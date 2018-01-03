MEMP
Davis scores 16 as UCF rallies past Memphis, 65-56

  • Jan 03, 2018

ORLAND0, Fla. (AP) A.J. Davis scored 11 of his 16 points from the free-throw line and pulled down 11 rebounds to help power UCF to a 65-56 win over Memphis in an American Athletic Conference battle Wednesday night.

The Knights have beaten Memphis three straight times.

Davis, who has now reached double digits in rebounds in nine of the Knights' 15 games, recorded his fifth double-double of the season.

Djordjije Mumin drilled a trey with :12 left in the first half to cut the Tigers' lead to 22-21 at intermission, but Jamal Johnson hit two straight 3-pointers for Memphis to spark a 36-32 advantage barely five minutes into the second half. UCF (11-4, 2-1) responded with a 9-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.

Ceasar DeJesus scored 14 points for UCF and Tacko Fall added another 10.

Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 15 points to lead Memphis (9-6, 0-2).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 2.0
  Dayon Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0.0
  Dayon Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on David Nickelberry 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin 3.0
  Kareem Brewton Jr. missed jump shot 3.0
+ 1 A.J. Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 A.J. Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Victor Enoh 10.0
+ 3 Kareem Brewton Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 17.0
Team Stats
Points 56 65
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 20-46 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 19-31 (61.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 33
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 22 23
Team 7 1
Assists 12 10
Steals 7 8
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 22 13
Technicals 0 0
5
K. Brewton Jr. G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
3
A. Davis F
16 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Memphis 9-6 223456
home team logo UCF 11-4214465
o126.0, UCF -7.5
CFE Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logoMemphis 9-6 68.7 PPG 38 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logoUCF 11-4 65.7 PPG 41.4 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 9.4 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.9 APG 42.5 FG%
3
A. Davis F 11.5 PPG 9.2 RPG 2.6 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
5
K. Brewton Jr. G 15 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
A. Davis F 16 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
39.2 FG% 43.5
41.2 3PT FG% 33.3
56.3 FT% 61.3
Memphis
Starters
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
Ja. Johnson
J. Martin
M. Parks Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davenport 23 11 4 1 1 0 0 4 3/5 1/2 4/5 2 2
R. Thornton 31 7 9 3 1 0 3 3 2/5 1/3 2/4 0 9
Ja. Johnson 24 6 2 1 2 0 2 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 2
J. Martin 32 4 3 3 1 0 1 0 1/6 1/4 1/2 0 3
M. Parks Jr. 26 4 1 1 1 0 2 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 0
Bench
K. Brewton Jr.
V. Enoh
D. Nickelberry
J. Rivers
K. Sameh Azab
Je. Johnson
A. Moffatt
K. Williams
M. Rhodes
E. Olds
N. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Brewton Jr. 27 15 2 2 1 0 0 4 6/13 1/1 2/5 1 1
V. Enoh 16 6 1 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Nickelberry 10 3 3 1 0 0 3 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 3
J. Rivers 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Sameh Azab 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
Je. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rhodes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 27 12 7 0 12 22 20/51 7/17 9/16 5 22
UCF
Starters
A. Davis
C. DeJesus
T. Fall
T. Allen
D. Mumin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 33 16 11 3 2 1 2 2 2/3 1/1 11/16 3 8
C. DeJesus 38 14 0 2 1 0 3 1 4/9 1/3 5/6 0 0
T. Fall 22 10 4 0 0 2 3 3 5/7 0/0 0/1 2 2
T. Allen 40 8 4 4 1 0 1 2 4/8 0/1 0/0 1 3
D. Mumin 16 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
M. Douglas
N. Laing
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
D. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Griffin 27 13 4 1 3 0 1 3 4/12 3/7 2/4 2 2
C. Brown 18 1 8 0 1 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 8
M. Douglas 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 0
N. Laing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 32 10 8 5 11 13 20/46 6/18 19/31 9 23
