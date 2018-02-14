Sanders leads Rutgers to 67-58 OT win over Northwestern
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) While Corey Sanders' offense will be shown on the highlight reel, coach Steve Pikiell focused on his star guard's defense in Rutgers' 67-58 overtime victory over Northwestern on Tuesday night.
''The heck with the offense, I thought his defense was spectacular the whole night,'' Pikiell said, adding, `'He was confident and he had a little swagger tonight and that's how I want him to play.''
With senior captain Deshawn Freeman benched, Sanders had a game-high 30 points to lead Rutgers' effort at the RAC.
Sanders, who kept the Scarlet Knights (13-15, 3-12 Big Ten) alive all game, hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 56.
''I just ended up really open,'' Sanders said. ''I didn't understand how open I was. Shot the ball.''
It went in, as part of Rutgers' 32-13 run to end the game.
Derek Pardon hit his first six shots and had 13 rebounds to go along with 12 points to lead Northwestern (15-12, 6-8). Scottie Lindsey added 19 points and Aaron Falzon - who went 3 for 3 in the first half - had eight points off the bench for the Wildcats.
Pardon and Falzon started a combined 8-for-8 shooting in the first half. Northwestern finished a stretch of 5 of 6 games on the road.
''We won three of them,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''Went 3-3 during that stretch. Had an opportunity to go 4-2 and couldn't finish the deal.''
Northwestern jumped out to an 8-2 lead on a Lindsey jumper assisted by Bryant McIntosh before Rutgers tied it at 10 on a Sanders layup.
The Wildcats almost pulled away early. Souf Mensah's bucket stopped Northwestern's 12-2 run and left Rutgers trailing 23-16. Northwestern went into the break up 33-24.
''We've been hanging in there in these games,'' Pikiell said. ''And I knew if we just kept plugging away on the defensive end we'd get enough opportunities to score.''
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: Losers of two in a row coming off a loss at Maryland, the Wildcats need to get back on track with a win as they try to build up a resume to make the NCAA Tournament after making it to the dance for the first time a season ago.
Rutgers: Picked to finish last in the Big Ten, Rutgers is trying to dig itself out of the basement of the conference as they snapped a seven-game losing streak.
BENCHED
Freeman didn't play for the first time this season because of a coach's decision. The senior captain started 31 of 33 games last year and all 17 this year.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts No. 2 Michigan State on Saturday, at 1 p.m.
Rutgers: Travels to Maryland on Saturday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|38.7
|Field Goal %
|38.4
|33.6
|Three Point %
|23.0
|86.0
|Free Throw %
|74.7
|Defensive rebound by Candido Sa
|26.0
|Scottie Lindsey missed floating jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Mike Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Mike Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Scottie Lindsey
|35.0
|Lost ball turnover on Scottie Lindsey, stolen by Eugene Omoruyi
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Northwestern
|43.0
|Aaron Falzon missed layup, blocked by Shaquille Doorson
|45.0
|+ 1
|Corey Sanders made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Corey Sanders made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Falzon
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|67
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|41
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|18
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 15-12
|69.9 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Rutgers 13-15
|65.5 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|S. Lindsey G/F
|14.6 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|38.4 FG%
|
3
|C. Sanders G
|14.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.2 APG
|38.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Lindsey G/F
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|C. Sanders G
|30 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|77.8
|
|S. Lindsey
|38
|19
|4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7/20
|3/8
|2/3
|0
|4
|D. Pardon
|41
|12
|13
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|7
|V. Law
|42
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|4
|G. Skelly
|25
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|B. McIntosh
|14
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Sanders
|41
|30
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|11/22
|2/4
|6/7
|1
|5
|I. Thiam
|36
|10
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|7
|E. Omoruyi
|39
|8
|10
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|6
|G. Baker
|38
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/11
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Doucoure
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
