Thomas, Teague help UNC Asheville hold onto 71-66 win
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Ahmad Thomas and MaCio Teague scored 17 points each and Thomas lofted a short jumper after his defender fell backward and UNC Asheville went down to its last possession before holding off Charleston Southern 71-66 in a Big South Conference quarterfinal Thursday night.
UNC Asheville (21-11), the regular-season conference champion and top seed in the tournament, will meet the winner of No. 4 Liberty-No. 5 Campbell in a semifinal on Friday.
Travis McConico sank two free throws, pulling eighth-seeded Charleston Southern (15-16) to 69-66, making the final 1:16 a one-possession game. UNC Asheville got a stop when Raekwon Miller grabbed a defensive rebound and the Bulldogs called timeout with 29.7 seconds to play.
Thomas scored as UNC Asheville ran the shot clock down to the buzzer and in the frenetic 10 seconds that remained, Charleston Southern launched two 3s but neither dropped in.
Miller scored 12 points with nine boards and nine assists, and Jonathan Baehre scored 10. The Bulldogs led by 14 early in the second half.
Christian Keeling poured in 24 points and Cortez Mitchell 14 as the Buccaneers fought back, holding UNC Asheville scoreless until Thomas hit his final shot.
UNC Asheville's seniors have a school-record 81 wins, topping the previous record of 78 in the 1982-83 season.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|10.2
|Pts. Per Game
|10.2
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|31.5
|Three Point %
|38.9
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Offensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|0.0
|Cortez Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Ahmad Thomas made jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Raekwon Miller
|41.0
|Christian Keeling missed jump shot
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|57.0
|Raekwon Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|+ 1
|Travis McConico made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|+ 1
|Travis McConico made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Shooting foul on Ahmad Thomas
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Travis McConico
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|71
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|28
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|25
|19
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|6
|17
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|9
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Keeling G
|17.4 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
25
|M. Teague G
|16.4 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.6 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Keeling G
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|M. Teague G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keeling
|38
|24
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10/20
|2/7
|2/2
|0
|7
|C. Mitchell
|32
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6/13
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|P. Fleming Jr.
|37
|9
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|J. Jones
|25
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|4
|T. Jones
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Buskey
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. McConico
|22
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Howard
|14
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|S. Price
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sarki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cavin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|33
|6
|4
|0
|8
|13
|24/56
|6/19
|12/13
|8
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Thomas
|38
|17
|5
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7/14
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|2
|M. Teague
|31
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5/11
|3/7
|4/5
|2
|2
|R. Miller
|40
|12
|9
|9
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/11
|3/9
|1/2
|1
|8
|J. Baehre
|13
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|1
|K. Vannatta
|40
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wnuk
|25
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Rackley
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Gilmore
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Peck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Townsend
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Seegars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|26
|17
|5
|2
|9
|16
|26/54
|9/27
|10/14
|7
|19
