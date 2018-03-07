COLG
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) There was no dramatic comeback this time. Just a steady, overpowering performance that propelled Bucknell to its second straight Patriot League Tournament championship.

Stephen Brown scored 22 points and reserve Nate Sestina added as Bucknell won the Patriot League title with an 83-54 victory over Colgate on Wednesday night.

The top-seeded Bison (25-9) head to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history and sixth time as the Patriot League representative. Four of those six titles have come in the last eight years.

The second-seeded Raiders (19-13) lost to Bucknell for the third time this season. The second matchup, on Feb. 12 at Bucknell, saw the Bison make an amazing comeback from eight down in the final 21 seconds.

Those kind of heroics weren't necessary this time. The Bison took the lead for good midway through the first half and never looked back. The lead was 35-21 at halftime and eventually ballooned to 33.

''You have to give our guys a lot of credit,'' said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis, a former assistant at Colgate. ''Our focus defensively was outstanding. After the first three or four minutes of the game, our purpose offensively really improved.''

The Bison finish the season with a 15-1 record at home. They have won 18 of 19 entering the NCAA Tournament.

Brown, who made five 3-pointers, was named tournament MVP. Bucknell shot 46 percent from beyond the arc (13-for-28).

''The players and coaches kept encouraging me to keep shooting,'' Brown said. ''They kept trusting the work that I put in, and eventually they started to fall.''

Will Rayman, Colgate's leading scorer coming in and a second-team all-Patriot League pick, scored 17 points. Jordan Burns added 12 for the Raiders.

Nana Foulland had 12 points for the Bison. Zach Thomas, the Patriot League regular-season MVP, scored just five points but grabbed 12 rebounds.

Colgate was playing in the league championship game for the first time in 10 years and gunning for its first Patriot League championship since 1996.

''Their defense led to offense and their offense was really good,'' Raiders coach Matt Langel said of the Bison. ''They were disciplined. They scored in transition some, they kicked the ball inside. They took what we gave them: They're so dangerous from so many spots.''

BIG PICTURE

Bucknell tied Holy Cross for most Patriot League Tournament titles in league history and could make a case for currently being the premier program in the conference. The Bison are the first team to win back-to-back tournament titles twice (2005-06).

Colgate didn't have enough firepower for the Bison this season. With three starters back next season - including Rayman - they may yet successfully challenge the Bison for league supremacy.

TURNING POINT

Bucknell came away with three points on three straight possessions to turn a three-point deficit into a six-point lead in the first half. Mackenzie buried a 3-pointer from the corner, Brown hit another from the top of the key, and then Sestina converted a three-point play. The Bison never trailed again.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

With the Bison holding an 11-point lead in the first half, Rayman tried to save the ball from going out of bounds under the Bucknell basket. But he slapped the ball right into the abdomen of Sestina, who dunked it over Dana Batt to bring the home fans to their feet.

UP NEXT

Bucknell will find out Sunday where it's headed for the NCAA Tournament.

Colgate has an outside shot at an NIT or CBI berth.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shot clock violation turnover on Bucknell 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Burns 36.0
+ 2 Ben Robertson made dunk, assist by Paul Newman 53.0
+ 1 David Maynard made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
+ 1 David Maynard made 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
  Personal foul on John Meeks 1:23
  Lost ball turnover on Ben Robertson, stolen by David Maynard 1:26
+ 2 Sean O'Brien made jump shot 2:00
+ 3 Matt O'Reilly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Meeks 2:32
+ 1 Jordan Swopshire made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:45
+ 1 Jordan Swopshire made 1st of 2 free throws 2:45
Team Stats
Points 54 83
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 31-60 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 13-28 (46.4%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 24 27
Team 2 1
Assists 7 18
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
W. Rayman F
17 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
S. Brown G
22 PTS, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Colgate 19-13 213354
home team logo Bucknell 25-9 354883
Bucknell
Starters
S. Brown
N. Foulland
K. Mackenzie
A. Toomer
Z. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Brown 27 22 0 6 2 0 0 2 8/14 5/7 1/4 0 0
N. Foulland 28 12 9 2 1 0 1 2 5/7 0/0 2/4 1 8
K. Mackenzie 32 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 2
A. Toomer 20 8 2 1 0 0 0 4 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 1
Z. Thomas 26 5 12 0 0 2 3 2 1/7 1/3 2/2 0 12
Starters
S. Brown
N. Foulland
K. Mackenzie
A. Toomer
Z. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Brown 27 22 0 6 2 0 0 2 8/14 5/7 1/4 0 0
N. Foulland 28 12 9 2 1 0 1 2 5/7 0/0 2/4 1 8
K. Mackenzie 32 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 2
A. Toomer 20 8 2 1 0 0 0 4 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 1
Z. Thomas 26 5 12 0 0 2 3 2 1/7 1/3 2/2 0 12
Bench
N. Sestina
N. Jones
M. O'Reilly
B. Robertson
J. Sotos
J. Meeks
P. Newman
J. Sechan
B. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Sestina 18 16 4 1 0 2 0 4 7/9 1/2 1/1 2 2
N. Jones 16 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1
M. O'Reilly 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
B. Robertson 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sotos 14 2 1 4 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Meeks 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Newman 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sechan 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 33 18 4 5 6 16 31/60 13/28 8/13 6 27
NCAA BB Scores