No. 23 Florida State defeats Syracuse
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State squandered a double-digit halftime lead for the second straight game, but this time it was able to overcome that despite needing overtime.
The 23rd-ranked Seminoles scored the first six points in the second overtime to propel them to a 101-90 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
''This is a very big win for us. Going 2-3 (in the Atlantic Coast Conference) is better than 1-4,'' said Briain Angola, who had 24 points, including five in the second overtime. ''We let Louisville slip out of our hands. Today we executed what we had to do.''
Tied at 82 at the end of the first overtime, the Seminoles scored the first six points of the second extra session to take control. Two free throws by Tyus Battle cut FSU's lead to 88-84 but it scored nine of the next 11 points to put it out of reach.
Christ Koumadje had a career-high 23 points and Phil Cofer added 16 for Florida State (13-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Terance Mann, who missed the game due to a concussion.
''We had a little more depth, we had some guys step up and make some plays. We were fortunate to come away with a victory. ... We just kind of hung on a little longer,'' coach Leonard Hamilton said.
Florida State had a 10-point lead at halftime but found itself down 48-41 with 10:11 left as Syracuse took advantage of turnovers and cold shooting from the perimeter. In a 73-69 loss to Louisville on Wednesday, the Seminoles led by 13 at halftime but were also victimized by poor shooting and turnovers.
This time though FSU was able to chip away. They were 5 of 24 from 3-point range at one point, making five of their last six in regulation.
FSU had a 74-71 lead after CJ Walker made one of two free throws but Battle tied it with a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left. The Seminoles had a chance to win it in regulation but Mfiondu Kabengele missed a driving layup.
''They were a lot more aggressive than we were in that period (when Syracuse made a 19-3 run),'' Hamilton said. ''Then PJ (Savoy) made a couple 3s, Braian made a couple baskets and we got some momentum going. Sometimes you need games like this to reach down deep and overcome some challenges.''
Syracuse scored the first four points in the first overtime but was unable to hold on. Trent Forrest tied it at 82 with a jumper with 24 seconds remaining and Syracuse's Oshae Brissett missed a 3-pointer.
Battle, who had five points at halftime, led the Orange (12-6, 1-4) with 37 points and Brissett added 14. Battle is the first player to score 30 or more points in an overtime game for the Orange since Rakeem Christmas had 35 against Wake Forest on Jan. 3, 2015.
''We put some motion in which helped open things up for us in the lane,'' Battle said. ''We need to start grinding out some wins.''
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: The Oranges have dropped four straight conference games for the second time since joining the ACC in 2013. Despite being 1-4 in the ACC, coach Jim Boeheim is not alarmed over the slow start.
''We had a tough start including three on the road but we've played close games,'' he said. ''I think we can play better on offense. We've got an extremely young team. Everyone knew that coming in.''
Florida State: The Seminoles are likely to be short-handed going into Monday's game at Boston College. Besides Mann being in concussion protocol and being doubtful, Savoy could miss some extended time after going down with a right knee injury with 2:04 remaining in regulation. Savoy had 11 points and helped lead the Seminoles back with a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The win might be able to keep Florida State in the rankings for the sixth straight week despite Wednesday's loss to Louisville.
ROLE PLAYER
Trent Forrest got his first career start in place of the injured Mann. The 6-foot-5 sophomore scored seven points and had a career high 11 rebounds
''He was focused and his defensive effort was tremendous,'' Hamilton said.
GOING OVERTIME
This was Syracuse's third overtime game this year but the first time they have gone to double OT since the six OT victory over UConn in the Big East Tournament in 2011. It was only Florida State's third overtime game over the past four seasons and its first in double OT since beating Wake Forest 82-76 on Jan. 28, 2015.
The Orange are 1-2 in overtime this season.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Florida State: Travels to Boston College on Monday.
|+ 2
|Howard Washington made finger-roll layup
|15.0
|+ 1
|CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
|24.0
|Tyus Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Trent Forrest made driving dunk, assist by Braian Angola
|38.0
|+ 1
|Tyus Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Tyus Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Shooting foul on Mfiondu Kabengele
|43.0
|+ 2
|Mfiondu Kabengele made dunk, assist by CJ Walker
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|101
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|33-82 (40.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|11-32 (34.4%)
|Free Throws
|30-38 (78.9%)
|24-34 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|50
|Offensive
|12
|22
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|8
|23
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|28
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 12-6
|70.6 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|11.3 APG
|23 Florida State 13-4
|84.6 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.9 APG
|
|38.8
|FG%
|40.2
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|34.4
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|50
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|2
|11/27
|5/9
|10/13
|0
|1
|O. Brissett
|46
|14
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3/13
|1/3
|7/7
|0
|8
|F. Howard
|36
|13
|2
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|5/14
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|P. Chukwu
|42
|10
|11
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|6/8
|5
|6
|M. Moyer
|34
|7
|10
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|6
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Washington
|24
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|B. Bayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dolezaj
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Sidibe
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Herlihy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|90
|39
|8
|10
|2
|19
|28
|26/67
|8/17
|30/38
|12
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angola
|46
|24
|5
|8
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/16
|4/8
|8/9
|2
|3
|P. Cofer
|45
|16
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/11
|2/7
|4/5
|5
|3
|C. Walker
|33
|9
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|4
|T. Forrest
|40
|7
|11
|7
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3/10
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|6
|I. Obiagu
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Koumadje
|35
|23
|8
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|9/14
|0/0
|5/10
|6
|2
|M. Kabengele
|14
|11
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|4
|P. Savoy
|17
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Walker
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|B. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|101
|45
|23
|8
|5
|14
|25
|33/82
|11/32
|24/34
|22
|23
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final