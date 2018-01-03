DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Darrell Davis scored 28 points and Trey Landers added 17- career highs for both - as Dayton beat St. Bonaventure 82-72 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Adams and Izaiah Brockington hit back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 9-2 spurt to pull St. Bonaventure (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) to 68-61 with 2:06 to play. Josh Cunningham made consecutive dunks and the Flyers (7-7, 1-1) then shot 10 of 12 from the line, including Davis' 6-of-6 shooting, to seal it.

Davis was 7 of 13 from the floor and made all 10 of his free throws. Landers was 6-of-8 shooting, blocked a career-best four shots and matched a career high with three steals.

Matt Mobley scored all of his 24 points, including five 3-pointers, in the second half to lead St. Bonaventure. Adams chipped in 15 points and Brockington had 10.

