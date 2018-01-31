XAVIER
STJOHN

No Text

No. 6 Xavier beats St. John's; Red Storm 0-11 in Big East

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) When it was over, Xavier coach Chris Mack breathed a sigh of relief.

He and his staff got the tough, grinding game they expected, and now the sixth-ranked Musketeers don't have to face Big East rival St. John's again this regular season.

''We're fortunate to come away with a win,'' Mack said after Xavier's 73-68 victory over St. John's on Tuesday night in New York. ''That might be the best 0-11 team I've ever seen anywhere in a conference. Period.''

Trevon Bluiett was one of four players in double-figure scoring for the Musketeers (20-3, 8-2 Big East). Bluiett led Xavier with 14 points. Kerem Kanter and Quentin Goodin each had 13 points, and J.P. Macura added 11.

''We didn't play particularly well,'' Mack said. ''We didn't play very well on offense.''

Despite a 31-point performance from Shamorie Ponds, the Red Storm (10-13, 0-11) dropped their 11th straight. Marvin Clark II added 19 points, and Bashir Ahmed had 12.

''We had three guys going,'' said coach Chris Mullin, who added ''our margin of error is pretty low. (We've) had a hard time having four or five guys click on the same night. ''

In the final 2:29, Bluiett made four free throws, and Kanter and Kasier Gates each converted layups. Kanter was aided by a defensive goaltending call on Tariq Owens, which led Mullin to complain to senior associate commissioner Stu Jackson after the game.

Mullin said he did not get an explanation from Jackson.

St. John's committed other errors which aided Xavier's cause, such as Ahmed taking a shot clock violation and shoving Bluiett on the ensuing possession. Bluiett made both free throws.

A few minutes earlier, Amar Alibegovic fouled out attempting to grab an offensive rebound of Clark's missed 3.

''It's exactly what we're dealing with,'' Mullin said. ''That's where we are.''

The Musketeers went into halftime leading 37-32. After falling behind 14-8 at the first media timeout, Xavier outscored St. John's 29-18 for the remainder of the half.

St. John's opened the second half with a 13-6 run spanning the first 4:25 to take 45-43 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Xavier has 20 wins with seven games remaining in conference play. Xavier has won at least 20 games in five straight seasons. Dating to 1992-93, Xavier has won 20 or more games 23 times.

St. John's: Mullin's team hoped to return to national prominence this year, but after winning 10 of 12 to open the season, the Red Storm have collapsed in Big East play. St. John's has eight games left this season, seven in conference and a national televised game Saturday against No. 4 Duke.

1,000 FAST

Ponds scored his 1,000th career point on a driving layup midway through the second half. Ponds is the 10th player in program history to score 1,000 points in his freshman and sophomore years.

NOTABLE

Xavier: The No. 6 Musketeers are the highest ranked team to play the Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena since Feb. 16, 1980, against then No. 2 Syracuse. Louis Orr had 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Orange in their 72-71 win.

St. John's: Along with having lost 11 straight games, St. John's has dropped five in a row, seven of nine since 2013-14, and seven of 10 overall to Xavier.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Georgetown on Saturday night.

St. John's: Hosts No. 4 Duke on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Bluiett
5 G
J. Simon
5 G
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
45.0 Field Goal % 46.7
41.3 Three Point % 40.9
81.3 Free Throw % 63.4
  Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall 1.0
  Marvin Clark II missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Bashir Ahmed 7.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Tariq Owens 11.0
+ 2 Kerem Kanter made driving layup 19.0
+ 1 Bashir Ahmed made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  Bashir Ahmed missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Trevon Bluiett 42.0
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
Team Stats
Points 73 68
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 28 24
Team 3 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 11
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
T. Bluiett G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
S. Ponds G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Xavier 20-3 373673
home team logo St. John's 10-13 323668
O/U 149.5, STJOHN +4.0
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
O/U 149.5, STJOHN +4.0
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Xavier 20-3 84.2 PPG 41.6 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo St. John's 10-13 72.3 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
5
T. Bluiett G 18.7 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.7 APG 45.0 FG%
2
S. Ponds G 19.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.7 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
T. Bluiett G 14 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
S. Ponds G 31 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
46.2 FG% 43.9
30.8 3PT FG% 32.0
77.3 FT% 62.5
Xavier
Starters
T. Bluiett
K. Kanter
Q. Goodin
J. Macura
N. Marshall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 37 14 4 3 0 0 0 3 4/16 1/9 5/6 0 4
K. Kanter 22 13 3 0 0 0 1 2 4/7 1/1 4/5 0 3
Q. Goodin 34 13 2 5 0 0 2 1 5/6 2/3 1/2 0 2
J. Macura 34 11 5 2 0 0 6 3 3/10 1/6 4/5 1 4
N. Marshall 18 7 5 0 3 0 4 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 3
Starters
T. Bluiett
K. Kanter
Q. Goodin
J. Macura
N. Marshall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 37 14 4 3 0 0 0 3 4/16 1/9 5/6 0 4
K. Kanter 22 13 3 0 0 0 1 2 4/7 1/1 4/5 0 3
Q. Goodin 34 13 2 5 0 0 2 1 5/6 2/3 1/2 0 2
J. Macura 34 11 5 2 0 0 6 3 3/10 1/6 4/5 1 4
N. Marshall 18 7 5 0 3 0 4 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 3
Bench
P. Scruggs
K. Gates
S. O'Mara
T. Jones
L. Schrand
E. Harden
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 16 6 2 1 1 2 0 2 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2
K. Gates 23 5 6 0 0 0 1 4 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 5
S. O'Mara 11 4 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
T. Jones 5 0 3 0 1 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Harden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 33 12 5 3 16 17 24/52 8/26 17/22 5 28
St. John's
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
B. Ahmed
J. Simon
T. Owens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 40 31 5 5 6 0 4 0 12/20 3/7 4/4 0 5
M. Clark II 40 19 7 2 3 0 2 3 6/15 4/9 3/4 1 6
B. Ahmed 27 12 10 1 1 0 2 5 5/11 1/4 1/2 3 7
J. Simon 37 3 5 4 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 1/4 1 4
T. Owens 24 0 2 0 0 3 2 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
Starters
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
B. Ahmed
J. Simon
T. Owens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Ponds 40 31 5 5 6 0 4 0 12/20 3/7 4/4 0 5
M. Clark II 40 19 7 2 3 0 2 3 6/15 4/9 3/4 1 6
B. Ahmed 27 12 10 1 1 0 2 5 5/11 1/4 1/2 3 7
J. Simon 37 3 5 4 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 1/4 1 4
T. Owens 24 0 2 0 0 3 2 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
A. Alibegovic
B. Trimble Jr.
J. Camus
K. Yakwe
J. Cole
B. Lawrence
B. Diakite
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Alibegovic 14 3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
B. Trimble Jr. 19 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Camus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 68 29 12 11 3 13 20 25/57 8/25 10/16 5 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores