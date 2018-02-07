PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kyron Cartwright and Jalen Lindsey sank four free throws in the final seconds to give Providence a 73-69 victory over Georgetown in Big East Conference action on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 69 when Georgetown's Jagan Mosely missed a runner in the lane. Cartwright grabbed the rebound and Jessie Govan fouled him with 4.2 seconds left. Cartwright's two free throws gave Providence a 71-69 lead.

Georgetown turned it over on a half-court pass and Lindsey sealed it at the line.

Providence trailed 69-64 with 1:52 remaining, but closed on a 9-0 run.

Isaiah Jackson sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 1:17 left to pull the Friars to 69-67. After Georgetown's empty possession, Alpha Diallo rebounded Jackson's missed 3 and hit two free throws to tie it at 69.

Lindsey led Providence (16-8, 7-4) with 17 points and Jackson added 16. Diallo scored 11 with 12 rebounds. Cartwright had seven points with nine assists.

Govan tied his career high with 27 points for Georgetown (13-10, 3-9).

