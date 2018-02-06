STJOES
DAVID

No Text

Aldridge scores 29 in 1st half, Davidson beats Saint Joe's

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2018

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Peyton Aldridge scored 32 points with five 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and four assists to lead Davidson past Saint Joseph's 91-62 on Tuesday night.

Davidson jumped out to a 51-28 lead at halftime - with 29 points from Aldridge. His 3-point play in the opening seconds of the second half capped his scoring and he subbed out to a standing ovation after 31 minutes. He finished 13 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

Kellan Grady added 15 points and KiShawn Pritchett 12 for Davidson (13-9, 8-3 Atlantic 10). After back-to-back 20-point outings, Grady was named the conference rookie of the week on Monday for the fourth time this season.

Davidson entered leading the nation in assist-turnover ratio (1.77). The Wildcats also rank high in free-throw percentage (7th/78.0) and 3-pointers per game (10th/11.0). Davidson finished with 27 assists, 11 turnovers and 20 3-pointers, but only hit 20 of 39 free throws.

Shavar Newkirk paced Saint Joseph's (9-14, 4-7) with 16 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Newkirk
J. Gudmundsson
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
38.3 Field Goal % 47.1
29.8 Three Point % 40.5
75.7 Free Throw % 79.2
  Defensive rebound by Bates Jones 11.0
  Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Gerald Blount 23.0
  Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Davidson 28.0
  Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 2 Gerald Blount made layup 41.0
  Personal foul on Michael Brown 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's 49.0
  Kyle Thompson missed jump shot 51.0
+ 3 Jordan Watkins made 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 62 91
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 34-62 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 20-39 (51.3%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 22 26
Team 2 3
Assists 14 27
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 9 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
S. Newkirk G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
P. Aldridge F
32 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 9-14 283462
home team logo Davidson 13-9 514091
O/U 144.5, DAVID -10.5
Belk Arena Davidson, NC
O/U 144.5, DAVID -10.5
Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 9-14 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Davidson 13-9 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
1
S. Newkirk G 17.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.2 APG 38.3 FG%
23
P. Aldridge F 20.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.8 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Newkirk G 16 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
23
P. Aldridge F 32 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
42.3 FG% 54.8
38.5 3PT FG% 51.3
57.1 FT% 100.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
S. Newkirk
J. Demery
C. Clover
T. Funk
P. Oliva
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Newkirk 35 16 2 3 3 0 2 0 5/10 2/4 4/8 1 1
J. Demery 30 9 3 1 0 1 3 2 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 2
C. Clover 24 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 1
T. Funk 18 3 4 0 0 0 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4
P. Oliva 11 2 3 3 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/4 1 2
Starters
S. Newkirk
J. Demery
C. Clover
T. Funk
P. Oliva
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Newkirk 35 16 2 3 3 0 2 0 5/10 2/4 4/8 1 1
J. Demery 30 9 3 1 0 1 3 2 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 2
C. Clover 24 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 1
T. Funk 18 3 4 0 0 0 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4
P. Oliva 11 2 3 3 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/4 1 2
Bench
N. Robinson
A. Longpre
M. Booth
L. Edwards
J. Williams
G. Blount
M. Lodge
K. Thompson
C. Vega
T. Freeman
C. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Robinson 25 8 6 4 1 0 2 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 6
A. Longpre 23 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 3
M. Booth 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
L. Edwards 9 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
J. Williams 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Blount 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Lodge 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Thompson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Vega 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 26 14 5 1 13 9 22/52 10/26 8/14 4 22
Davidson
Starters
P. Aldridge
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
J. Gudmundsson
O. Michelsen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Aldridge 32 32 9 4 1 1 0 0 13/22 5/11 1/1 2 7
K. Grady 24 15 0 3 1 0 2 2 6/7 3/4 0/0 0 0
K. Pritchett 24 12 2 9 1 1 0 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 1 1
J. Gudmundsson 26 6 7 5 2 0 3 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 0 7
O. Michelsen 18 2 3 0 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
Starters
P. Aldridge
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
J. Gudmundsson
O. Michelsen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Aldridge 32 32 9 4 1 1 0 0 13/22 5/11 1/1 2 7
K. Grady 24 15 0 3 1 0 2 2 6/7 3/4 0/0 0 0
K. Pritchett 24 12 2 9 1 1 0 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 1 1
J. Gudmundsson 26 6 7 5 2 0 3 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 0 7
O. Michelsen 18 2 3 0 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
W. Magarity
R. Reigel
J. Watkins
M. Wynter
C. Collins
B. Jones
M. Brown
C. Freundlich
N. Ekwu
L. Frampton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Magarity 22 7 6 0 0 2 2 1 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 6
R. Reigel 19 6 0 2 1 0 1 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 0
J. Watkins 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
M. Wynter 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
C. Collins 15 3 1 2 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
B. Jones 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Brown 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Freundlich 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 30 27 7 5 10 14 34/62 20/39 3/3 4 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores