RUT
PURDUE

No Text

Twin towers stand tall as No. 13 Purdue routs Rutgers 82-51

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue coach Matt Painter first started using his two 7-foot centers together as an experiment.

On Wednesday night, he went with them out of necessity. If Isaac Haas and Matt Haarms continue playing this well in tandem, they could become a big staple for the defending Big Ten champions.

Haas scored 14 points and Harams grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots, leading the 13th-ranked Boilermakers to an 82-51 rout over Rutgers for their 10th straight win.

''I like it because it provides a lot of length on defense,'' said Haas, the 7-foot-2 senior. ''I think it allows us to get more spread out on defense. On offense, you have guys that are long rebounders that can go high-low. I just can't wait to see how that develops the rest of the season.''

So far, it's worked beautifully.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-0) have won 17 in a row at Mackey Arena and are the only Big Ten team with three conference wins. No. 1 Michigan State and Ohio State can join them Thursday.

And Haas and the 7-3 Haarms played a huge role in turning the tables on Rutgers, which was ranked No. 3 nationally in total rebounds and No. 4 in scoring defense.

But with Haas and Haarms dominating the middle, Purdue outscored Rutgers 28-14 in the paint and had a 45-27 rebound advantage, giving the Scarlet Knights no chance.

''I think all of their lineups cause problems,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''The two big guys do cause problems though each one is different. Haas is a monster down low and the other one is a good shot blocker.''

And the primary reason Painter went with the pairing was because starting forward Vincent Edwards was in foul trouble most of the night.

It wasn't just the big men who got the job done for Purdue, which made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and finished 10 of 23.

Geo Baker had 11 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Mike Williams added 10.

But the combination was simply too much for Rutgers' young team.

The Boilermakers used an 8-0 run to take a 17-7 lead, later extended the margin to 32-17 and headed to the locker room with a 45-24 lead.

Rutgers got as close as 51-37 when Baker made Rutgers' first 3 of the night with 13:27 left to play. Then Purdue answered with six straight and stretched the lead to as much as 33.

''For me, it's more about learning how to play the 4 a little more,'' Haarms said. ''When Coach tells me to go get Vince, I get a big smile on my face.''

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are improving but don't possess the size, depth or scorers to seriously challenge a team like Purdue. And when things went awry Wednesday, Rutgers even lost its poise. With nine freshmen and sophomores on the roster, brighter days are ahead.

Purdue: Showed everyone why it could repeat this season. The Boilermakers can win games by playing big or small, they can outscore opponents, shut them down defensively and can play through foul trouble.

KEY NUMBERS

Rutgers: Freshman Mamadou Doucoure scored eight points before fouling out with 12:55 to go and then picked up a technical on his way to the bench. ... The Scarlet Knights allowed their second-highest point total this season (89 at Minnesota). ... The last time the Scarlet Knights beat a Top 25 team on the road was Jan. 26, 2008 at Pittsburgh.

Purdue: Carsen Edwards had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Ryan Cline had 12 points and Vincent Edwards added 10. ... Purdue is 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since 2010-11 and is 13-0 on American soil this season. It went 1-2 in the Bahamas. ... The Boilermakers have scored 80 points in six straight games for the first time since Dec. 6-27, 1997.

GETTING AHEAD

Purdue honored former star Steve Scheffler by handing out bobble heads before the game and having him speak to the crowd at halftime.

The 1990 Big Ten player of the year, captivated the audience with stories about his playing days and former coach Gene Keady, who also attended the game. But he didn't mince words.

''I should not be a bobble head, I should be a knucklehead,'' Scheffler joked. ''If they can make me a bobble head for throwing leather through metal, imagine what they can do with you.''

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Wisconsin on Friday.

