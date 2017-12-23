UCLA
Holiday, Wilkes, lead UCLA to upset of No. 7 Kentucky, 83-75

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) UCLA guard Aaron Holiday delivered a steadying performance and a clutch finish to a made-for-TV holiday weekend event.

And he did it in the same arena where his brother, Jrue Holiday, plays home games in the NBA - albeit to the disappointment of a decidedly pro-Kentucky crowd.

Holiday capped a 20-point performance with a pivotal driving scoop and two free throws in the final 33 seconds, and UCLA upset No. 7 Kentucky 83-75 on Saturday.

''It's always special when you can play where your brother's played,'' Holiday said. ''Obviously, he's doing really well right now (with the New Orleans Pelicans), so that's good. But just to get the win out here, it's just awesome.''

Kris Wilkes also scored 20 points, and Thomas Welsh added 13 points and 11 rebounds for UCLA (9-3), which won for the seventh time in 15 meetings between these historical college basketball powerhouses.

Bruins coach Steve Alford thought the victory was an important step for a squad relying on freshmen like Wilkes and some returning players who didn't see heavy minutes last season.

''It's good for them to see that, you know what, we can win a game like this,'' Alford said. ''If we keep growing, we could be pretty good.''

Hamidou Diallo scored 18 points and Wenyen Gabriel added a season-high 16 points for Kentucky (9-2), which lost for the first time in eight games.

''We're better than this,'' said Kentucky coach John Calipari, who harped on his players' poor decision-making and inconsistent effort. ''Maybe it was Christmas, but (UCLA) didn't have that issue and they flew from across the country. And hats off to them. They played well. They made shots they had to make. They made free throws they had to make.''

Kevin Knox had 15 points for Kentucky on an array of perimeter shots and slashing dunks, but Kentucky didn't shoot well overall. The Wildcats went 6 of 21 from 3-point range and were outshot overall, 47.5 percent (29 of 61) to 42.6 percent (29 of 68).

Kentucky hit only two of 10 3-point shots in the first half.

Yet when Gabriel made the Wildcats' second 3 17 minutes into the game, Kentucky led 37-29.

But Jaylen Hands' layup and Welsh's 3 ignited what grew into a 21-2 Bruins run, putting UCLA ahead 50-39 early in the second half. Welsh and Ali each hit two 3s during the pivotal surge.

Kentucky didn't go down easily, though. Knox hit two 3-pointers and a soaring baseline dunk during a 13-2 Kentucky spurt that tied it at 52 and spiked the volume of the crowd at the CBS Sports Classic.

But a poised Welsh again helped spark a UCLA spurt with a steady jump shot as the crowd urged on Kentucky's defense, and the Bruins built their lead back to 12 on Holiday's free throws before Kentucky made one last charge that came up short.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: Hands, who scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, and Prince Ali, who had 12 points on 4-of-7 from the field, gave the Bruins the balanced, efficient scoring they needed to hold off an explosive but inconsistent Kentucky squad.

Kentucky: The Wildcats demonstrated the requisite athleticism and talent to win the game with spectacular highlights on both ends of the court. Ultimately, they were done in by careless passing and a propensity to settle for deep or difficult shots against a team playing well enough to make them pay for their mistakes. Some of their 14 turnovers - including nine in the second half - were caused by UCLA's sound positioning and active hands. But others were passes to spots vacated by teammates who apparently were not on the same page.

''We tried to make the hardest plays when we were in the guts of the game,'' Calipari said as he began to mock his players' thought processes. ''I have a chance for a layup? I'm going to pull up and shoot this. ... I don't get an `ooh' and an `ah' when I make an easy play. I like to make this look-away, throw-over-my-shoulder pass.''

MENTAL CAL-ISTHENICS

While Calipari expressed disappointment his team couldn't sustain second-half surges long enough to take the lead, he expressed hope the loss would provide lasting lessons for his latest freshman-filled squad.

''As much as you hate to say it, you got to get knocked in the mouth and lose and it's got to hurt every player,'' Calipari said. ''Today we played a team that wanted the game worse than we wanted it. This is usually what happens. ... They're bouncier. They're diving for balls. They're playing with more emotion. You are losing that game. So we deserved to lose.''

UP NEXT:

UCLA returns to Pac-12 play when the Bruins host Washington State on Thursday night.

Kentucky is back home on Friday to host in-state rival Louisville.

Key Players
A. Holiday
3 G
K. Knox
5 F
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
45.5 Field Goal % 45.9
31.8 Three Point % 34.0
79.4 Free Throw % 70.2
  Lost ball turnover on Quade Green, stolen by Thomas Welsh 5.0
+ 1 Jaylen Hands made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jaylen Hands made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 13.0
+ 1 PJ Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 PJ Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Thomas Welsh 14.0
  Offensive rebound by PJ Washington 14.0
  Hamidou Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 83 75
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 25 18
Team 1 5
Assists 14 14
Steals 12 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Holiday G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
3
H. Diallo G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logoUCLA 9-3 82.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo7 Kentucky 9-2 80.7 PPG 41.3 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
13
K. Wilkes G 12.3 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.3 APG 43.5 FG%
3
H. Diallo G 15.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.2 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Wilkes G 20 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
3
H. Diallo G 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 42.6
40.0 3PT FG% 28.6
86.7 FT% 68.8
UCLA
Starters
A. Holiday
K. Wilkes
T. Welsh
P. Ali
G. Goloman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Holiday 36 20 3 8 2 0 7 2 7/14 2/6 4/4 1 2
K. Wilkes 35 20 5 1 1 0 1 1 7/15 3/9 3/4 2 3
T. Welsh 35 13 11 1 3 0 2 4 5/11 3/6 0/0 2 9
P. Ali 20 12 3 0 1 0 2 1 4/7 2/2 2/3 1 2
G. Goloman 25 2 7 2 2 2 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5
Bench
J. Hands
A. Olesinski
I. Okwarabizie
C. Smith
A. Wulff
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
J. Wallace
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hands 24 14 2 2 1 0 1 0 5/10 2/6 2/2 0 2
A. Olesinski 18 2 4 0 2 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 3 1
I. Okwarabizie 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Smith 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 36 14 12 2 14 14 29/61 12/30 13/15 11 25
Kentucky
Starters
H. Diallo
K. Knox
P. Washington
N. Richards
Q. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Diallo 29 18 4 1 0 0 2 3 7/18 1/5 3/5 0 4
K. Knox 35 15 5 3 2 0 4 4 6/12 2/5 1/2 0 5
P. Washington 27 9 4 1 1 1 0 0 3/8 0/1 3/3 3 1
N. Richards 26 7 6 2 0 1 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 5
Q. Green 20 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
W. Gabriel
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Killeya-Jones
J. David
D. Pulliam
T. Wynyard
B. Calipari
J. Baker
J. Vanderbilt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Gabriel 26 16 6 0 2 1 1 3 6/10 3/4 1/2 6 0
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 31 6 3 5 1 0 1 2 3/7 0/2 0/0 1 2
S. Killeya-Jones 6 2 3 0 2 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 1
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pulliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wynyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Calipari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 31 14 8 3 13 16 29/68 6/21 11/16 13 18
