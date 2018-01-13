No. 5 Purdue wins 13th in a row, 81-47 vs. Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Purdue's star power forward Vincent Edwards has thoroughly enjoyed his visits to Minnesota.
His last trip was the best yet, as the Boilermakers took full advantage of the reeling Gophers.
Edwards scored 25 points in 29 minutes on 9-for-14 shooting for fifth-ranked Purdue, and the Boilermakers romped past undermanned Minnesota 81-47 on Saturday for their 13th consecutive victory.
''I love playing here. It's like one of my favorite places to play in the Big Ten. I just always seem to find a good rhythm here,'' said Edwards, who won two of his three games on the raised court and finished with 61 points in 99 minutes on 12-for-17 shooting from 3-point range in his career at Williams Arena.
Isaac Haas pitched in 14 points and five rebounds for Purdue (17-2, 6-0), which produced its best Big Ten start since going 8-0 to begin conference play in the 1989-90 season. This is the fourth 6-0 start in the Big Ten in Boilermakers history. They're tied for the program's best record at the 19-game overall mark since 1987-88.
Just as important in the performance by Edwards was his defense on Jordan Murphy, who finished with just 10 points and four rebounds for the Gophers. He went nearly 22 minutes without scoring after producing Minnesota's first six points.
''We knew that if we could keep them off the glass, keep Murphy off the glass, then we were going to be in great shape,'' Edwards said. ''Just force them into a bunch of tough shots.''
The Gophers (13-6, 2-4) have lost all three games since center Reggie Lynch was suspended and small forward Amir Coffey was sidelined by a shoulder injury. This was the second-largest margin of defeat at home in program history, behind only a 90-51 loss to No. 1 UCLA on Dec. 20, 1968.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter sympathized with the Gophers, recalling the loss of Robbie Hummel to a knee injury eight years ago and how tough it was for that team to recover.
''It's just different. You need some time to adjust,'' Painter said.
Edwards had 20 points by the break and spent much of the second half resting on the bench with the game well in hand. He made four of his five 3-pointers before halftime, and the Boilermakers finished with 24 assists and just 11 turnovers after outscoring the Gophers 41-20 in the second half.
Carsen Edwards added 14 points and Dakota Mathias scored 12 points for the Boilermakers, who pulled out a 70-69 victory at Michigan on Tuesday night after a go-ahead free throw by Haas with 4 seconds remaining.
After a Thanksgiving weekend stumble in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis when they lost by three points to Tennessee and four points to Western Kentucky, Edwards, who shot a combined 7 for 26 in those defeats, and the Boilermakers have bounced back strong.
They began this week with their highest ranking in The Associated Press poll since taking the No. 3 spot on Feb. 22, 2010, a week when they won at Minnesota on a Wednesday and then lost at Michigan State on a Sunday to drop to seventh in the following poll. Hummel was hurt in that game against the Gophers.
MURPHY TO BED
The Gophers registered their season-low shooting percentage (28.8) for the second straight game. They were outrebounded 46-29. Murphy, whose 17 consecutive double-doubles were the most in the country since Wake Forest's Tim Duncan to start the 1996-97 season, has gone two straight games without one.
''It was huge,'' Mathias said. ''Obviously he's one of the best players in the Big Ten, and the country.''
TEED UP
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino was whistled for a technical foul 3:33 into the game. Already angered by an earlier offensive foul called on Murphy, Pitino erupted after Haas hit Gophers point guard Nate Mason in the throat without a whistle. Murphy had to hold Pitino back from charging onto the court.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: With a perfect record through one-third of the conference schedule and four seniors in their starting lineup, the Boilermakers have established themselves as the top contender for the Big Ten title with preseason favorite Michigan State. They only play the fourth-ranked Spartans once this season, a road game on Feb. 10, and now have a two-game lead on both Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State, which plays at Rutgers on Sunday night, is 5-0 in league play.
''They're playing with a great purpose,'' Pitino said. ''They coach themselves. Matt's a terrific coach, but you can tell they're coaching each other.''
