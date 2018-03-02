CHATT
SAMFORD

Chattanooga beats Samford, heads to SoCon quarterfinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Makinde London scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and tenth-seeded Chattanooga beat seventh-seeded Samford 89-79 in Friday night's opening round of the Southern Conference Tournament to snap a five-game skid.

David Jean-Baptiste and Rodney Chatman scored 18 points apiece and James Lewis Jr. added 14 points for the Mocs (4-15), who face No. 2 seed ETSU on Saturday.

Trailing 39-35 at halftime, Samford rallied to a 66-65 lead on Kevion Nolan's layup, but London's go-ahead 3 sparked a 12-4 run and the Mocs led 77-70 on Makale Foreman's 3 with 5:06 to go. Samford closed to within three points three times before Jean-Baptiste's 3 sparked an 8-0 run to close the scoring.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 20 points, Justin Coleman added 19 with a career-high 15 assists, Eric Adams had 14 points with 10 rebounds, and Alex Thompson scored 12 for the Bulldogs (6-13).

Key Players
R. Chatman
1 G
J. Coleman
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
42.5 Field Goal % 44.1
33.6 Three Point % 39.3
76.1 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman 27.0
  Triston Chambers missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Thompson 38.0
  Rodney Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Demetrius Denzel-Dyson 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Makinde London 38.0
  Alex Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Makinde London made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Makinde London made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Eric Adams 38.0
Team Stats
Points 89 79
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 29
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 26 25
Team 3 2
Assists 12 20
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
M. London F
25 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
22
D. Denzel-Dyson G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Chattanooga 10-22 395089
home team logo Samford 10-22 354479
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
away team logo Chattanooga 10-22 69.1 PPG 35.5 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Samford 10-22 77.5 PPG 33.9 RPG 16.5 APG
22
M. London F 13.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.8 APG 38.9 FG%
22
D. Denzel-Dyson G 15.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.1 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. London F 25 PTS 14 REB 4 AST
22
D. Denzel-Dyson G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
49.2 FG% 50.9
44.4 3PT FG% 38.9
75.0 FT% 81.8
Chattanooga
Starters
D. Jean-Baptiste
M. Foreman
N. Dixon
J. Phillips
J. Lewis Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Jean-Baptiste 35 18 2 2 1 1 2 4 7/8 4/4 0/0 1 1
M. Foreman 30 14 4 0 2 0 2 2 5/12 3/7 1/2 0 4
N. Dixon 36 7 2 0 0 0 3 1 3/7 1/4 0/1 0 2
J. Phillips 18 6 3 1 1 0 0 4 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 1
J. Lewis Jr. 17 1 4 1 0 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 2
Bench
M. London
R. Chatman
D. Brewster
J. Brown
J. Bryant II
N. DesMarais
C. Massengill
D. Moss
A. Bowers
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. London 33 25 14 4 3 2 1 3 9/18 3/7 4/5 2 12
R. Chatman 31 18 4 4 0 0 0 2 4/10 1/4 9/10 0 4
D. Brewster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bryant II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DesMarais - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Massengill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bowers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 33 12 7 3 11 19 31/63 12/27 15/20 7 26
Samford
Starters
D. Denzel-Dyson
J. Coleman
E. Adams
A. Thompson
T. Chambers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Denzel-Dyson 37 20 4 2 0 1 4 4 7/12 3/6 3/4 0 4
J. Coleman 37 19 4 15 1 0 5 2 4/11 2/5 9/11 0 4
E. Adams 33 14 10 0 0 4 1 3 6/11 0/0 2/3 1 9
A. Thompson 27 12 4 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 0/1 4/4 0 4
T. Chambers 29 6 2 0 1 0 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Sharkey
S. Lakic
K. Nolan
C. Cunningham
A. Peters
G. Smith
T. Tapp
W. Walker
J. Mumber
L. Touliatos
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sharkey 14 4 3 2 0 0 2 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
S. Lakic 14 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Nolan 9 2 0 1 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Peters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mumber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Touliatos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 27 20 3 5 15 21 27/53 7/18 18/22 2 25
