Williams leads Appy St past Little Rock in Sun Belt opener

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Reserve O'Showen Williams scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Forrest added 19 and fifth-seeded Appalachian State cruised to a 93-64 win over Little Rock in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Griffin Kinney and Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points apiece and Isaac Johnson had 11 with 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (15-17), who face fourth-seated Texas-Arlington on Friday.

The Mountaineers opened the game with a 12-2 burst and closed the first half with a 9-0 run to lead 46-25. They shot 54 percent, going 7 of 12 from distance, and Williams had 12 points. The Trojans got within 17 with 12 minutes to play but Appalachian State followed with a 10-0 run.

Williams made all three of his 3-pointers and was 6 of 8 from the field. Forrest as also 6 of 8 but made 4 of 5 from distance. Appalachian State shot 56 percent, including 12 of 22 behind the arc.

Little Rock (7-25), which lost the two regular-season meetings by a total of seven points and upset league champion Louisiana in its last game, got 13 points from Jaizec Lottie.

Key Players
A. Jones
1 G
R. Shabazz
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
39.4 Field Goal % 40.3
16.2 Three Point % 34.8
66.7 Free Throw % 68.1
  Shot clock violation turnover on Appalachian State 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Wadly Mompremier, stolen by Nick Hough 35.0
+ 2 Nick Hough made driving layup, assist by Kevin Kerley 55.0
+ 1 Wadly Mompremier made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
  Wadly Mompremier missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Shooting foul on Bennett Holley 1:09
  Offensive rebound by Little Rock 1:19
  Ben Marcus missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Wilson 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Jaizec Lottie 1:28
  O'Showen Williams missed jump shot 1:30
+ 2 Wadly Mompremier made dunk, assist by Ben Marcus 2:04
Team Stats
Points 64 93
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 19 26
Team 7 3
Assists 12 18
Steals 7 8
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Lottie G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
O. Williams G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Little Rock 7-25 253964
home team logo App. St. 15-17 464793
O/U 132.0, APPST -6.0
Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Little Rock 7-25 63.7 PPG 37.4 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo App. St. 15-17 76.1 PPG 43.5 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
10
J. Lottie G 6.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.9 APG 35.5 FG%
4
O. Williams G 7.5 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.4 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Lottie G 13 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
4
O. Williams G 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 55.6
22.2 3PT FG% 54.5
54.5 FT% 80.8
Little Rock
Starters
J. Lottie
K. Bankston
O. Black
R. Pippins
K. Gilmore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lottie 27 13 6 3 2 0 3 2 5/8 1/1 2/2 0 6
K. Bankston 17 9 1 3 0 0 0 2 4/5 0/0 1/4 1 0
O. Black 23 5 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 1/3 0 1
R. Pippins 23 5 2 1 1 0 1 2 2/8 0/2 1/2 0 2
K. Gilmore 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
W. Mompremier
A. Black
C. Reedus
B. Marcus
C. Corcoran
C. Carson
B. Brady
K. Harley
D. Burns
A. Jones
D. Hadzic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Mompremier 19 12 2 0 1 0 3 2 3/7 1/4 5/6 1 1
A. Black 19 7 2 1 2 0 3 3 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 1
C. Reedus 18 6 5 0 0 0 1 4 2/6 0/2 2/3 1 4
B. Marcus 23 4 6 3 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/0 0/2 2 4
C. Corcoran 14 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 0
C. Carson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Brady 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Harley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 26 12 7 0 13 23 24/61 4/18 12/22 7 19
App. St.
Starters
J. Forrest
G. Kinney
R. Shabazz
I. Johnson
C. Hinton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Forrest 24 19 2 2 0 0 3 3 6/8 4/5 3/4 0 2
G. Kinney 28 12 6 4 2 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 4/5 1 5
R. Shabazz 31 12 2 5 0 1 2 0 4/9 1/5 3/3 0 2
I. Johnson 23 11 11 3 0 0 1 3 3/5 1/1 4/5 2 9
C. Hinton 26 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 2
Bench
O. Williams
T. Johnson
N. Hough
T. Ford
B. Holley
K. Kerley
J. Wilson
H. Seacat
Z. Cottrell
J. Battle
M. Bibby
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Williams 26 22 2 1 3 0 3 1 6/8 3/3 7/9 0 2
T. Johnson 17 7 2 0 0 2 1 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 0
N. Hough 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Ford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Holley 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Kerley 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wilson 3 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
H. Seacat 14 0 3 1 2 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
Z. Cottrell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bibby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 32 18 8 5 13 17 30/54 12/22 21/26 6 26
NCAA BB Scores