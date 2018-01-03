Twin towers stand tall as No. 13 Purdue routs Rutgers 82-51
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue coach Matt Painter first started using his two 7-foot centers together as an experiment.
On Wednesday night, he went with them out of necessity. If Isaac Haas and Matt Haarms continue playing this well in tandem, they could become a big staple for the defending Big Ten champions.
Haas scored 14 points and Harams grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots, leading the 13th-ranked Boilermakers to an 82-51 rout over Rutgers for their 10th straight win.
''I like it because it provides a lot of length on defense,'' said Haas, the 7-foot-2 senior. ''I think it allows us to get more spread out on defense. On offense, you have guys that are long rebounders that can go high-low. I just can't wait to see how that develops the rest of the season.''
So far, it's worked beautifully.
The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-0) have won 17 in a row at Mackey Arena and are the only Big Ten team with three conference wins. No. 1 Michigan State and Ohio State can join them Thursday.
And Haas and the 7-3 Haarms played a huge role in turning the tables on Rutgers, which was ranked No. 3 nationally in total rebounds and No. 4 in scoring defense.
But with Haas and Haarms dominating the middle, Purdue outscored Rutgers 28-14 in the paint and had a 45-27 rebound advantage, giving the Scarlet Knights no chance.
''I think all of their lineups cause problems,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''The two big guys do cause problems though each one is different. Haas is a monster down low and the other one is a good shot blocker.''
And the primary reason Painter went with the pairing was because starting forward Vincent Edwards was in foul trouble most of the night.
It wasn't just the big men who got the job done for Purdue, which made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and finished 10 of 23.
Geo Baker had 11 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Mike Williams added 10.
But the combination was simply too much for Rutgers' young team.
The Boilermakers used an 8-0 run to take a 17-7 lead, later extended the margin to 32-17 and headed to the locker room with a 45-24 lead.
Rutgers got as close as 51-37 when Baker made Rutgers' first 3 of the night with 13:27 left to play. Then Purdue answered with six straight and stretched the lead to as much as 33.
''For me, it's more about learning how to play the 4 a little more,'' Haarms said. ''When Coach tells me to go get Vince, I get a big smile on my face.''
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are improving but don't possess the size, depth or scorers to seriously challenge a team like Purdue. And when things went awry Wednesday, Rutgers even lost its poise. With nine freshmen and sophomores on the roster, brighter days are ahead.
Purdue: Showed everyone why it could repeat this season. The Boilermakers can win games by playing big or small, they can outscore opponents, shut them down defensively and can play through foul trouble.
KEY NUMBERS
Rutgers: Freshman Mamadou Doucoure scored eight points before fouling out with 12:55 to go and then picked up a technical on his way to the bench. ... The Scarlet Knights allowed their second-highest point total this season (89 at Minnesota). ... The last time the Scarlet Knights beat a Top 25 team on the road was Jan. 26, 2008 at Pittsburgh.
Purdue: Carsen Edwards had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Ryan Cline had 12 points and Vincent Edwards added 10. ... Purdue is 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since 2010-11 and is 13-0 on American soil this season. It went 1-2 in the Bahamas. ... The Boilermakers have scored 80 points in six straight games for the first time since Dec. 6-27, 1997.
GETTING AHEAD
Purdue honored former star Steve Scheffler by handing out bobble heads before the game and having him speak to the crowd at halftime.
The 1990 Big Ten player of the year, captivated the audience with stories about his playing days and former coach Gene Keady, who also attended the game. But he didn't mince words.
''I should not be a bobble head, I should be a knucklehead,'' Scheffler joked. ''If they can make me a bobble head for throwing leather through metal, imagine what they can do with you.''
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Hosts Wisconsin on Friday.
Purdue: Faces Nebraska on Saturday at home.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Candido Sa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Candido Sa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Tommy Luce
|12.0
|Turnover on Tommy Luce
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Tommy Luce
|40.0
|Ryan Cline missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Cline
|1:11
|Mike Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|Mike Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Shooting foul on Grady Eifert
|1:11
|+ 2
|Jacquil Taylor made driving layup, assist by Nojel Eastern
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|82
|Field Goals
|20-60 (33.3%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|45
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|17
|34
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|9
|2
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|25
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Rutgers 10-6
|70.5 PPG
|47.4 RPG
|11.4 APG
|13 Purdue 14-2
|86.9 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|G. Baker G
|11.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
44
|I. Haas C
|14.8 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|63.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
0
|G. Baker G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
44
|I. Haas C
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|30
|11
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4/12
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Freeman
|29
|9
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4/13
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|2
|C. Sanders
|33
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/14
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Doucoure
|9
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|0
|I. Thiam
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|30
|11
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4/12
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Freeman
|29
|9
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4/13
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|2
|C. Sanders
|33
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/14
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Doucoure
|9
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|0
|I. Thiam
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|22
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|4
|S. Doorson
|21
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|C. Sa
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Omoruyi
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Mensah
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bullock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|51
|23
|6
|9
|3
|11
|25
|20/60
|2/13
|9/16
|6
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Haas
|29
|14
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|3
|D. Mathias
|28
|13
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|4/6
|1
|4
|C. Edwards
|26
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/13
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|5
|V. Edwards
|20
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|P. Thompson
|28
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Haas
|29
|14
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|3
|D. Mathias
|28
|13
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|4/6
|1
|4
|C. Edwards
|26
|12
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/13
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|5
|V. Edwards
|20
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|P. Thompson
|28
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cline
|21
|12
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|N. Eastern
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|M. Haarms
|22
|4
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|5
|J. Taylor
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Eifert
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Luce
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|44
|13
|2
|5
|16
|18
|26/53
|10/23
|20/28
|10
|34
-
MARQET
PROV95
90
Final/OT
-
MISS
UGA60
71
Final
-
VCU
STJOES81
87
Final/OT
-
ECU
SFLA67
65
Final
-
LSALLE
RI62
74
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE67
73
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY72
64
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA88
90
Final/2OT
-
PRESBY
LONGWD78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT74
84
Final
-
MAINE
STNYBRK70
71
Final
-
MEMP
UCF56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP82
80
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
BROWN69
70
Final
-
RUT
13PURDUE51
82
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID51
54
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ52
69
Final
-
NH
UMBC67
71
Final
-
RICH
FORD65
69
Final/OT
-
12UNC
24FSU80
81
Final
-
25CLEM
BC74
70
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU76
82
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS80
72
Final/OT
-
FISK
LPSCMB53
99
Final
-
SCST
BCU80
86
Final
-
NCCU
DELST65
62
Final
-
NICHST
SFA64
81
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC65
67
Final
-
EVAN
SILL63
65
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL62
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAK50
62
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST87
80
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL74
79
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI61
57
Final
-
COPPST
NORFLK67
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD71
80
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH71
78
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
87
Final
-
UMES
MORGAN82
85
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM74
78
Final
-
17UK
LSU74
71
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO70
85
Final
-
STBON
DAYTON72
82
Final
-
ALST
GRAM74
66
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST56
59
Final
-
HOW
FAMU76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
7OKLA89
109
Final
-
NMEX
BOISE62
90
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST79
81
Final/OT
-
15MIAMI
GATECH54
64
Final
-
ILL
MINN67
77
Final
-
8UVA
VATECH78
52
Final
-
NCST
ND58
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC79
68
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL65
68
Final
-
WYO
NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UNLV
SJST82
76
Final/OT