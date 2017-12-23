SILL
Lloyd Jr. scores 19, Southern Illinois beats Duquesne 74-64

  • Dec 23, 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 11 minutes and finished with seven rebounds to help Southern Illinois beat Duquesne 74-64 on Saturday night at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Aaron Cook and Armon Fletcher added 12 points apiece and Kavion Pippen had 10 points and four blocks for Southern Illinois (8-5).

The Salukis went scoreless for nearly three minutes and trailed by seven before Lloyd hit two free throws to spark an 18-7 run that gave SIU a 61-57 lead with three minutes to go. Lloyd scored eight points and Rudy Stradnieks added six during that stretch and Duquesne trailed the rest of the way.

Tarin Smith hit two free throws to pull the Dukes within one point with 1:40 left, but the Salukis scored the last nine points, hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute.

Smith finished with a career-high 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Duquesne (9-4), which had its seven-game win streak snapped. The rest of the Dukes made just 11 of 42 (26.2 percent) from the field.

SIU committed a season-low four turnovers.

Key Players
S. Lloyd
E. Williams Jr.
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
46.4 Field Goal % 38.5
41.7 Three Point % 33.3
76.1 Free Throw % 69.7
Team Stats
Points 74 64
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 19-52 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 23-27 (85.2%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 37
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 19 23
Team 4 7
Assists 11 4
Steals 7 3
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 4 12
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logoSo. Illinois 8-5 72.7 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logoDuquesne 9-4 73.1 PPG 41.1 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
13
S. Lloyd G 13.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.6 APG 48.3 FG%
3
T. Smith G 12.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.5 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
S. Lloyd G 19 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
3
T. Smith G 26 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 36.5
25.0 3PT FG% 20.0
85.2 FT% 82.1
So. Illinois
Starters
S. Lloyd
A. Fletcher
A. Cook
K. Pippen
T. Smithpeters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lloyd 37 19 7 2 2 0 1 3 5/8 0/1 9/10 2 5
A. Fletcher 28 12 1 2 1 1 0 3 3/10 1/4 5/5 1 0
A. Cook 34 12 2 6 2 0 1 4 3/9 0/2 6/6 0 2
K. Pippen 35 10 5 0 0 4 1 2 5/10 0/0 0/0 0 5
T. Smithpeters 37 9 3 1 2 1 0 1 2/8 2/5 3/6 0 3
Bench
R. Stradnieks
J. Wiley
B. Gooch
M. Bartley
A. Weiher
E. McGill
T. Bol
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Stradnieks 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Wiley 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Gooch 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Bartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Weiher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McGill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 23 11 7 6 4 19 24/53 3/12 23/27 4 19
Duquesne
Starters
E. Williams Jr.
M. Lewis II
R. Castro-Caneddy
C. Brown
T. Verhoeven
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Williams Jr. 31 13 7 1 0 0 3 2 2/7 0/4 9/10 0 7
M. Lewis II 34 10 2 0 0 0 2 3 4/12 1/5 1/2 2 0
R. Castro-Caneddy 32 7 3 1 0 0 0 3 2/8 1/2 2/2 1 2
C. Brown 16 2 5 0 1 1 0 5 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
T. Verhoeven 14 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Smith
J. Robinson
E. James
K. Taylor
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
N. Kratholm
M. Krivacevic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smith 28 26 2 2 1 0 4 2 8/10 1/3 9/10 0 2
J. Robinson 21 6 6 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 2/4 1 5
E. James 2 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Taylor 22 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kratholm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krivacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 30 4 3 2 12 21 19/52 3/15 23/28 7 23
