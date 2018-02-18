Stewart scores 28 points, leads USC past Oregon State 72-59
LOS ANGELES (AP) Perhaps no team in the Pac-12 Conference prospers on its home court as much as Southern California. The Trojans 72-59 win over Oregon State on Saturday night was USC's seventh consecutive conference victory at the Galen Center. On the other hand, the Trojans have lost their last four Pac-12 games on the road.
''The Pac-12 is tough, especially on the road,'' USC guard Jordan McLaughlin said. ''You've got to win all of your home games and try and steal a couple on the road.''
Elijah Stewart scored 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range. McLaughlin added 13 points and 11 assists for the Trojans (19-9, 10-5 Pac-12).
''Stewart is a tremendous shooter,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said. ''He is obviously a confident player.''
Despite Oregon State's attempt to limit Stewart with varying defensive schemes, the Beavers execution didn't pan out.
''We didn't do a good job of finding him (Stewart) in man-to-man or zone,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''He really stepped up when they needed him.''
Stewart, a senior guard, was able to hit shots from different parts of the court and McLaughlin found him open numerous times for 3-pointers. Stewart scored eight points in the first four minutes of the second half.
''Tonight was one of my better shooting nights. Everything just felt good. Everything felt natural,'' Stewart said. ''They (the Beavers) tried to make adjustments on me but they weren't able to do it the whole game.''
USC remains tied with UCLA for second place in the conference standings.
The Trojans prowess at home (12-3 overall and 7-1 in the Pac-12) has kept them near the top of the conference standings.
''It's so hard to win on the road, this is as deep a Pac-12 conference as I've seen,'' Enfield said. ''We are fortunate to hold home court. You have to try and win as many games as you can at home.''
The Beavers, in 10th place in the standings, played USC close but wilted down the stretch. Oregon State (13-13, 5-9) was outscored 17-8 in the final six minutes. Tres Tinkle and Drew Eubanks led the Beavers with 16 points. Tinkle also grabbed 10 rebounds.
''Oregon State played very well, they are very physical,'' Enfield said. ''They are a talented team.''
UP NEXT
Oregon State hosts No. 22 Arizona on Thursday and No. 25 Arizona State on Saturday.
USC travels to Colorado on Wednesday and Utah on Saturday.
BIG PICTURE
USC was without junior forward Bennie Boatwright, who suffered a left patella injury last Thursday that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Saturday's game against the Beavers was the Trojans first after Boatwright's injury. He is not expected to have surgery.
Oregon State is 0-7 in Pac-12 conference road games, losing all by single digits except against the Trojans on Saturday. The Beavers are 10-0 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field. The Beavers shot 47 percent against USC.
SWEEP
USC's sweep of the season series from both Oregon schools this season is the first time the Trojans have done it since 2008.
GREAT START
USC's 10-5 record in Pac-12 play is the Trojans best conference start since they were 11-5 in 2007.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|33.6
|Three Point %
|41.0
|86.1
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton
|7.0
|Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Ethan Thompson
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Stephen Thompson Jr., stolen by Derryck Thornton
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Stephen Thompson Jr.
|24.0
|Kendal Manuel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Kendal Manuel
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|72
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|25-50 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|28
|Offensive
|5
|4
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon St. 13-13
|73.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.9 APG
|USC 19-9
|78.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Tinkle F
|18.1 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
30
|E. Stewart G
|11.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Tinkle F
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|E. Stewart G
|28 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.1
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Eubanks
|36
|16
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|5
|T. Tinkle
|37
|16
|10
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7/14
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|8
|A. Hollins
|19
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/3
|1
|1
|S. Thompson Jr.
|40
|7
|1
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/6
|1/1
|1
|0
|E. Thompson
|30
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Eubanks
|36
|16
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|5
|T. Tinkle
|37
|16
|10
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7/14
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|8
|A. Hollins
|19
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/3
|1
|1
|S. Thompson Jr.
