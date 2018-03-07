USM
FIU

Southern Miss edges FIU 69-68 in 1st round of C-USA Tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Cortez Edwards scored 29 points with seven rebounds and six assists and Southern Mississippi held on to edge Florida International 69-68 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

No. 9 seed Southern Miss (15-17) now heads to the quarterfinals against top-seeded Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

The teams were tied at 55 with 2:51 to play when a Dominic Magee free throw gave Southern Miss the lead for good, and an Edwards layup followed by a D'Angelo Richardson 3-pointer, stretched it to 61-57 with 1:45 left. FIU stayed close and Brian Beard Jr. sank a 3-pointer as time expired for the final score.

Richardson added 11 points for the Golden Eagles and Magee led the team with 14 rebounds and scored nine points.

Beard led the No. 8 seed Golden Panthers (14-18) with 30 points and seven assists.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Brian Beard Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Cortez Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Cortez Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Trejon Jacob 2.0
+ 1 Brian Beard Jr. made free throw 2.0
  Shooting foul on D'Angelo Richardson 2.0
+ 2 Brian Beard Jr. made layup 2.0
+ 1 Dominic Magee made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Dominic Magee missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Osasumwen Osaghae 8.0
+ 2 Isaiah Banks made layup, assist by Brian Beard Jr. 8.0
Team Stats
Points 69 68
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 17-27 (63.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 28 26
Team 2 4
Assists 15 13
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Edwards G
29 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
4
B. Beard Jr. G
30 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo So. Miss 15-17 323769
home team logo FIU 14-18 254368
Ford Center at The Star Frisco, TX
Team Stats
away team logo So. Miss 15-17 70.5 PPG 32.5 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo FIU 14-18 70.8 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
1
C. Edwards G 15.6 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.8 APG 48.5 FG%
4
B. Beard Jr. G 15.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.7 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Edwards G 29 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
4
B. Beard Jr. G 30 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
44.2 FG% 39.3
28.6 3PT FG% 26.3
63.0 FT% 78.9
Bench
D. Richardson
L. Draine
T. Rowe
J. Conley
A. Hampton
C. Weatherspoon
R. Gill
L. Harper-Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Richardson 21 11 1 1 0 0 1 4 4/6 3/4 0/0 0 1
L. Draine 8 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 2/3 0 1
T. Rowe 12 2 4 0 0 1 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
J. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Harper-Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 33 15 6 3 9 16 23/52 6/21 17/27 5 28
Bench
O. Osaghae
I. Banks
H. Hussein
J. Stamps
C. Viera
R. Whitaker
E. Dieng
W. Nunez Jr.
K. Christiansen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Osaghae 19 6 3 0 2 2 0 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 3
I. Banks 9 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 2
H. Hussein 5 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Stamps 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 2
C. Viera 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Whitaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dieng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Nunez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Christiansen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 31 13 7 3 10 20 24/61 5/19 15/19 5 26
