DUQ
RI

No Text

Robinson's 3 lifts No. 24 Rhode Island over Duquesne 61-58

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2018

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Stanford Robinson plays pretty good defense. But know this: He can also hit the big shot.

He did just that Saturday, a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 24 Rhode Island a 61-58 victory over Duquesne. The Rams (17-3, 9-0) have won 12 in a row and 17 straight against Atlantic 10 Conference opponents.

Robinson was averaging 10 points a game. He felt it worked to his advantage that he was not viewed as threat by Duquesne (14-8, 5-4).

''I think people feel I'm a defensive player so they stop playing me,'' he said. ''But I practice that shot every day so I kind of knew a little bit (it was going in).''

A floater off the glass by Duquesne's Eric Williams made it 58-58 with 28.6 seconds left. After a timeout, Jeff Dowtin held the ball before he passed to Robinson in the left corner and the senior nailed it.

''We had exhausted E.C. (Matthews) and Jared (Terrell) a little bit at that point,'' Rhode Island coach Hurley said. ''I think today we were a little bit too much paint, touch and shoot throughout the game. We just didn't share the ball. We're going to look bad on offense when we don't do that. It seemed like whoever had it drove it and shot it.

''I just wanted to get the ball to our best decision-maker who's Jeff. I wanted him to make a good basketball play. He pitched it and Stan had a clean shot and a clean look.''

Matthews paced Rhode Island with 20 points and Jared Terrell added 12. Rene Castro-Kennedy had 16 for Duquesne while Mike Lewis contributed 12.

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrott pointed to his team's inability to handle the ball. The Rams, who played man-to-man all game, scored 15 points off 19 Duquesne turnovers.

''You can't make 19 turnovers,'' Dambrot said. ''If we make 10 we win.''

Duquesne began the second half on a 9-0 run, which increased its lead to 38-23. Rhode Island then locked up on defense and tied 45-45 on Matthews' layup. Matthews scored 11 of Rhode Island's last 16 points.

''They were rhythm shots,'' he said. ''I was getting down there and they were going in. Once that started happening I didn't want to stop.''

Hurley knows things will not get easier.

''We have a huge target on us,'' he said. ''You're playing every two or three days and this is a grind conference. Some games you have to be able to will yourself through it. You have to win ugly sometimes.''

TIP-INS

Duquesne: The Dukes began play having outrebounded 15 of their previous 21 opponents. They outrebounded Rhode Island 36-24 yet still lost in part because of turnovers. Rhode Island came in averaging almost 17 forced turnovers per game, which ranks 13th nationally.

Rhode Island: The Rams have won 14 consecutive games at the Ryan Center, the longest win streak in the venue's history.

STAT LINES

Ten of the last 12 games between Rhode Island and Duquesne have been determined by eight or fewer points. The average score of the previous 11 was Rhode Island 74.2 and Duquesne 72.4.

STAR POWER

E.C. Matthews, a redshirt senior, missed the bulk of the 2015-16 season because of a knee injury. This season he is playing like the Ram who earned Third Team All-Conference honors one year ago.

UP NEXT

Duquesne: Visits George Washington on Wednesday. The Colonials are next-to-last in the conference.

Rhode Island: Visits Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Rams routed the Minutemen, 73-51, on January 17 at the Ryan Center with Jared Terrell scoring a game-high 24 points.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Williams Jr.
J. Dowtin
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
8.8 Pts. Per Game 8.8
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
41.7 Field Goal % 43.0
40.3 Three Point % 37.9
74.8 Free Throw % 70.8
+ 3 Stanford Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 1.0
+ 2 Eric Williams Jr. made driving layup 28.0
  Turnover on Jared Terrell 42.0
  Offensive foul on Jared Terrell 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Stanford Robinson 1:04
  Rene Castro-Caneddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Rene Castro-Caneddy made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Mike Lewis II 1:30
  E.C. Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:32
+ 3 Rene Castro-Caneddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarin Smith 2:07
Team Stats
Points 58 61
Field Goals 23-47 (48.9%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 24
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 25 17
Team 4 2
Assists 5 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
R. Castro-Caneddy G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
E. Matthews G
20 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Duquesne 14-8 292958
home team logo24 Rhode Island 17-3233861
O/U 142.5, RI -16.5
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
O/U 142.5, RI -16.5
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logoDuquesne 14-8 73.9 PPG 41.7 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo24 Rhode Island 17-3 77.5 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
4
R. Castro-Caneddy G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.3 APG 42.9 FG%
0
E. Matthews G 13.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.8 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
R. Castro-Caneddy G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
E. Matthews G 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
48.9 FG% 42.9
44.4 3PT FG% 26.7
66.7 FT% 81.8
Duquesne
Starters
R. Castro-Caneddy
M. Lewis II
E. Williams Jr.
C. Brown
T. Verhoeven
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Castro-Caneddy 30 16 2 1 0 0 3 3 7/11 1/2 1/2 0 2
M. Lewis II 29 12 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 2
E. Williams Jr. 37 9 10 1 1 1 1 0 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 9
C. Brown 29 7 4 0 0 1 4 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 2
T. Verhoeven 15 0 3 0 0 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
Starters
R. Castro-Caneddy
M. Lewis II
E. Williams Jr.
C. Brown
T. Verhoeven
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Castro-Caneddy 30 16 2 1 0 0 3 3 7/11 1/2 1/2 0 2
M. Lewis II 29 12 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 2
E. Williams Jr. 37 9 10 1 1 1 1 0 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 9
C. Brown 29 7 4 0 0 1 4 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 2
T. Verhoeven 15 0 3 0 0 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
T. Smith
J. Robinson
K. Taylor
E. James
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
N. Kratholm
M. Krivacevic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smith 27 6 4 3 1 1 2 0 2/7 0/0 2/4 2 2
J. Robinson 14 4 2 0 0 0 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
K. Taylor 16 4 5 0 1 0 2 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
E. James 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kratholm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krivacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 32 5 3 4 17 16 23/47 4/9 8/12 7 25
Rhode Island
Starters
E. Matthews
J. Terrell
S. Robinson
J. Dowtin
A. Berry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Matthews 34 20 3 0 0 0 0 0 7/14 2/6 4/4 1 2
J. Terrell 34 12 5 2 2 0 4 4 4/16 1/6 3/4 1 4
S. Robinson 25 7 3 1 1 0 3 3 3/7 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Dowtin 30 6 1 6 1 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 1
A. Berry 16 4 2 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
E. Matthews
J. Terrell
S. Robinson
J. Dowtin
A. Berry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Matthews 34 20 3 0 0 0 0 0 7/14 2/6 4/4 1 2
J. Terrell 34 12 5 2 2 0 4 4 4/16 1/6 3/4 1 4
S. Robinson 25 7 3 1 1 0 3 3 3/7 1/2 0/0 1 2
J. Dowtin 30 6 1 6 1 1 0 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 1
A. Berry 16 4 2 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Garrett
C. Langevine
D. Russell
N. Akele
C. Thompson
M. Layssard
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Garrett 22 8 5 1 0 0 1 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
C. Langevine 24 2 3 1 1 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 2
D. Russell 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Akele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Layssard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 61 22 11 5 3 10 12 24/56 4/15 9/11 5 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores