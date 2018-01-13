No. 17 Arizona uses late run to outlast Oregon 90-83
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona went on a big run, then had a rash of turnovers and defensive mistakes to let Oregon back in it. The Wildcats again went on a big run, again allowed the Ducks to rally.
A third time put Oregon away.
Allonzo Trier scored 25 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 and No. 17 Arizona used that late run to outlast Oregon 90-83 on Saturday.
''It's a huge win, especially since Oregon is rolling and had a huge win in Phoenix against ASU,'' said Arizona's Rawle Alkins, who had 13 points and six assists. ''We had to protect our home court.''
Arizona (14-4, 4-1 Pac-12) grinded out a defense-dominated win over Oregon State on Thursday. It was all about the offense on Saturday, two long, athletic teams trading runs throughout an entertaining game.
Arizona had the last one, scoring eight straight points to go up 84-77 with 72 seconds left. The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field to beat the team that ended their 49-game home-court winning streak a year ago.
Oregon (12-6, 2-3) rallied from double-digit deficits three times, but couldn't muster a final comeback to leave the desert with a split between the Pac-12's two Arizona schools.
Elijah Brown scored 25 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 20 for the Ducks.
''The last 4 minutes were the difference,'' said Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, who had 12 points and seven assists. ''But I think we made a jump this week.''
Oregon had been in a funk before this week, losing two of its first three Pac-12 games, including a disheartening 76-64 setback against rival Oregon State.
The Ducks bounced back on Thursday with a strong all-around game, knocking of No. 11 Arizona State 76-72 for their first win as an unranked team against a top-11 team in 41 years.
Oregon dominated the Sun Devils in the paint, outscoring them by 22 inside while grabbing 15 offensive rebounds.
Arizona, with Ayton and fellow 7-footer Dusan Ristic inside, was literally a much bigger challenge and the Wildcats played it to their advantage early.
Working the ball inside for shots at the rim and kickouts, the Wildcats jumped on the Ducks after opening with consecutive turnovers. Arizona hit its first six shots and blew past Oregon with a 17-2 run to go up 21-9.
''Those are some pretty big guys inside there,'' McIntosh said.
The Ducks rallied after Arizona State went on a big first-half run and did the same thing against Arizona - twice. The second one, 12-0, pulled them within 32-31.
Arizona led 41-38 at halftime after both teams shot at least 50 percent.
The Wildcats kept the run trend rolling, scoring eight straight points to go up 51-40 early in the second half. Oregon took its turn, tying the game at 55-all.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon may have lost, but a road win at Arizona State and taking Arizona to the wire at McKale Center could be just what the Ducks need to get some traction after a slow Pac-12 start.
Arizona proved it can win with defense and offense in beating the two Oregon schools this week.
FOULS, FOULS, FOULS
The game was high-scoring with plenty of highlight-reel plays, an amazing feat considering how many times the game was stopped by whistles.
The teams combined for 51 fouls, with Oregon's McIntosh and Paul White fouling out. Arizona made 34 of 37 free throws and Oregon was 21 for 24.
''Our ability to make free throws was the difference in the game,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said.
SORKIN SLIDES
Oregon senior forward Roman Sorkin gave his team a big lift in the win over Arizona State, finishing with 13 points after scoring 10 the previous 10 games. He had little impact on this one against Arizona's massive post players, scoring two points in 2 minutes.
PINDER'S LIFT
Arizona's Keanu Pinder did not play against Oregon State, but gave the Wildcats a boost of energy off the bench against Oregon. The senior forward from Australia had a blocked shot shortly after entering the game and energized the crowd with a thunderous dunk in the first half. He finished with six points and two blocked shots.
''I just have to stay ready,'' Pinder said. ''You never know when you're going to get the opportunity. I got the opportunity and ran with it.''
UP NEXT
Oregon heads to Southern California to face USC on Thursday and UCLA next Saturday.
Arizona plays California on Thursday and Stanford next Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|90
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|25-46 (54.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-24 (87.5%)
|34-37 (91.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|27
|Offensive
|8
|3
|Defensive
|14
|22
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|17
|17
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|17
|Fouls
|29
|22
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|Team Stats
|Oregon 12-6
|81.4 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|15.5 APG
|17 Arizona 14-4
|82.9 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|47.4
|FG%
|54.3
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|91.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Brown
|30
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/11
|6/10
|5/5
|0
|1
|M. McIntosh
|34
|20
|7
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|7/14
|1/4
|5/5
|4
|3
|P. Pritchard
|39
|12
|4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4/10
|1/6
|3/4
|2
|2
|T. Brown
|32
|4
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Wooten
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Trier
|38
|25
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/14
|2/8
|11/11
|1
|5
|D. Ayton
|37
|24
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7/11
|0/0
|10/11
|1
|6
|R. Alkins
|35
|13
|3
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|3/6
|2/3
|5/6
|1
|2
|P. Jackson-Cartwright
|37
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Ristic
|15
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
