Walker F
16 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Alabama A&M 0-13 212849
home team logo Georgetown 10-1444589
o144.0, GTOWN -26.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
o144.0, GTOWN -26.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logoAlabama A&M 0-13 59.1 PPG 34.9 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logoGeorgetown 10-1 81.0 PPG 43 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
23
M. Sherif F 6.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.8 APG 40.0 FG%
5
A. Walker F 1.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.6 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
M. Sherif F 12 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
5
A. Walker F 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33.9 FG% 56.7
23.8 3PT FG% 26.1
57.1 FT% 83.3
Alabama A&M
Starters
M. Sherif
M. Merriweather
Ar. Johnson
J. Walters
A. Kennedy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Sherif 30 12 1 2 0 0 2 4 6/10 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Merriweather 20 5 0 0 0 0 2 2 2/8 1/6 0/0 0 0
Ar. Johnson 35 5 2 1 0 0 1 3 2/8 1/4 0/2 0 2
J. Walters 30 4 4 8 0 0 0 0 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 3
A. Kennedy 19 4 4 0 0 0 2 3 1/8 0/2 2/2 4 0
Bench
E. Wiley
D. Petty
Ar. Johnson
J. Reeder
T. Burnett
A. Goulbourne
B. Houston
T. Ellis Jr.
R. McLaurin
B. Miller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Wiley 23 8 6 0 0 0 2 3 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 5
D. Petty 16 5 0 1 0 0 6 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 0
Ar. Johnson 13 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 1
J. Reeder 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 1
T. Burnett 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
A. Goulbourne 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Houston 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Ellis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McLaurin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 206 49 23 12 0 0 15 16 20/59 5/21 4/7 11 12
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
K. Johnson
J. Pickett
M. Derrickson
J. Mulmore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 22 11 7 2 1 1 0 1 3/8 0/1 5/7 3 4
K. Johnson 27 10 4 1 0 0 1 0 4/8 1/4 1/1 3 1
J. Pickett 20 10 3 1 0 0 1 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 3
M. Derrickson 26 8 5 1 1 1 3 1 2/4 0/1 4/4 0 5
J. Mulmore 22 7 3 3 2 0 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 1
Bench
A. Walker
J. Blair
T. Dickerson
J. Mosely
R. Hines
G. Muresan
T. Mourning
C. Sodom
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Walker 15 16 4 0 2 0 0 1 6/7 0/0 4/4 2 2
J. Blair 20 13 1 1 2 0 2 3 5/9 3/7 0/0 0 1
T. Dickerson 18 8 2 6 1 1 0 1 4/6 0/2 0/0 1 1
J. Mosely 22 6 7 5 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 7
R. Hines 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Muresan 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sodom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 36 20 9 3 10 14 34/60 6/23 15/18 11 25
