Aldridge scores 29 in 1st half, Davidson beats Saint Joe's
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Peyton Aldridge scored 32 points with five 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and four assists to lead Davidson past Saint Joseph's 91-62 on Tuesday night.
Davidson jumped out to a 51-28 lead at halftime - with 29 points from Aldridge. His 3-point play in the opening seconds of the second half capped his scoring and he subbed out to a standing ovation after 31 minutes. He finished 13 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 11 from behind the arc.
Kellan Grady added 15 points and KiShawn Pritchett 12 for Davidson (13-9, 8-3 Atlantic 10). After back-to-back 20-point outings, Grady was named the conference rookie of the week on Monday for the fourth time this season.
Davidson entered leading the nation in assist-turnover ratio (1.77). The Wildcats also rank high in free-throw percentage (7th/78.0) and 3-pointers per game (10th/11.0). Davidson finished with 27 assists, 11 turnovers and 20 3-pointers, but only hit 20 of 39 free throws.
Shavar Newkirk paced Saint Joseph's (9-14, 4-7) with 16 points.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|38.3
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|29.8
|Three Point %
|40.5
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
|11.0
|Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Gerald Blount
|23.0
|Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Davidson
|28.0
|Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 2
|Gerald Blount made layup
|41.0
|Personal foul on Michael Brown
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|49.0
|Kyle Thompson missed jump shot
|51.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Watkins made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|91
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|20-39 (51.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|33
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|14
|27
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|9
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 9-14
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Davidson 13-9
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Newkirk G
|17.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.2 APG
|38.3 FG%
|
23
|P. Aldridge F
|20.2 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Newkirk G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|P. Aldridge F
|32 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|51.3
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Newkirk
|35
|16
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5/10
|2/4
|4/8
|1
|1
|J. Demery
|30
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|C. Clover
|24
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Funk
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Oliva
|11
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Robinson
|25
|8
|6
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|A. Longpre
|23
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Booth
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Edwards
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Blount
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Lodge
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Thompson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Vega
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|26
|14
|5
|1
|13
|9
|22/52
|10/26
|8/14
|4
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Aldridge
|32
|32
|9
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13/22
|5/11
|1/1
|2
|7
|K. Grady
|24
|15
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Pritchett
|24
|12
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Gudmundsson
|26
|6
|7
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|O. Michelsen
|18
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Magarity
|22
|7
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|6
|R. Reigel
|19
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Watkins
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wynter
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Collins
|15
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Jones
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Freundlich
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|91
|30
|27
|7
|5
|10
|14
|34/62
|20/39
|3/3
|4
|26
