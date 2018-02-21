CLEM
VATECH

No Text

Hokies continue winning ways, beat No. 15 Clemson 65-58

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams admitted that he and his team only focus on increments of 24 hours.

''Just be consumed with today,'' he said.

That approach certainly has been working.

Justin Robinson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 14 points each to lift the Hokies to a 65-58 victory over No. 15 Clemson on Wednesday night.

Robinson continued his stellar play of late, scoring in double figures for the 14th time in the past 15 games for the Hokies (20-8, 9-6 Atlatntic Coast Conference), who have won six of their last eight games and moved into a tie for fourth place in the conference standings. Blackshear struggled from the floor, but was 3 for 4 on free throws in the final 33 seconds to preserve the win.

''How we manage the next 24 hours emotionally, physically, mentally . that's going to impact Saturday,'' Williams said. ''The same can be said for Friday. I've allowed our staff to kind of step in front me because they're better at it than me at doing that more.

''I've kind of just tried to help give energy to our guys. Same thing in the game tonight. Very little strategy. Not a lot of technique. I thought we won the game because of energy, and I believe that will be the case if we win (Saturday).''

Virginia Tech, which won its third straight over the Tigers (20-7, 9-6), broke open a close game midway through the second half. The Hokies trailed 38-34 after Clemson's Marcquise Reed hit a 3-pointer with 13:43 remaining, but they went on a 10-0 run punctuated by Ahmed Hill's layup to take the lead for good.

The Hokies led by as many as 14 with 2:33 left before the Tigers put on a furious rally. They used an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 61-56 on a 3-pointer by Gabe DeVoe with 41 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech scored the next four points - all from the free-throw line - with Blackshear making 3 of 4 and Chris Clarke 1 of 2, which was just enough as the Tigers missed three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds.

''It's a big step,'' Robinson said of the win. ''We got a win in front of fans. We kind of talked about it before the game. We've got more losses here (at home) this year than the last two. I think it's something in our pride that we took care of tonight.''

Reed paced the cold-shooting Tigers, who now have lost three straight games, with a career-high 28 points, while Elijah Thomas had his eighth double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Clemson shot just 38.6 percent from the floor (22 of 57).

''Both teams defended well and made it hard on each other to score,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. ''I thought our kids competed very well. We're just struggling to score a little bit right now.''

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers are struggling at the worst possible time, and much of their troubles can be blamed on injuries. Donte Grantham (14.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg) is out for the season with a torn ACL and Shelton Mitchell (11.8 ppg, team-best 96 assists) missed his second straight game with a concussion. Clemson plays great defense, but with those two guys out, it needs another scorer to emerge to go with Reed.

''It's hard,'' Brownell said. ''You've got guys playing a little bit different positions. I don't want to take anything away from what Virginia Tech did because those guys played great. They played hard, and they cause a lot of problems. Other teams have injuries, too, but there's no doubt we're not the same team we were when we had Donte and Shelton.''

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are peaking at just the right time and have put themselves in great position to make the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Their win over the Tigers marked their third over a team in the top 10 of the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) and their fourth top-50 win.

MITCHELL GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN

Clemson did receive some good news while in Blacksburg, as the Tigers hope to get Mitchell, their starting point guard, back into the lineup for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.

''Hopefully he's going to be fine,'' Brownell said. ''I think he had a decent day down there (in Clemson). Obviously we'll know more when he's involved in more contact-type stuff.''

TECH BENCH MAKES BIG STATEMENT

A big part of the game was the Hokies' production off the bench. Virginia Tech got 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists from five bench players. In contrast, Clemson's reserves failed to score and only grabbed one rebound.

''Honestly, I think they all need to play,'' Williams said. ''And I tell them, `Everybody's playing.' . I think (the production) speaks to the unity, to the togetherness, to the metamorphosis, to the narrative of how things thankfully going in the right direction.''

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Louisville on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Gabe DeVoe made layup 2.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on David Skara 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 7.0
  Gabe DeVoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Gabe DeVoe 12.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Chris Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Scott Spencer 24.0
Team Stats
Points 58 65
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 11-36 (30.6%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 3-10 (30.0%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 27 26
Team 1 2
Assists 9 14
Steals 2 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Reed G
28 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
24
K. Blackshear Jr. F
14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Clemson 20-7 253358
home team logo Virginia Tech 20-8 263965
O/U 141.5, VATECH -4.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
O/U 141.5, VATECH -4.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Clemson 20-7 73.9 PPG 38 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Virginia Tech 20-8 81.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
2
M. Reed G 16.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.4 APG 43.2 FG%
5
J. Robinson G 13.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.6 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Reed G 28 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
5
J. Robinson G 14 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
38.6 FG% 34.5
30.6 3PT FG% 37.5
30.0 FT% 64.0
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
G. DeVoe
D. Skara
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 35 28 10 3 0 0 2 2 10/24 8/20 0/0 2 8
E. Thomas 30 12 10 1 0 3 2 4 5/5 0/0 2/4 3 7
G. DeVoe 37 8 5 3 1 0 2 3 3/9 1/6 1/4 1 4
D. Skara 35 7 6 1 1 0 3 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 4
A. Simms 22 3 4 1 0 2 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
G. DeVoe
D. Skara
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 35 28 10 3 0 0 2 2 10/24 8/20 0/0 2 8
E. Thomas 30 12 10 1 0 3 2 4 5/5 0/0 2/4 3 7
G. DeVoe 37 8 5 3 1 0 2 3 3/9 1/6 1/4 1 4
D. Skara 35 7 6 1 1 0 3 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 4
A. Simms 22 3 4 1 0 2 0 3 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
M. Donnal
S. Spencer
C. Trapp
S. Mitchell
L. Davis
I. Fields
A. Oliver II
M. William
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Donnal 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Spencer 22 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/6 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Trapp 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/2 0 0
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Fields - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 36 9 2 5 10 18 22/57 11/36 3/10 9 27
Virginia Tech
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
J. Bibbs
D. Wilson
N. Alexander-Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 25 14 7 1 1 3 0 1 4/12 0/4 6/7 2 5
J. Robinson 32 14 6 5 0 0 1 0 4/13 2/4 4/4 2 4
J. Bibbs 30 8 3 0 0 0 1 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 3
D. Wilson 24 8 1 2 0 1 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/2 0 1
N. Alexander-Walker 23 2 4 0 1 0 2 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 2
Starters
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
J. Bibbs
D. Wilson
N. Alexander-Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Blackshear Jr. 25 14 7 1 1 3 0 1 4/12 0/4 6/7 2 5
J. Robinson 32 14 6 5 0 0 1 0 4/13 2/4 4/4 2 4
J. Bibbs 30 8 3 0 0 0 1 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 3
D. Wilson 24 8 1 2 0 1 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/2 0 1
N. Alexander-Walker 23 2 4 0 1 0 2 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 2
Bench
P. Horne
C. Clarke
A. Hill
T. Jackson
W. Bede
N. Fullard
K. Sy
J. Ammerman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Horne 15 9 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/2 4/6 2 1
C. Clarke 22 4 6 3 2 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 1/4 0 6
A. Hill 15 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 2
T. Jackson 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
W. Bede 8 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Fullard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ammerman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 34 14 5 4 5 10 20/58 9/24 16/25 8 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores