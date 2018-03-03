Michigan ends top-seeded Spartans' 13-game winning streak
NEW YORK (AP) Mo Wagner scored 14 of his 15 points after a dreadful first half and fifth-seeded Michigan moved within a game of its second straight Big Ten Tournament title with a 75-64 victory over top-seeded Michigan State in the conference semifinals Saturday, ending the No. 2 ranked Spartans' 13-game winning streak.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson also had 15 for the No. 15 Wolverines (27-7), who were also the last team to beat Michigan State (29-4), when they did it on Jan. 13.
Michigan was just too balanced and quick for Michigan State, putting five players in double figures. Duncan Robinson added 13 points off the bench and Charles Matthews had 12.
Miles Bridges had 17 points to lead Michigan State before fouling out late. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 and Cassius Winston had 11, but they only crossed into double figures with the Michigan band revving the Maize and Blue faithful at Madison Square Garden with yet another version of ''Hail To The Victors.''
This was a rivalry game that both teams wanted and it showed in the opening minutes. There were two scrums after hard fouls, a technical foul was called against the Spartans' forward Nick Ward and referee Gene Steratore - yeah, the guy who ran the Super Bowl - lectured both Tom Izzo of Michigan State and John Beilein of Michigan after the nonsense. And that was just in the opening 4:24.
Michigan trailed 29-26 at the half, but used a 10-2 burst to open the second half and take a 36-31 lead it never lost.
Wagner, who was 0 for 7 in the first 20 minutes had three baskets and a free throw, with a drive to the hoop seemingly getting him going.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: Hitting stride late once again. It won the conference last year as the No. 8 seed.
Michigan State: Played well for roughly 20 minutes in two tournament games.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Play in the title game against the winner of the game between third-seeded Purdue and seventh-seeded Penn State.
Michigan State: Finds out who it is playing in the NCAA Tournament.
---
Follow Tom Canavan at www.Twitter.com/APTCan
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Duncan Robinson
|25.0
|+ 1
|Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|32.0
|Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.
|39.0
|+ 2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. made layup
|44.0
|+ 1
|Duncan Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|64
|Field Goals
|21-47 (44.7%)
|24-63 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|24-33 (72.7%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|13
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|15 Michigan 27-7
|74.4 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|14.8 APG
|2 Michigan State 29-4
|81.5 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|19.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|Z. Simpson G
|7.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.6 APG
|47.6 FG%
|
22
|M. Bridges G/F
|16.9 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|46.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Simpson G
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|M. Bridges G/F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.7
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Abdur-Rahkman
|38
|15
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Wagner
|28
|15
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/14
|1/7
|6/8
|1
|7
|Z. Simpson
|32
|15
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|8
|C. Matthews
|34
|12
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|4/6
|0
|6
|I. Livers
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Abdur-Rahkman
|38
|15
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6/11
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Wagner
|28
|15
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/14
|1/7
|6/8
|1
|7
|Z. Simpson
|32
|15
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|8
|C. Matthews
|34
|12
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|4/6
|0
|6
|I. Livers
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Robinson
|21
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|8/11
|1
|2
|J. Poole
|8
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Simmons
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Teske
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Hibbitts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ozeir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Baird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ozuna-Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|34
|10
|5
|1
|8
|13
|21/47
|9/25
|24/33
|4
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|33
|17
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7/18
|3/7
|0/1
|2
|5
|J. Jackson Jr.
|24
|13
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/13
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|3
|C. Winston
|35
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|0/4
|5/5
|0
|4
|N. Ward
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Langford
|27
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bridges
|33
|17
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7/18
|3/7
|0/1
|2
|5
|J. Jackson Jr.
|24
|13
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5/13
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|3
|C. Winston
|35
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|0/4
|5/5
|0
|4
|N. Ward
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|J. Langford
|27
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McQuaid
|26
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|X. Tillman
|12
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Schilling
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Goins
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Nairn Jr.