Minnesota: A season that began with high hopes has swiftly spiraled out of control, a slump triggered by sexual assault allegations against the senior Lynch and the untimely injury to the sophomore Coffey. The top three backcourt players for the Gophers had an abysmal afternoon, with Mason, Dupree McBrayer and Isaiah Washington shooting a combined 6 for 29.
''Shots aren't falling and games aren't going our way,'' Murphy said, ''but we have to just keep our heads up.''
UP NEXT
Purdue: Hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday, with the chance to match the program's longest winning streak in eight years. The Boilermakers won their first 14 games of the 2009-10 season. The last victory of that streak was against the Gophers.
Minnesota: Plays at Penn State on Monday, the first of three straight games away from home. The Gophers gave up a home game for the Big Ten's showcase event in New York on Jan. 20, when they take on Ohio State at Madison Square Garden.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|18.3
|Pts. Per Game
|18.3
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|12.1
|Reb. Per Game
|12.1
|46.5
|Field Goal %
|53.1
|44.1
|Three Point %
|25.0
|84.8
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern
|23.0
|Isaiah Washington missed floating jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt
|33.0
|Ryan Cline missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|1:04
|Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|+ 3
|Ryan Cline made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grady Eifert
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert
|1:46
|Jamir Harris missed jump shot
|1:48
|+ 2
|Ryan Cline made layup, assist by Matt Haarms
|2:05
|Offensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor
|2:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|47
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|17-59 (28.8%)
|3-Pointers
|14-35 (40.0%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|29
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|33
|19
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|24
|12
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|11
|9
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|Team Stats
|5 Purdue 17-2
|85.0 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Minnesota 13-6
|79.6 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|V. Edwards F
|14.4 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|2.7 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
11
|I. Washington G
|7.6 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|31.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Edwards F
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|I. Washington G
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|28.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Edwards
|29
|25
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/14
|5/7
|2/2
|3
|2
|I. Haas
|18
|14
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|5
|C. Edwards
|26
|14
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mathias
|30
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|6
|P. Thompson
|16
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Edwards
|29
|25
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/14
|5/7
|2/2
|3
|2
|I. Haas
|18
|14
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|5
|C. Edwards
|26
|14
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mathias
|30
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|6
|P. Thompson
|16
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cline
|20
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Eastern
|24
|4
|10
|3
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|9
|M. Haarms
|21
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Taylor
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|G. Eifert
|11
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|40
|24
|6
|4
|11
|11
|29/61
|14/35
|9/10
|7
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|24
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|2
|N. Mason
|29
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/10
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|B. Konate
|23
|4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|D. McBrayer
|26
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Hurt
|23
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|24
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|2
|N. Mason
|29
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/10
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|3
|B. Konate
|23
|4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|D. McBrayer
|26
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Hurt
|23
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Washington
|25
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/13
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|3
|D. Fitzgerald
|16
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|17
