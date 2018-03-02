Chattanooga beats Samford, heads to SoCon quarterfinals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Makinde London scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and tenth-seeded Chattanooga beat seventh-seeded Samford 89-79 in Friday night's opening round of the Southern Conference Tournament to snap a five-game skid.
David Jean-Baptiste and Rodney Chatman scored 18 points apiece and James Lewis Jr. added 14 points for the Mocs (4-15), who face No. 2 seed ETSU on Saturday.
Trailing 39-35 at halftime, Samford rallied to a 66-65 lead on Kevion Nolan's layup, but London's go-ahead 3 sparked a 12-4 run and the Mocs led 77-70 on Makale Foreman's 3 with 5:06 to go. Samford closed to within three points three times before Jean-Baptiste's 3 sparked an 8-0 run to close the scoring.
Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 20 points, Justin Coleman added 19 with a career-high 15 assists, Eric Adams had 14 points with 10 rebounds, and Alex Thompson scored 12 for the Bulldogs (6-13).
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|33.6
|Three Point %
|39.3
|76.1
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Makale Foreman
|27.0
|Triston Chambers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Thompson
|38.0
|Rodney Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Demetrius Denzel-Dyson
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Makinde London
|38.0
|Alex Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Makinde London made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Makinde London made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Eric Adams
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|79
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|27-53 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-27 (44.4%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|29
|Offensive
|7
|2
|Defensive
|26
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Chattanooga 10-22
|69.1 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Samford 10-22
|77.5 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|M. London F
|13.2 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.8 APG
|38.9 FG%
|
22
|D. Denzel-Dyson G
|15.1 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. London F
|25 PTS
|14 REB
|4 AST
|D. Denzel-Dyson G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jean-Baptiste
|35
|18
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7/8
|4/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Foreman
|30
|14
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/12
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|4
|N. Dixon
|36
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|2
|J. Phillips
|18
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Lewis Jr.
|17
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Denzel-Dyson
|37
|20
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|7/12
|3/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. Coleman
|37
|19
|4
|15
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|9/11
|0
|4
|E. Adams
|33
|14
|10
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|9
|A. Thompson
|27
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|4
|T. Chambers
|29
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
