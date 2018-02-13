RICH
No. 16 URI streak reaches 16 with 85-67 win over Richmond

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2018

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Rhode Island kept its winning streak going on Tuesday night. And it hopes it avoided a major injury to one of its key players in the process.

Jared Terrell had 17 points and the 16th-ranked Rams extended their winning streak to 16 games with an 85-67 victory over Richmond.

Cyril Langevine added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Rams (21-3, 13-0 Atlantic 10), who now have the longest single-season streak in school history. The longest ever was 22 games over two seasons in 1937-38 and 1938-39.

But the Rams had a scary moment late in the first half when senior guard E.C. Matthews left the game with a left knee injury after getting tangled up with Richmond's Grant Golden on a loose ball.

Coach Dan Hurley said afterward that Matthews' prognosis is ''good.''

''We'll leave it at that,'' he said. ''We don't know what the timetable is. Scary. Hard to watch. It jolted all of us because of everything that guy has been through.''

Matthews, the Rams' second-leading scorer, previously missed six games earlier this season after breaking his left wrist in URI's second game. His return to action in mid-December marked the start of its winning streak.

Matthews previously suffered a right knee injury in the 2015-16 opener that caused him to miss the rest of that season.

Terrell said while they were affected by seeing Matthews go down again, he felt like the team was able to compose itself quickly.

''We had it in the back of our mind, but we'll always play hard. We'll always play for each other,'' Terrell said.

URI has won four of last five meetings with the Spiders (9-16, 7-6).

Nick Sherod led Richmond with 21 points. Grant Golden added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Entering Tuesday, either Matthews or Sherod had scored at least 20 points in 11 of the team's previous 15 games. The Rams did a good job adjusting without Matthews in the second half.

Richmond looked to be figuring things out offensively after getting some quick baskets and pulling within 49-44. That was before URI responded with 17-3 run to open up a 19-point lead.

The Rams bench outscored their counterparts 41-5 for the game.

URI also as active on the defensive end. It finished with 13 steals and scored 28 points off 19 Richmond turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Richmond: Entered the night in the hunt for a top four seed in the upcoming A-10 tournament. The loss was a setback for team that had won three of its previous four road games.

URI: Matthews injury is certainly one to watch as the Rams head into their final five games of the regular season. The Rams went 4-2 without him earlier this season.

STRONG FOUNDATION

Even if Matthews is lost for an extended period, Hurley said this team is much better equipped to adjust than they were two seasons ago when Matthews went down.

''Back then we were so young. When E.C. went down we obviously weren't as deep and were a much younger program. We've been in tough spots,'' Hurley said. ''We've played this year without him and have been successful and played well. Just obviously much more set up as a program to absorb injuries to one of the best guards to ever play here.''

UP NEXT

Richmond: Hosts St. Louis on Saturday

URI: At St. Bonaventure on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Key Players
J. Gilyard
0 G
J. Dowtin
11 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
8.8 Pts. Per Game 8.8
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
42.5 Field Goal % 41.8
35.8 Three Point % 41.0
80.8 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 3 Keith Oddo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 26.0
+ 2 Mike Layssard made jump shot 39.0
+ 3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Kirby 56.0
+ 1 Daron Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Daron Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  30-second timeout called 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Daron Russell 1:24
  Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot 1:26
  Turnover on Grant Golden 1:51
  Offensive foul on Grant Golden 1:51
+ 2 Stanford Robinson made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 2:02
Team Stats
Points 67 85
Field Goals 24-48 (50.0%) 34-67 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 22 21
Team 2 2
Assists 13 20
Steals 5 13
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
N. Sherod G
21 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
32
J. Terrell G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Key Players
5
N. Sherod G 13.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.4 APG 49.0 FG%
32
J. Terrell G 17.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.5 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Sherod G 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
32
J. Terrell G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 50.7
42.9 3PT FG% 35.0
76.5 FT% 83.3
Richmond
Starters
N. Sherod
G. Golden
K. Fore
J. Gilyard
D. Buckingham
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Sherod 35 21 4 0 0 0 2 1 7/9 3/4 4/6 0 4
G. Golden 35 16 7 1 1 2 8 3 6/16 0/2 4/4 1 6
K. Fore 36 15 6 2 0 0 1 0 5/6 0/0 5/7 0 6
J. Gilyard 35 8 3 3 4 0 3 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 1 2
D. Buckingham 24 2 4 4 0 0 3 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 3
Bench
K. Oddo
N. Cayo
P. Friendshuh
J. Kirby
J. Johnson
J. Madrid-Andrews
P. Ford
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
B. Schneider
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Oddo 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
N. Cayo 9 2 1 1 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Friendshuh 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Kirby 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Johnson 15 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
J. Madrid-Andrews 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 67 26 13 5 3 19 14 24/48 6/14 13/17 4 22
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Terrell
J. Dowtin
A. Berry
S. Robinson
E. Matthews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Terrell 31 17 3 2 2 1 2 0 6/13 3/6 2/2 0 3
J. Dowtin 32 11 5 7 4 0 1 3 4/9 1/1 2/3 2 3
A. Berry 14 10 0 0 0 0 1 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Robinson 19 4 5 3 2 1 1 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 5
E. Matthews 15 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
C. Langevine
D. Russell
J. Garrett
N. Akele
M. Layssard
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
R. Preston
C. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Langevine 22 15 6 0 2 0 1 1 6/7 0/0 3/4 3 3
D. Russell 22 14 4 2 3 0 0 2 5/9 1/3 3/3 2 2
J. Garrett 25 8 2 6 0 0 1 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 1
N. Akele 14 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
M. Layssard 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Tertsea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Dadika 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Leviton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Preston 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 85 30 20 13 3 9 15 34/67 7/20 10/12 9 21
NCAA BB Scores