Purdue: Faces Nebraska on Saturday at home.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Candido Sa made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Candido Sa missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Tommy Luce 12.0
  Turnover on Tommy Luce 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Tommy Luce 40.0
  Ryan Cline missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Cline 1:11
  Mike Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
+ 1 Mike Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Shooting foul on Grady Eifert 1:11
+ 2 Jacquil Taylor made driving layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 1:28
Team Stats
Points 51 82
Field Goals 20-60 (33.3%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 45
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 17 34
Team 4 1
Assists 6 13
Steals 9 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 25 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
G. Baker G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
44
I. Haas C
14 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Rutgers 10-6 242751
home team logo13 Purdue 14-2453782
o138.5, PURDUE -19.0
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
o138.5, PURDUE -19.0
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logoRutgers 10-6 70.5 PPG 47.4 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo13 Purdue 14-2 86.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
0
G. Baker G 11.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.8 APG 41.7 FG%
44
I. Haas C 14.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.6 APG 63.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
G. Baker G 11 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
44
I. Haas C 14 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 49.1
15.4 3PT FG% 43.5
56.3 FT% 71.4
Rutgers
Starters
G. Baker
D. Freeman
C. Sanders
M. Doucoure
I. Thiam
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 30 11 2 2 2 0 2 0 4/12 1/4 2/2 1 1
D. Freeman 29 9 2 0 4 0 2 2 4/13 0/2 1/4 0 2
C. Sanders 33 8 3 3 1 1 2 2 4/14 0/2 0/0 0 3
M. Doucoure 9 8 2 0 1 0 0 5 3/4 0/0 2/4 2 0
I. Thiam 24 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
Starters
G. Baker
D. Freeman
C. Sanders
M. Doucoure
I. Thiam
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Baker 30 11 2 2 2 0 2 0 4/12 1/4 2/2 1 1
D. Freeman 29 9 2 0 4 0 2 2 4/13 0/2 1/4 0 2
C. Sanders 33 8 3 3 1 1 2 2 4/14 0/2 0/0 0 3
M. Doucoure 9 8 2 0 1 0 0 5 3/4 0/0 2/4 2 0
I. Thiam 24 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
M. Williams
S. Doorson
C. Sa
E. Omoruyi
S. Mensah
J. Dadika
M. Bullock
J. Downes
A. Smith
M. Johnson
L. Nathan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Williams 22 10 5 0 0 1 1 3 3/8 1/3 3/4 1 4
S. Doorson 21 2 6 0 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 4
C. Sa 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
E. Omoruyi 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Mensah 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 51 23 6 9 3 11 25 20/60 2/13 9/16 6 17
Purdue
Starters
I. Haas
D. Mathias
C. Edwards
V. Edwards
P. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Haas 29 14 6 0 0 1 2 1 4/5 0/0 6/8 3 3
D. Mathias 28 13 5 2 2 1 4 3 3/8 3/6 4/6 1 4
C. Edwards 26 12 5 4 0 0 2 2 4/13 2/6 2/2 0 5
V. Edwards 20 10 3 1 0 0 1 4 4/7 1/3 1/2 0 3
P. Thompson 28 9 5 1 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 5/6 3 2
Starters
I. Haas
D. Mathias
C. Edwards
V. Edwards
P. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Haas 29 14 6 0 0 1 2 1 4/5 0/0 6/8 3 3
D. Mathias 28 13 5 2 2 1 4 3 3/8 3/6 4/6 1 4
C. Edwards 26 12 5 4 0 0 2 2 4/13 2/6 2/2 0 5
V. Edwards 20 10 3 1 0 0 1 4 4/7 1/3 1/2 0 3
P. Thompson 28 9 5 1 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 5/6 3 2
Bench
R. Cline
N. Eastern
M. Haarms
J. Taylor
G. Eifert
T. Luce
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cline 21 12 6 1 0 0 1 0 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 6
N. Eastern 13 6 5 1 0 0 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 4
M. Haarms 22 4 6 1 0 3 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/2 1 5
J. Taylor 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Eifert 7 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Luce 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 44 13 2 5 16 18 26/53 10/23 20/28 10 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores