Foster scores 25, Creighton rallies to beat St. John's 78-71
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Foster scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Martin Krampelj added 14 points with 11 rebounds, and Creighton rallied to beat St. John's 78-71 on Monday night for the Red Storm's third straight loss.
Krampelj scored 10 points in a 16-2 run and Creighton rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to a 62-58 lead on Foster's 3 with 8:08 left to play. The Red Storm closed to 66-65 on Bashir Ahmed's jumper with 5:15 to go, but Ronnie Harrell Jr. and Khyri Thomas hit consecutive 3s for a 76-71 lead with 14 seconds left before Harrell iced it with two free throws.
Thomas scored 17 points with five assists and Harrell had 13 points with eight rebounds for the Bluejays (12-3, 2-1 Big East).
St. John's led 43-36 at halftime after making eight 3s and shooting 50 percent from the floor behind 12 points apiece from Tariq Owens and Ahmed.
Ahmed finished with 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Red Storm (10-5, 0-3). Owens and Justin Simon scored 14 apiece and Shamorie Ponds added 12 with five assists and five steals.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|78
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|41
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|20
|34
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|13
|1
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|17
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|St. John's 10-5
|73.6 PPG
|38 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Creighton 12-3
|90.2 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|19.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|B. Ahmed G/F
|12.3 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|0.7 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
0
|M. Foster G
|19.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.6 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|B. Ahmed G/F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
0
|M. Foster G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ahmed
|35
|21
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/14
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|4
|T. Owens
|37
|14
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6/12
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Simon
|38
|14
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|5
|S. Ponds
|39
|12
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5/14
|1/7
|1/3
|0
|3
|M. Clark II
|32
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ahmed
|35
|21
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/14
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|4
|T. Owens
|37
|14
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6/12
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Simon
|38
|14
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|5
|S. Ponds
|39
|12
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5/14
|1/7
|1/3
|0
|3
|M. Clark II
|32
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/4
|0/1
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Alibegovic
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Yakwe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Trimble Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Camus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. LoVett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Diakite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|22
|13
|13
|4
|6
|15
|28/62
|9/29
|6/10
|2
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foster
|36
|25
|2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10/16
|5/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Thomas
|39
|17
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|1
|M. Krampelj
|29
|14
|11
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|9
|T. Hegner
|19
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|D. Mintz
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foster
|36
|25
|2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10/16
|5/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Thomas
|39
|17
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|1
|M. Krampelj
|29
|14
|11
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|9
|T. Hegner
|19
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|D. Mintz
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harrell Jr.
|28
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|3/4
|0
|7
|T. Alexander
|29
|2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|7
|M. Ballock
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Clement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Suarez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|38
|20
|1
|3
|17
|11
|28/53
|10/22
|12/17
|4
|34
-
MARQET
PROV95
90
Final/OT
-
MISS
UGA60
71
Final
-
VCU
STJOES81
87
Final/OT
-
ECU
SFLA67
65
Final
-
LSALLE
RI62
74
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE67
73
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY72
64
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA88
90
Final/2OT
-
PRESBY
LONGWD78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
RADFRD79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT74
84
Final
-
MAINE
STNYBRK70
71
Final
-
MEMP
UCF56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP82
80
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
BROWN69
70
Final
-
RUT
13PURDUE51
82
Final
-
STLOU
DAVID51
54
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ52
69
Final
-
NH
UMBC67
71
Final
-
RICH
FORD65
69
Final/OT
-
12UNC
24FSU80
81
Final
-
25CLEM
BC74
70
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU76
82
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS80
72
Final/OT
-
FISK
LPSCMB53
99
Final
-
SCST
BCU80
86
Final
-
NCCU
DELST65
62
Final
-
NICHST
SFA64
81
Final
-
NWST
TXAMCC65
67
Final
-
EVAN
SILL63
65
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL62
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAK50
62
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST87
80
Final
-
MCNSE
ABIL74
79
Final
-
INDST
LOYCHI61
57
Final
-
COPPST
NORFLK67
75
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD71
80
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH71
78
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
87
Final
-
UMES
MORGAN82
85
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM74
78
Final
-
17UK
LSU74
71
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO70
85
Final
-
STBON
DAYTON72
82
Final
-
ALST
GRAM74
66
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST56
59
Final
-
HOW
FAMU76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
7OKLA89
109
Final
-
NMEX
BOISE62
90
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST79
81
Final/OT
-
15MIAMI
GATECH54
64
Final
-
ILL
MINN67
77
Final
-
8UVA
VATECH78
52
Final
-
NCST
ND58
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
SC79
68
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL65
68
Final
-
WYO
NEVADA83
92
Final
-
UNLV
SJST82
76
Final/OT