Providence finishes on 9-0 run to beat Georgetown 73-69

  • Feb 07, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kyron Cartwright and Jalen Lindsey sank four free throws in the final seconds to give Providence a 73-69 victory over Georgetown in Big East Conference action on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 69 when Georgetown's Jagan Mosely missed a runner in the lane. Cartwright grabbed the rebound and Jessie Govan fouled him with 4.2 seconds left. Cartwright's two free throws gave Providence a 71-69 lead.

Georgetown turned it over on a half-court pass and Lindsey sealed it at the line.

Providence trailed 69-64 with 1:52 remaining, but closed on a 9-0 run.

Isaiah Jackson sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 1:17 left to pull the Friars to 69-67. After Georgetown's empty possession, Alpha Diallo rebounded Jackson's missed 3 and hit two free throws to tie it at 69.

Lindsey led Providence (16-8, 7-4) with 17 points and Jackson added 16. Diallo scored 11 with 12 rebounds. Cartwright had seven points with nine assists.

Govan tied his career high with 27 points for Georgetown (13-10, 3-9).

Key Players
J. Govan
K. Cartwright
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
50.3 Field Goal % 43.4
33.3 Three Point % 41.3
77.0 Free Throw % 80.6
+ 1 Jalen Lindsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jalen Lindsey made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Trey Dickerson 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Kyron Cartwright 2.0
+ 1 Kyron Cartwright made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Kyron Cartwright made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Jessie Govan 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyron Cartwright 3.0
  Jagan Mosely missed layup 5.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
Team Stats
Points 69 73
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 15-24 (62.5%) 24-33 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 37
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 27 24
Team 2 4
Assists 12 15
Steals 3 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
15
J. Govan C
27 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
21
J. Lindsey G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
42.9 FG% 40.0
35.3 3PT FG% 29.4
62.5 FT% 72.7
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
M. Derrickson
J. Pickett
K. Johnson
J. Mulmore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 37 27 7 2 0 1 2 4 11/18 1/2 4/4 3 4
M. Derrickson 26 9 9 0 0 0 3 5 3/10 1/2 2/6 3 6
J. Pickett 36 7 7 3 0 1 2 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 7
K. Johnson 24 5 6 1 0 1 0 4 2/4 1/1 0/3 1 5
J. Mulmore 20 4 0 2 1 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
Bench
J. Blair
J. Mosely
T. Dickerson
A. Walker
T. Mourning
R. Hines
G. Muresan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Blair 27 8 1 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 2/6 2/2 0 1
J. Mosely 14 6 3 1 1 0 3 1 2/6 0/1 2/3 0 3
T. Dickerson 12 2 2 1 1 0 3 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 0
A. Walker 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 1
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 37 12 3 3 15 23 24/56 6/17 15/24 10 27
Providence
Starters
J. Lindsey
A. Diallo
K. Young
K. Cartwright
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lindsey 28 17 3 1 2 2 1 4 4/9 4/9 5/5 1 2
A. Diallo 35 11 12 3 4 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 3/6 3 9
K. Young 26 11 7 1 1 1 2 1 4/5 0/0 3/5 3 4
K. Cartwright 37 7 3 9 1 0 2 3 2/9 0/0 3/5 0 3
R. Bullock 24 4 0 0 1 1 1 3 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 0
Bench
I. Jackson
N. Watson
M. White
D. Edwards
M. Ashton-Langford
E. Holt
T. Planek
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Jackson 29 16 6 1 0 0 0 3 4/10 1/4 7/8 1 5
N. Watson 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 3/4 1 0
M. White 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Edwards 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Ashton-Langford 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Planek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 33 15 9 4 9 20 22/55 5/17 24/33 9 24
