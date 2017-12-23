Cunningham's 19, Davis' 17 lead Dayton past Wagner 79-67
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 19 points, Darrell Davis added 17 and Dayton held on to defeat Wagner 79-67 on Saturday after letting most of a 22-point halftime lead slip away.
The Flyers (6-6) scored eight-straight points, six from the foul line, after the Seahawks (7-4) had cut a 43-21 halftime deficit to 71-63 with 3:18 to play.
Wagner, which shot 28 percent in the first half with 14 turnovers, scored the first six points of the second half and had runs of eight, 10, seven and six points to get back into the game. But Dayton, which cooled off significantly after shooting 55 percent with six 3s in the first half, scored 14 of its final 18 points from the foul line in the last eight minutes.
Trey Landers scored 14 points for Dayton on 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line.
Davis had 10 points and Cunningham six in an early 16-0 run for a 20-5 lead and the Flyers had a late 14-3 surge to go up 24 before the break.
Blake Francis had 24 points for Wagner with AJ Sumbry adding 13 and 10 rebounds.
This was the second meeting between the two schools, the first a 67-65 win for Dayton on Dec. 6, 2003.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|29.7
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|11.1
|Three Point %
|42.9
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|86.4
|+ 2
|JoJo Cooper made driving layup
|17.0
|+ 2
|Josh Cunningham made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Landers
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Dayton
|38.0
|Nigel Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 1
|John Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|+ 1
|John Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Shooting foul on Nigel Jackson
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Xeyrius Williams
|1:11
|Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|+ 1
|Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|79
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-27 (25.9%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|28
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|22
|16
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Wagner 7-4
|75.2 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Dayton 6-6
|71.3 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|B. Francis G
|19.4 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|45.3 FG%
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|16.3 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|69.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
3
|B. Francis G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.3
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|25.9
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|34
|24
|2
|1
|5
|0
|2
|3
|9/21
|4/11
|2/4
|0
|2
|A. Sumbry
|20
|13
|10
|1
|1
|2
|6
|5
|5/7
|0/0
|3/4
|7
|3
|J. Cooper
|36
|7
|9
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|6
|N. Jackson
|26
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|D. Liggeons
|21
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|29
|19
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|D. Davis
|23
|17
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6/9
|4/7
|1/1
|1
|6
|T. Landers
|34
|14
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|10/12
|1
|1
|J. Crosby
|29
|9
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|7/7
|1
|0
|J. Davis
|31
|9
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|4