|40
|7
|1
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/6
|1/1
|1
|0
|E. Thompson
|30
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Manuel
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|2
|G. Rakocevic
|10
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Berger
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Reichle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. N'diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stacy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|24
|9
|6
|2
|11
|18
|24/51
|3/15
|8/14
|5
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stewart
|33
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9/10
|5/5
|5/6
|0
|1
|C. Metu
|36
|14
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|6
|J. McLaughlin
|35
|13
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/10
|0/3
|5/6
|1
|2
|N. Rakocevic
|26
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Mathews
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stewart
|33
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9/10
|5/5
|5/6
|0
|1
|C. Metu
|36
|14
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|6
|J. McLaughlin
|35
|13
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/10
|0/3
|5/6
|1
|2
|N. Rakocevic
|26
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Mathews
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Usher
|20
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Thornton
|13
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Aaron
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Karis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Boatwright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|22
|16
|5
|5
|9
|16
|25/50
|5/14
|17/21
|4
|18
-
SMU
UCF37
52
Final
-
VATECH
GATECH76
56
Final
-
CUSE
MIAMI62
55
Final
-
TEXAS
23OKLA77
66
Final
-
PROV
BUTLER54
69
Final
-
NAVY
BU62
48
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY68
67
Final/OT
-
IOWAST
KSTATE66
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT74
69
Final
-
QUINN
FAIR98
102
Final/2OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA56
89
Final
-
VMI
CIT75
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
LSU63
64
Final
-
ETNST
WCAR72
61
Final
-
2MICHST
NWEST65
60
Final
-
AF
BOISE52
76
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE62
69
Final
-
FURMAN
SAMFORD94
79
Final
-
IND
IOWA84
82
Final
-
SILL
INDST76
72
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY85
90
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST68
78
Final
-
FIU
FAU72
77
Final
-
BAMA
UK71
81
Final
-
TOLEDO
BALLST71
99
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST84
72
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST62
82
Final
-
MEMP
TULANE68
63
Final
-
TEXST
LAMON71
79
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO87
92
Final/OT
-
10AUBURN
SC75
84
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
72
Final
-
TROY
APPST54
65
Final
-
FLA
VANDY68
71
Final
-
21TEXAM
ARK75
94
Final
-
NCST
WAKE90
84
Final
-
SJST
WYO75
89
Final
-
UNLV
SDGST56
94
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER74
78
Final
-
IDST
PORTST77
91
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE63
73
Final/OT
-
BYU
USD62
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH56
80
Final
-
KENSAW
STETSON74
86
Final
-
NCGRN
MERCER74
77
Final
-
FAMU
DELST66
63
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST67
69
Final
-
FDU
STFRAN74
87
Final
-
ND
BC84
67
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA76
88
Final
-
SFA
UIW81
70
Final
-
HOW
NCAT69
83
Final
-
NICHST
CARK87
83
Final
-
3NOVA
4XAVIER95
79
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK64
79
Final
-
WMICH
NILL67
75
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH72
67
Final
-
UMES
NCCU49
77
Final
-
BCU
COPPST89
85
Final
-
UCDAV
UCSB71
54
Final
-
NAU
NDAK81
86
Final/OT
-
WOFF
CHATT74
64
Final
-
TEXSO
MVSU72
71
Final
-
UAB
USM87
69
Final
-
MONST
EWASH79
84
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR76
79
Final
-
MCNSE
NORL74
90
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS74
72
Final
-
ABIL
SELOU54
68
Final
-
20WVU
13KANSAS69
77
Final
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN63
72
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST75
79
Final
-
24NEVADA
UTAHST93
87
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO74
79
Final
-
18TENN
UGA62
73
Final
-
STHRN
ALST71
67
Final
-
USCUP
JVILLE70
82
Final
-
STLOU
RICH72
66
Final
-
DUQ
STJOES75
82
Final
-
SCST
HAMP66
79
Final
-
SAV
NORFLK77
85
Final
-
JACKST
GRAM64
71
Final
-
PENN
CORN79
71
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON69
66
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT65
58
Final
-
UTEP
ODU33
82
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC90
87
Final
-
EILL
TNMART64
57
Final
-
COLOST
FRESNO65
86
Final
-
ALCORN
ALAM80
60
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF75
86
Final
-
MTSU
LATECH87
70
Final
-
TXSA
CHARLO97
89
Final/OT
-
UMASS
DAVID78
83
Final
-
CHARLS
NCWILM88
74
Final
-
PRINCE
CLMB60
85
Final
-
FORD
DAYTON70
80
Final
-
BROWN
DART63
66
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST51
69
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH53
84
Final
-
ELON
DEL57
72
Final
-
7TXTECH
BAYLOR57
59
Final
-
TXARL
LALAF79
100
Final
-
WKY
RICE85
66
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU70
90
Final
-
COLO
WASH59
82
Final
-
TNTECH
MURYST65
75
Final
-
PEPPER
9GONZAG67
81
Final
-
ARKLR
ARKST82
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP86
78
Final
-
JAXST
PEAY57
60
Final
-
RUT
MD51
61
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT65
108
Final
-
PVAM
ARKPB76
71
Final/OT
-
14UNC
LVILLE93
76
Final
-
MISS
MISSST62
79
Final
-
EKY
TNST72
59
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL72
84
Final
-
CSN
CSFULL70
88
Final
-
BRAD
VALPO64
77
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO80
97
Final
-
YALE
HARV49
64
Final
-
UTAH
WASHST77
70
Final
-
GC
CSBAK58
71
Final
-
15MARYCA
PORT73
61
Final
-
MARQET
CREIGH90
86
Final
-
UCIRV
CPOLY75
58
Final
-
MNTNA
IDAHO77
79
Final/OT
-
WEBER
SACST83
73
Final
-
OREG
UCLA78
86
Final/OT
-
HAWAII
UCRIV74
69
Final/OT
-
OREGST
USC59
72
Final
-
SNCLRA
UOP72
68
Final