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|32
|10
|4
|1
|8
|23
|24/63
|7/25
|9/10
|9
|23
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST51
68
2nd 6:00 ESPN
-
USD
BYU57
69
2nd 7:27 ATSN
-
JMAD
DREXEL52
51
2nd 7:07
-
WEBER
MONST61
61
2nd 6:46
-
SJST
AF53
80
2nd 3:06
-
ND
1UVA47
53
2nd 7:15
-
TCU
12TXTECH56
60
2nd 9:17 ESP2
-
NH
HARTFD55
59
2nd 4:47 ESP3
-
NDAK
PORTST60
66
2nd 7:44
-
ABIL
UIW52
50
2nd 7:42
-
OREG
WASH51
38
2nd 16:21 PACN
-
LAMAR
MCNSE45
42
2nd 14:43
-
PSU
8PURDUE31
26
1st 1:38 CBS
-
GTOWN
4NOVA24
34
1st 4:47 FOX
-
NAU
EWASH11
22
1st 8:04
-
LATECH
USM0
5
1st 17:12
-
WISGB
WRIGHT0
11
1st 14:08 ESP3
-
TROY
GASOU33
40
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
15MICH
2MICHST75
64
Final
-
LSALLE
STJOES70
78
Final
-
VCU
FORD83
58
Final
-
BC
FSU76
85
Final
-
18CLEM
CUSE52
55
Final
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE67
77
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER64
75
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM66
68
Final
-
SALAB
GAST75
90
Final
-
CREIGH
MARQET81
85
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST84
83
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER73
53
Final
-
GWASH
DAYTON78
88
Final
-
SC
14AUBURN70
79
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI54
62
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST67
76
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON83
79
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST0
0
5:35pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UOP
SANFRAN0
0136.0 O/U
-3.0
6:00pm ATSN
-
ILLST
SILL0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
NICHST
SELOU0
0
6:00pm
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
CARK0
0
6:00pm
-
PENN
BROWN0
0145.0 O/U
+5.0
6:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
NCST0
0157.0 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
UGA
16TENN0
0133.0 O/U
-9.0
6:00pm SECN
-
ARK
MIZZOU0
0148.0 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
ALST0
0
6:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
+1.0
6:30pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0146.0 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm PACN
-
CAL
19ARIZ0
0144.0 O/U
-17.5
6:30pm PACN
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
6:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
6:30pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0147.0 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UTAH0
0135.5 O/U
-9.0
7:00pm PACN
-
MAINE
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-21.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
FAIR
NIAGARA0
0163.0 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WYO
BOISE0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-15.0
7:00pm
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
7:00pm
-
CORN
DART0
0146.0 O/U
-1.0
7:00pm
-
CLMB
HARV0
0142.0 O/U
-8.0
7:00pm
-
RICH
GMASON0
0148.5 O/U
+1.0
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
YALE0
0140.5 O/U
-2.0
7:00pm
-
MRSHL
24MTSU0
0156.0 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
FAU
CHARLO0
0145.0 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0143.5 O/U
-20.0
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP2
-
STBON
STLOU0
0135.5 O/U
+2.0
8:00pm
-
CLEVST
NKY0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
WKY
UAB0
0145.0 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm
-
DUQ
UMASS0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0151.0 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0
8:00pm
-
TXSA
RICE0
0150.0 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
9UNC
5DUKE0
0159.5 O/U
-7.5
8:15pm ESPN
-
VANDY
MISS0
0150.5 O/U
-3.0
8:30pm SECN
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0
8:30pm
-
WCAR
FURMAN0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL0
0
9:00pm
-
UNLV
UTAHST0
0155.0 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
IDST
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-14.0
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
MANH
IONA0
0144.5 O/U
-5.0
9:30pm ESP3
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG0
0
10:00pm ESP2
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
21NEVADA
SDGST0
0153.5 O/U
-2.0
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0149.0 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.0 O/U
+7.5
10:05pm
-
UCLA
USC0
0157.0 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCIRV0
0131.0 O/U
-6.0
10:30pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA0
0
12:00am ESP2