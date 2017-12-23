WAGNER
DAYTON

No Text

Cunningham's 19, Davis' 17 lead Dayton past Wagner 79-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 19 points, Darrell Davis added 17 and Dayton held on to defeat Wagner 79-67 on Saturday after letting most of a 22-point halftime lead slip away.

The Flyers (6-6) scored eight-straight points, six from the foul line, after the Seahawks (7-4) had cut a 43-21 halftime deficit to 71-63 with 3:18 to play.

Wagner, which shot 28 percent in the first half with 14 turnovers, scored the first six points of the second half and had runs of eight, 10, seven and six points to get back into the game. But Dayton, which cooled off significantly after shooting 55 percent with six 3s in the first half, scored 14 of its final 18 points from the foul line in the last eight minutes.

Trey Landers scored 14 points for Dayton on 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line.

Davis had 10 points and Cunningham six in an early 16-0 run for a 20-5 lead and the Flyers had a late 14-3 surge to go up 24 before the break.

Blake Francis had 24 points for Wagner with AJ Sumbry adding 13 and 10 rebounds.

This was the second meeting between the two schools, the first a 67-65 win for Dayton on Dec. 6, 2003.

Key Players
J. Cooper
D. Davis
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
29.7 Field Goal % 41.4
11.1 Three Point % 42.9
66.7 Free Throw % 86.4
+ 2 JoJo Cooper made driving layup 17.0
+ 2 Josh Cunningham made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Landers 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Dayton 38.0
  Nigel Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 1 John Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 John Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Shooting foul on Nigel Jackson 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Xeyrius Williams 1:11
  Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
+ 1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
+ 1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 67 79
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 28
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 20 22
Team 4 1
Assists 9 16
Steals 7 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 22 16
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
B. Francis G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
J. Cunningham F
19 PTS, 4 REB
12T
Wagner
Starters
B. Francis
A. Sumbry
J. Cooper
N. Jackson
D. Liggeons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Francis 34 24 2 1 5 0 2 3 9/21 4/11 2/4 0 2
A. Sumbry 20 13 10 1 1 2 6 5 5/7 0/0 3/4 7 3
J. Cooper 36 7 9 4 1 0 3 2 2/8 1/3 2/2 3 6
N. Jackson 26 6 6 1 0 1 2 4 2/7 2/6 0/0 0 6
D. Liggeons 21 5 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/2 1/1 1 0
Bench
E. Davis
R. Saunders
S. Scott
C. Freeman
T. Plummer
N. Madray
J. Brown
T. Graham
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Davis 22 10 3 0 0 0 4 0 3/7 0/2 4/4 2 1
R. Saunders 14 2 1 1 0 1 3 2 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 1
S. Scott 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Freeman 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Plummer 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Madray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 33 9 7 4 22 23 23/60 7/27 14/17 13 20
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
D. Davis
T. Landers
J. Crosby
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 29 19 4 0 1 3 3 1 8/13 1/2 2/2 0 4
D. Davis 23 17 7 3 0 0 3 5 6/9 4/7 1/1 1 6
T. Landers 34 14 2 2 3 0 3 2 2/3 0/1 10/12 1 1
J. Crosby 29 9 1 4 1 0 3 2 1/7 0/3 7/7 1 0
J. Davis 31 9 5 1 2 0 1 2 3/10 3/7 0/0 1 4
Bench
X. Williams
J. Crutcher
K. Antetokounmpo
M. Svoboda
J. Gruden
R. Mikesell
J. Westerfield
J. Pierce
C. Greer
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Williams 20 5 2 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. Crutcher 18 4 5 4 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 4
K. Antetokounmpo 11 2 0 1 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
M. Svoboda 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Gruden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mikesell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 27 16 8 3 16 20 24/50 9/25 22/26 5 22
