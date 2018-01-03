STBON
DAYTON

No Text

Davis scores 28 points; Dayton beats St. Bonaventure 82-72

  STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Darrell Davis scored 28 points and Trey Landers added 17- career highs for both - as Dayton beat St. Bonaventure 82-72 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Adams and Izaiah Brockington hit back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 9-2 spurt to pull St. Bonaventure (11-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) to 68-61 with 2:06 to play. Josh Cunningham made consecutive dunks and the Flyers (7-7, 1-1) then shot 10 of 12 from the line, including Davis' 6-of-6 shooting, to seal it.

Davis was 7 of 13 from the floor and made all 10 of his free throws. Landers was 6-of-8 shooting, blocked a career-best four shots and matched a career high with three steals.

Matt Mobley scored all of his 24 points, including five 3-pointers, in the second half to lead St. Bonaventure. Adams chipped in 15 points and Brockington had 10.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Josh Cunningham 5.0
  Matt Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Darrell Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Darrell Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Idris Taqqee 15.0
+ 2 LaDarien Griffin made tip-in 11.0
  Offensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin 14.0
  Jaylen Adams missed jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Darrell Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Darrell Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Shooting foul on Matt Mobley 27.0
Team Stats
Points 72 82
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 24-43 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 27-34 (79.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 29
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 17 25
Team 6 0
Assists 15 16
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 26 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Mobley G
24 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
D. Davis G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 11-3 254772
home team logo Dayton 7-7394382
University of Dayton Arena Dayton, OH
St. Bonaventure
Starters
M. Mobley
J. Adams
L. Griffin
J. Ayeni
I. Taqqee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mobley 32 24 8 1 0 0 2 4 7/19 5/14 5/6 3 5
J. Adams 40 15 1 7 0 0 7 2 3/11 1/3 8/12 0 1
L. Griffin 31 8 6 1 1 0 1 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 4 2
J. Ayeni 15 4 1 0 0 1 3 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
I. Taqqee 24 2 2 2 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
I. Brockington
C. Stockard
N. Kaputo
A. Ikpeze
J. Galatio
N. Gueye
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Brockington 21 10 4 2 3 0 1 3 4/9 2/5 0/2 2 2
C. Stockard 28 9 5 2 2 1 3 5 4/10 0/1 1/2 1 4
N. Kaputo 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Ikpeze 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gueye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 29 15 6 2 17 26 25/64 8/25 14/22 12 17
Dayton
Starters
D. Davis
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 38 28 7 2 2 0 5 3 7/13 4/10 10/10 0 7
T. Landers 36 17 5 1 3 4 2 3 6/8 0/1 5/6 1 4
J. Crutcher 36 12 2 6 0 1 2 3 5/8 2/5 0/2 0 2
J. Cunningham 31 10 6 2 1 1 2 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 5
J. Davis 20 5 0 2 1 0 3 2 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 0
Bench
K. Antetokounmpo
J. Crosby
X. Williams
J. Gruden
R. Mikesell
J. Westerfield
J. Pierce
M. Svoboda
C. Greer
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Antetokounmpo 19 8 5 2 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 6/10 1 4
J. Crosby 4 2 1 1 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 0
X. Williams 16 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 3
J. Gruden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mikesell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Svoboda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 29 16 7 7 17 17 24/43 7/21 27/34 4 25
NCAA BB Scores