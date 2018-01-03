STJOHN
CREIGH

Foster scores 25, Creighton rallies to beat St. John's 78-71

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Foster scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Martin Krampelj added 14 points with 11 rebounds, and Creighton rallied to beat St. John's 78-71 on Monday night for the Red Storm's third straight loss.

Krampelj scored 10 points in a 16-2 run and Creighton rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to a 62-58 lead on Foster's 3 with 8:08 left to play. The Red Storm closed to 66-65 on Bashir Ahmed's jumper with 5:15 to go, but Ronnie Harrell Jr. and Khyri Thomas hit consecutive 3s for a 76-71 lead with 14 seconds left before Harrell iced it with two free throws.

Thomas scored 17 points with five assists and Harrell had 13 points with eight rebounds for the Bluejays (12-3, 2-1 Big East).

St. John's led 43-36 at halftime after making eight 3s and shooting 50 percent from the floor behind 12 points apiece from Tariq Owens and Ahmed.

Ahmed finished with 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Red Storm (10-5, 0-3). Owens and Justin Simon scored 14 apiece and Shamorie Ponds added 12 with five assists and five steals.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj 0.0
  Shamorie Ponds missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Ronnie Harrell Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Ronnie Harrell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Bashir Ahmed 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Ronnie Harrell Jr. 9.0
  Tariq Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Foster 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj 41.0
  Marvin Clark II missed free throw 42.0
  Personal foul on Ronnie Harrell Jr. 42.0
Team Stats
Points 71 78
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 23 41
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 20 34
Team 1 3
Assists 13 20
Steals 13 1
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 6 17
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Ahmed G/F
21 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
0
M. Foster G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. John's 10-5 432871
home team logo Creighton 12-3364278
CenturyLink Center Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logoSt. John's 10-5 73.6 PPG 38 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logoCreighton 12-3 90.2 PPG 43.1 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
1
B. Ahmed G/F 12.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.7 APG 40.6 FG%
0
M. Foster G 19.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.6 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Ahmed G/F 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
0
M. Foster G 25 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
45.2 FG% 52.8
31.0 3PT FG% 45.5
60.0 FT% 70.6
St. John's
Starters
B. Ahmed
T. Owens
J. Simon
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Ahmed 35 21 5 0 3 0 1 3 8/14 4/8 1/2 1 4
T. Owens 37 14 5 1 0 2 2 2 6/12 2/6 0/0 0 5
J. Simon 38 14 5 6 3 1 0 3 5/9 0/0 4/4 0 5
S. Ponds 39 12 3 5 5 0 0 1 5/14 1/7 1/3 0 3
M. Clark II 32 10 4 1 1 1 1 3 4/8 2/4 0/1 1 3
Bench
A. Alibegovic
K. Yakwe
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
M. LoVett
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
B. Diakite
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Alibegovic 12 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
K. Yakwe 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Trimble Jr. 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. LoVett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 22 13 13 4 6 15 28/62 9/29 6/10 2 20
Creighton
Starters
M. Foster
K. Thomas
M. Krampelj
T. Hegner
D. Mintz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Foster 36 25 2 3 0 1 4 1 10/16 5/8 0/0 0 2
K. Thomas 39 17 2 5 1 0 2 2 5/10 3/5 4/4 1 1
M. Krampelj 29 14 11 2 0 2 1 2 6/9 0/0 2/4 2 9
T. Hegner 19 4 6 2 0 0 0 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 5
D. Mintz 11 1 2 1 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
Bench
R. Harrell Jr.
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
T. Clement
M. Suarez
K. Joseph
J. Scurry
J. Epperson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Harrell Jr. 28 13 7 2 0 0 1 2 4/6 2/3 3/4 0 7
T. Alexander 29 2 7 5 0 0 4 0 0/4 0/3 2/3 0 7
M. Ballock 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Clement - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Suarez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 38 20 1 3 17 11 28/53 10/22 12/17 4 34
