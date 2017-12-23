Lloyd Jr. scores 19, Southern Illinois beats Duquesne 74-64
LAS VEGAS (AP) Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 11 minutes and finished with seven rebounds to help Southern Illinois beat Duquesne 74-64 on Saturday night at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.
Aaron Cook and Armon Fletcher added 12 points apiece and Kavion Pippen had 10 points and four blocks for Southern Illinois (8-5).
The Salukis went scoreless for nearly three minutes and trailed by seven before Lloyd hit two free throws to spark an 18-7 run that gave SIU a 61-57 lead with three minutes to go. Lloyd scored eight points and Rudy Stradnieks added six during that stretch and Duquesne trailed the rest of the way.
Tarin Smith hit two free throws to pull the Dukes within one point with 1:40 left, but the Salukis scored the last nine points, hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute.
Smith finished with a career-high 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Duquesne (9-4), which had its seven-game win streak snapped. The rest of the Dukes made just 11 of 42 (26.2 percent) from the field.
SIU committed a season-low four turnovers.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|10.8
|Reb. Per Game
|10.8
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|41.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|76.1
|Free Throw %
|69.7
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Smithpeters
|6.0
|Mike Lewis II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Sean Lloyd made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Sean Lloyd made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Rene Castro-Caneddy
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Sean Lloyd
|23.0
|Mike Lewis II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Armon Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Eric Williams Jr.
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Smithpeters
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|64
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|19-52 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|23-27 (85.2%)
|23-28 (82.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|37
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|11
|4
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|12
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|So. Illinois 8-5
|72.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Duquesne 9-4
|73.1 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|S. Lloyd G
|13.1 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.6 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
3
|T. Smith G
|12.8 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.5 APG
|46.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
13
|S. Lloyd G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
3
|T. Smith G
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|85.2
|FT%
|82.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lloyd
|37
|19
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|9/10
|2
|5
|A. Fletcher
|28
|12
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|0
|A. Cook
|34
|12
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/9
|0/2
|6/6
|0
|2
|K. Pippen
|35
|10
|5
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|T. Smithpeters
|37
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|3/6
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Stradnieks
|10
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Wiley
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Gooch
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Weiher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. McGill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|23
|11
|7
|6
|4
|19
|24/53
|3/12
|23/27
|4
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams Jr.
|31
|13
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|9/10
|0
|7
|M. Lewis II
|34
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/12
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|0
|R. Castro-Caneddy
|32
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/8
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|16
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|T. Verhoeven
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|28
|26
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8/10
|1/3
|9/10
|0
|2
|J. Robinson
|21
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|5
|E. James
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Taylor
|22
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kratholm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krivacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|30
|4
|3
|2
|12
|21
|19/52
|3/15
|23/28
|7
|23
