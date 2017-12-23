Walker scores 16 in first start, leads Hoyas in 89-49 win
WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman Antwan Walker, who had scored 10 points all season, made his first start and scored 16 points in Georgetown's 89-49 victory over winless Alabama A&M on Saturday.
Walker, a 6-foot-9 forward who did not play in the Hoyas' last two games, was 6-of-7 shooting and made all four of his free throws. Jahvon Blair, a freshman guard making his second start, made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points with Jessie Govan adding 11 points with 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season. Jamorko Pickett and Kaleb Johnson added 10 points each.
The Hoyas shot 57 percent in improving to 10-1, their only loss coming in overtime to Syracuse on Dec. 16.
Mohamed Sherif scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (0-13), who have lost their last 16 games over the past two seasons.
Georgetown took a big lead in the first half, outscoring the Bulldogs 26-8 over a seven-minute span in which it shot 11 of 14. Walker finished the run with a dunk and tip-in for a 33-15 lead with the Hoyas up 41-22 at halftime.
Walker had six points in an 11-0 run that made it 77-39 with 5:49 left in the game.
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sherif
|30
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Merriweather
|20
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|Ar. Johnson
|35
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|2
|J. Walters
|30
|4
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Kennedy
|19
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|22
|11
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|5/7
|3
|4
|K. Johnson
|27
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|1
|J. Pickett
|20
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Derrickson
|26
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|5
|J. Mulmore
|22
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|15
|16
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|2
|J. Blair
|20
|13
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/9
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Dickerson
|18
|8
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Mosely
|22
|6
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|R. Hines
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Muresan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Mourning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sodom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|36
|20
|9
|3
|10
|14
|34/60
|6/23
|15/18
|11
|25
