McMurray leads with 20 points, SMU downs East Carolina 77-58

  • Feb 21, 2018

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jahmal McMurray scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds and SMU downed East Carolina 77-58 on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

McMurray was 6 of 9 from distance for the Mustangs (16-12, 6-9 American Conference). Ben Emelogu II added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Whitt had 13 points and five rebounds and Akoy Agau and Elijah Landrum had 11 points apiece.

SMU shot 47 percent from the field compared to 34.5 percent for East Carolina.

The Mustangs got off to a 26-6 start and had a 41-23 advantage at the break.

McMurray hit two 3-pointers and Emelogu drained 6 of 6 free throws as part of an 18-7 run to open the second half that gave Mustangs their biggest lead, 59-30, with 12:01 to play. They led by double figures the rest of the way.

Isaac Fleming scored 21 points with eight rebounds to lead the Pirates (10-16, 4-11) who have lost three of the last four.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois 16.0
  B.J. Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Shawn Williams 29.0
  Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Dimitrije Spasojevic made layup, assist by Isaac Fleming 1:04
  Offensive rebound by East Carolina 1:06
  K.J. Davis missed layup 1:08
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Personal foul on B.J. Tyson 1:16
  Defensive rebound by William Douglas 1:37
Team Stats
Points 77 58
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 30
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 27 20
Team 1 2
Assists 15 16
Steals 7 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 1 3
away team logo
0
J. McMurray G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
I. Fleming G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 16-12 413677
home team logo East Carolina 10-16 233558
O/U 135.5, ECU +8.0
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 16-12 70.5 PPG 36.9 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo East Carolina 10-16 67.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
0
J. McMurray G 13.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.5 APG 42.1 FG%
0
I. Fleming G 12.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 5.0 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. McMurray G 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
0
I. Fleming G 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
46.6 FG% 34.5
52.4 3PT FG% 27.6
85.7 FT% 76.9
SMU
Starters
J. McMurray
B. Emelogu II
J. Whitt
A. Agau
E. Landrum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McMurray 35 20 6 2 1 0 3 1 7/17 6/9 0/0 1 5
B. Emelogu II 37 16 7 6 0 0 4 2 5/10 0/1 6/6 2 5
J. Whitt 28 13 5 3 1 0 2 4 5/9 0/1 3/3 3 2
A. Agau 25 11 6 1 1 2 1 3 5/7 1/1 0/1 2 4
E. Landrum 35 11 2 1 1 0 3 0 4/9 3/5 0/0 1 1
Bench
W. Douglas
E. Chargois
J. Pyle
L. Wilfong
J. Foster
S. Milton
E. Ray
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Douglas 20 5 7 0 3 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 5
E. Chargois 15 1 5 1 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 5
J. Pyle 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Wilfong 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 38 15 7 3 14 16 27/58 11/21 12/14 11 27
East Carolina
Starters
I. Fleming
B. Tyson
D. Spasojevic
S. Williams
A. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Fleming 37 21 8 4 0 0 5 4 8/13 4/7 1/2 5 3
B. Tyson 38 14 2 3 1 0 1 3 4/13 2/7 4/4 0 2
D. Spasojevic 20 6 6 1 0 1 0 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 6
S. Williams 35 5 3 5 0 0 2 2 1/11 1/10 2/2 1 2
A. Jackson 19 2 1 0 2 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
K. Davis
K. Barkley
U. Haruna
J. Whatley
J. Obasohan
J. Craig
A. Hill
J. Whitley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davis 18 6 3 2 3 3 1 2 2/8 1/4 1/1 1 2
K. Barkley 19 2 3 1 0 2 2 3 0/3 0/1 2/4 0 3
U. Haruna 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Whatley 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 28 16 6 6 13 16 20/58 8/29 10/13 8 20
NCAA BB Scores