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Diedhiou
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Lynch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Coffey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|47
|26
|12
|7
|1
|8
|9
|17/59
|4/21
|9/11
|7
|19
-
STBON
RI73
87
Final
-
KSTATE
12KANSAS72
73
Final/OT
-
5PURDUE
MINN81
47
Final
-
GTOWN
13SETON61
74
Final
-
UMBC
MASLOW89
62
Final
-
WAKE
7DUKE71
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE84
66
Final
-
MICH
4MICHST82
72
Final
-
LSALLE
DUQ94
101
Final/3OT
-
16TCU
9OKLA97
102
Final/OT
-
FLA
MISS72
78
Final
-
UCONN
TULANE67
57
Final
-
SC
UGA64
57
Final
-
DART
BC72
86
Final
-
CHATT
CIT101
110
Final/OT
-
MEMP
TEMPLE75
72
Final/OT
-
STNYBRK
UVM62
73
Final
-
OREG
17ARIZ83
90
Final
-
2WVU
8TXTECH71
72
Final
-
25CREIGH
10XAVIER70
92
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA81
80
Final/OT
-
GATECH
PITT69
54
Final
-
MIAOH
BUFF66
82
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON78
80
Final
-
BING
HARTFD65
97
Final
-
CUSE
23FSU90
101
Final/2OT
-
STLOU
GMASON81
86
Final
-
ORAL
NDAKST64
82
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST72
94
Final
-
FAU
TXSA73
69
Final
-
WEBER
NDAK79
89
Final
-
18MIAMI
19CLEM63
72
Final
-
BAYLOR
IOWAST65
75
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE85
78
Final
-
22AUBURN
MISSST76
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST60
59
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST76
80
Final
-
21UK
VANDY74
67
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI65
81
Final
-
IDST
NCOLO80
94
Final
-
ABIL
NWST69
58
Final
-
CAL
WASHST53
78
Final
-
MNTNA
PORTST92
89
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU61
81
Final
-
UMKC
SEATTLE75
77
Final
-
COLOST
WYO78
73
Final
-
NAU
SUTAH75
81
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN92
52
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY99
73
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
60
Final
-
VMI
ETNST48
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DREXEL91
86
Final
-
SAMFORD
MERCER50
81
Final
-
VATECH
LVILLE86
94
Final
-
USCUP
STETSON69
87
Final
-
BELMONT
EILL75
66
Final
-
CARK
NICHST79
86
Final
-
TROY
SALAB79
64
Final
-
FAMU
BCU81
99
Final
-
HOW
SCST88
91
Final/OT
-
GWASH
RICH68
78
Final
-
WAGNER
LIU67
69
Final
-
EMICH
NILL66
72
Final
-
TOLEDO
CMICH93
82
Final
-
ROBERT
FDU81
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT67
69
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH58
73
Final
-
TEXAS
OKLAST64
65
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE65
81
Final
-
LATECH
UAB62
74
Final
-
AF
SJST78
71
Final
-
EKY
SEMO91
86
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST87
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL55
61
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU77
63
Final
-
USM
MTSU49
69
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU71
62
Final
-
ILLST
SILL70
74
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK63
65
Final
-
ALAM
ALST67
70
Final
-
20UNC
ND69
68
Final
-
TEXAM
24TENN62
75
Final
-
OREGST
11ARIZST75
77
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE69
87
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR72
70
Final
-
UMES
SAV59
87
Final
-
PVAM
GRAM71
80
Final
-
TEXSO
JACKST80
85
Final/OT
-
CORN
PRINCE54
91
Final
-
14CINCY
SFLA78
55
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW78
82
Final
-
UIW
SFA63
83
Final
-
NMEX
FRESNO80
89
Final
-
MOREHD
TNMART71
67
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC54
68
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF70
79
Final
-
FAIR
MARIST89
95
Final/OT
-
SIENA
MANH61
72
Final
-
CLMB
PENN71
77
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO73
63
Final
-
CHARLS
ELON58
63
Final
-
NEAST
NCWILM81
77
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
ODU76
82
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF78
85
Final
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU68
81
Final
-
5WICHST
TULSA72
69
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR66
55
Final
-
TNST
SIUE79
82
Final
-
OAKHL
WILL45
107
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER91
67
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH73
64
Final
-
UTAHST
NEVADA57
83
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF48
82
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST97
71
Final
-
1NOVA
STJOHN78
71
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB76
78
Final/OT
-
VALPO
NIOWA76
81
Final
-
MURYST
TNTECH71
45
Final
-
BAMA
LSU74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL70
85
Final
-
FIU
UTEP68
72
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV75
68
Final
-
TEXPA
GC71
84
Final
-
CHIST
UTVALL58
83
Final
-
15GONZAG
SANFRAN75
65
Final
-
LOYMRY
USD71
75
Final
-
BYU
SNCLRA84
50
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK66
53
Final
-
UOP
PORT66
54
Final
-
SDGST
BOISE80
83
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN71
54
Final
-
MONST
SACST68
87
Final
-
COLO
UCLA68
59
Final
-
UCSB
HAWAII76
77
Final