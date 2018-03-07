Williams leads Appy St past Little Rock in Sun Belt opener
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Reserve O'Showen Williams scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Forrest added 19 and fifth-seeded Appalachian State cruised to a 93-64 win over Little Rock in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Griffin Kinney and Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points apiece and Isaac Johnson had 11 with 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (15-17), who face fourth-seated Texas-Arlington on Friday.
The Mountaineers opened the game with a 12-2 burst and closed the first half with a 9-0 run to lead 46-25. They shot 54 percent, going 7 of 12 from distance, and Williams had 12 points. The Trojans got within 17 with 12 minutes to play but Appalachian State followed with a 10-0 run.
Williams made all three of his 3-pointers and was 6 of 8 from the field. Forrest as also 6 of 8 but made 4 of 5 from distance. Appalachian State shot 56 percent, including 12 of 22 behind the arc.
Little Rock (7-25), which lost the two regular-season meetings by a total of seven points and upset league champion Louisiana in its last game, got 13 points from Jaizec Lottie.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|40.3
|16.2
|Three Point %
|34.8
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|68.1
|Shot clock violation turnover on Appalachian State
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Wadly Mompremier, stolen by Nick Hough
|35.0
|+ 2
|Nick Hough made driving layup, assist by Kevin Kerley
|55.0
|+ 1
|Wadly Mompremier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Wadly Mompremier missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Shooting foul on Bennett Holley
|1:09
|Offensive rebound by Little Rock
|1:19
|Ben Marcus missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Wilson
|1:21
|Defensive rebound by Jaizec Lottie
|1:28
|O'Showen Williams missed jump shot
|1:30
|+ 2
|Wadly Mompremier made dunk, assist by Ben Marcus
|2:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|93
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|30-54 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-22 (54.5%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|35
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Little Rock 7-25
|63.7 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|App. St. 15-17
|76.1 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Lottie G
|6.8 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|35.5 FG%
|
4
|O. Williams G
|7.5 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.4 APG
|39.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lottie G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|O. Williams G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|54.5
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lottie
|27
|13
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|6
|K. Bankston
|17
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|0
|O. Black
|23
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|1
|R. Pippins
|23
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|K. Gilmore
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Forrest
|24
|19
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6/8
|4/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|G. Kinney
|28
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|R. Shabazz
|31
|12
|2
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4/9
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|2
|I. Johnson
|23
|11
|11
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|9
|C. Hinton
|26
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
