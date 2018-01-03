Davis scores 16 as UCF rallies past Memphis, 65-56
ORLAND0, Fla. (AP) A.J. Davis scored 11 of his 16 points from the free-throw line and pulled down 11 rebounds to help power UCF to a 65-56 win over Memphis in an American Athletic Conference battle Wednesday night.
The Knights have beaten Memphis three straight times.
Davis, who has now reached double digits in rebounds in nine of the Knights' 15 games, recorded his fifth double-double of the season.
Djordjije Mumin drilled a trey with :12 left in the first half to cut the Tigers' lead to 22-21 at intermission, but Jamal Johnson hit two straight 3-pointers for Memphis to spark a 36-32 advantage barely five minutes into the second half. UCF (11-4, 2-1) responded with a 9-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.
Ceasar DeJesus scored 14 points for UCF and Tacko Fall added another 10.
Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 15 points to lead Memphis (9-6, 0-2).
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton
|2.0
|Dayon Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0.0
|Dayon Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on David Nickelberry
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Dayon Griffin
|3.0
|Kareem Brewton Jr. missed jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|A.J. Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|A.J. Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Victor Enoh
|10.0
|+ 3
|Kareem Brewton Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Raynere Thornton
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|65
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|20-46 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|19-31 (61.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|22
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Memphis 9-6
|68.7 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.7 APG
|UCF 11-4
|65.7 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|K. Brewton Jr. G
|9.4 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
3
|A. Davis F
|11.5 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|2.6 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
5
|K. Brewton Jr. G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
3
|A. Davis F
|16 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.2
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|61.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davenport
|23
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/2
|4/5
|2
|2
|R. Thornton
|31
|7
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|9
|Ja. Johnson
|24
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Martin
|32
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|M. Parks Jr.
|26
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|33
|16
|11
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|11/16
|3
|8
|C. DeJesus
|38
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|0
|T. Fall
|22
|10
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|T. Allen
|40
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Mumin
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|33
|16
|11
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|11/16
|3
|8
|C. DeJesus
|38
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|5/6
|0
|0
|T. Fall
|22
|10
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|T. Allen
|40
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Mumin
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|27
|13
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4/12
|3/7
|2/4
|2
|2
|C. Brown
|18
|1
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|8
|M. Douglas
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|N. Laing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|32
|10
|8
|5
|11
|13
|20/46
|6/18
|19/31
|9
|23
