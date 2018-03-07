TXAMCC
New Orleans heads to Southland quarters with 83-76 win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

KATY, Texas (AP) Damion Rosser scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Ezekiel Charles added 15 points with three 3-pointers and seven boards, and New Orleans beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-73 in Wednesday night's Southland Conference Tournament opener.

New Orleans faces No. 4 seed Sam Houston State in Thursday's quarterfinal.

Freshman Lamont Berzat scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including two free throws with 14.3 seconds to go, and added eight assists for the fifth-seeded Privateers (15-15). Scott Plaisance added 10 points.

New Orleans turned it over on a full-court pass with 54.8 seconds to go but the Islanders couldn't capitalize, missing a 3-pointer and a putback at the other end. Plaisance made two free throws with 41.1 seconds left to extend New Orleans' lead to 80-73.

The Privateers turned it over 21 times, but shot 57.1 percent from the field and led 43-29 at halftime.

Joseph Kilgore scored 29 points, Kareem South added 14 and Myles Smith 13 for the eighth-seeded Islanders (11-18).

Key Players
J. Kilgore
T. Thibodeaux
25 F
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
40.6 Field Goal % 54.2
34.3 Three Point % 39.0
79.2 Free Throw % 69.5
  Defensive rebound by New Orleans 4.0
  Joseph Kilgore missed layup 4.0
+ 1 Lamont Berzat made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Lamont Berzat made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Kyle Brown 14.0
+ 1 Sean Rhea made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Sean Rhea missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Diontae Champion 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Peyton Smith 17.0
  Colin Hale missed layup, blocked by Makur Puou 19.0
+ 1 Scott Plaisance made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 76 83
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 28-49 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 26-33 (78.8%) 23-35 (65.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 38
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 17 26
Team 2 2
Assists 7 14
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 21
Fouls 29 25
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Kilgore G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1
D. Rosser G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Islanders 11-18 294776
home team logo Privateers 15-15 434083
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
away team logo Islanders 11-18 67.4 PPG 38.2 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Privateers 15-15 69.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.8 APG
3
J. Kilgore G 18.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.3 APG 40.6 FG%
1
D. Rosser G 3.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 0.8 APG 47.3 FG%
3
J. Kilgore G 29 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
1
D. Rosser G 17 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 57.1
25.0 3PT FG% 44.4
78.8 FT% 65.7
Islanders
Starters
J. Kilgore
K. South
M. Smith
S. Rhea
E. Schmidt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Kilgore 40 29 4 3 5 0 6 1 7/18 0/2 15/17 1 3
K. South 33 16 3 1 0 0 3 4 5/14 0/6 6/6 0 3
M. Smith 22 13 0 0 2 0 2 5 4/5 3/3 2/3 0 0
S. Rhea 22 5 4 1 0 0 0 4 1/7 0/1 3/7 1 3
E. Schmidt 27 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
C. Hale
P. Francois
D. Bloom
K. Brown
P. Smith
E. Toney
E. Amin
Y. Benjamin
J. Bradley
T. Gray
D. Rhea
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Hale 21 9 3 0 1 0 1 4 4/8 1/3 0/0 1 2
P. Francois 20 4 7 2 0 1 2 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 5
D. Bloom 11 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Brown 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
E. Toney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Amin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Benjamin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rhea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 24 7 8 2 14 29 23/55 4/16 26/33 7 17
Privateers
Starters
D. Rosser
E. Charles
S. Plaisance
M. Puou
T. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Rosser 26 17 7 2 1 0 1 3 6/9 0/0 5/10 5 2
E. Charles 33 15 7 0 0 0 1 3 5/8 3/5 2/4 0 7
S. Plaisance 24 13 5 0 2 1 2 3 5/9 0/0 3/4 1 4
M. Puou 26 5 2 1 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 2
T. Green 13 4 1 1 0 0 6 3 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 1
Bench
L. Berzat
D. Champion
M. Zeno
T. Harrison
J. Rosa
T. Thibodeaux
M. Jiles
B. Robinson
C. Bohannon
B. Riek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Berzat 28 11 3 8 2 0 2 2 1/3 1/2 8/10 0 3
D. Champion 25 8 2 1 0 0 2 3 4/8 0/2 0/1 2 0
M. Zeno 10 5 1 0 1 0 3 3 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 1
T. Harrison 15 5 8 1 0 1 3 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 6
J. Rosa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thibodeaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jiles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Riek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 36 14 6 3 21 25 28/49 4/9 23/35 10 26
NCAA BB Scores