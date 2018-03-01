CHARSO
Thomas, Teague help UNC Asheville hold onto 71-66 win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Ahmad Thomas and MaCio Teague scored 17 points each and Thomas lofted a short jumper after his defender fell backward and UNC Asheville went down to its last possession before holding off Charleston Southern 71-66 in a Big South Conference quarterfinal Thursday night.

UNC Asheville (21-11), the regular-season conference champion and top seed in the tournament, will meet the winner of No. 4 Liberty-No. 5 Campbell in a semifinal on Friday.

Travis McConico sank two free throws, pulling eighth-seeded Charleston Southern (15-16) to 69-66, making the final 1:16 a one-possession game. UNC Asheville got a stop when Raekwon Miller grabbed a defensive rebound and the Bulldogs called timeout with 29.7 seconds to play.

Thomas scored as UNC Asheville ran the shot clock down to the buzzer and in the frenetic 10 seconds that remained, Charleston Southern launched two 3s but neither dropped in.

Miller scored 12 points with nine boards and nine assists, and Jonathan Baehre scored 10. The Bulldogs led by 14 early in the second half.

Christian Keeling poured in 24 points and Cortez Mitchell 14 as the Buccaneers fought back, holding UNC Asheville scoreless until Thomas hit his final shot.

UNC Asheville's seniors have a school-record 81 wins, topping the previous record of 78 in the 1982-83 season.

Key Players
C. Keeling
K. Vannatta
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
42.6 Field Goal % 44.9
31.5 Three Point % 38.9
79.3 Free Throw % 79.5
  Offensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 0.0
  Cortez Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Ahmad Thomas made jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Raekwon Miller 41.0
  Christian Keeling missed jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. 57.0
  Raekwon Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 1 Travis McConico made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
+ 1 Travis McConico made 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
  Shooting foul on Ahmad Thomas 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Travis McConico 1:17
Team Stats
Points 66 71
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 28
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 25 19
Team 2 2
Assists 6 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 13 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
C. Keeling G
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
14
A. Thomas G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Char. So. 15-16 343266
home team logo UNC-Ash. 21-11 413071
Kimmel Arena Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Char. So. 15-16 72.2 PPG 37.4 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo UNC-Ash. 21-11 75.0 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
11
C. Keeling G 17.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.0 APG 42.2 FG%
25
M. Teague G 16.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.6 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
C. Keeling G 24 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
25
M. Teague G 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 48.1
31.6 3PT FG% 33.3
92.3 FT% 71.4
Char. So.
Starters
C. Keeling
C. Mitchell
P. Fleming Jr.
J. Jones
T. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Keeling 38 24 7 2 1 0 2 0 10/20 2/7 2/2 0 7
C. Mitchell 32 14 4 1 1 0 1 2 6/13 1/4 1/1 0 4
P. Fleming Jr. 37 9 5 1 2 0 0 2 3/8 1/3 2/2 1 4
J. Jones 25 3 9 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 3/4 5 4
T. Jones 19 2 2 0 0 0 3 3 0/4 0/1 2/2 0 2
Bench
D. Buskey
T. McConico
J. Howard
S. Price
J. David
J. Martin
A. Sarki
J. Thomas
J. Cavin
N. Payne
A. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Buskey 10 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
T. McConico 22 5 3 2 0 0 0 3 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 3
J. Howard 14 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
S. Price 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sarki - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cavin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 33 6 4 0 8 13 24/56 6/19 12/13 8 25
UNC-Ash.
Starters
A. Thomas
M. Teague
R. Miller
J. Baehre
K. Vannatta
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Thomas 38 17 5 3 4 1 1 2 7/14 1/4 2/4 3 2
M. Teague 31 17 4 0 1 0 3 4 5/11 3/7 4/5 2 2
R. Miller 40 12 9 9 0 0 3 3 4/11 3/9 1/2 1 8
J. Baehre 13 10 1 0 0 1 0 4 4/5 1/2 1/1 0 1
K. Vannatta 40 8 5 2 0 0 1 0 3/7 0/2 2/2 1 4
Bench
A. Wnuk
D. Rackley
D. Gilmore
J. Peck
J. Brown
G. Townsend
T. Jones
J. Seegars
L. Thorpe
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wnuk 25 4 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Rackley 10 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
D. Gilmore 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Peck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Townsend - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Seegars - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 26 17 5 2 9 16 26/54 9/27 10/14 7 19
