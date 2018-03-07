Southern Miss edges FIU 69-68 in 1st round of C-USA Tourney
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Cortez Edwards scored 29 points with seven rebounds and six assists and Southern Mississippi held on to edge Florida International 69-68 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.
No. 9 seed Southern Miss (15-17) now heads to the quarterfinals against top-seeded Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
The teams were tied at 55 with 2:51 to play when a Dominic Magee free throw gave Southern Miss the lead for good, and an Edwards layup followed by a D'Angelo Richardson 3-pointer, stretched it to 61-57 with 1:45 left. FIU stayed close and Brian Beard Jr. sank a 3-pointer as time expired for the final score.
Richardson added 11 points for the Golden Eagles and Magee led the team with 14 rebounds and scored nine points.
Beard led the No. 8 seed Golden Panthers (14-18) with 30 points and seven assists.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Brian Beard Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Cortez Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Cortez Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Trejon Jacob
|2.0
|+ 1
|Brian Beard Jr. made free throw
|2.0
|Shooting foul on D'Angelo Richardson
|2.0
|+ 2
|Brian Beard Jr. made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Dominic Magee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Dominic Magee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Osasumwen Osaghae
|8.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Banks made layup, assist by Brian Beard Jr.
|8.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|68
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-27 (63.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|28
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|C. Edwards G
|15.6 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.8 APG
|48.5 FG%
|
4
|B. Beard Jr. G
|15.9 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|5.7 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|29 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|B. Beard Jr. G
|30 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|63.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|35
|29
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10/16
|0/1
|9/10
|3
|4
|D. Magee
|35
|9
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|4/10
|1
|13
|T. Griffin
|36
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|4
|E. Davis III
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|K. Holland
|38
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|35
|29
|7
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|10/16
|0/1
|9/10
|3
|4
|D. Magee
|35
|9
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|4/10
|1
|13
|T. Griffin
|36
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|0/2
|0
|4
|E. Davis III
|15
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|K. Holland
|38
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Richardson
|21
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Draine
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|1
|T. Rowe
|12
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Conley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Weatherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Harper-Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|33
|15
|6
|3
|9
|16
|23/52
|6/21
|17/27
|5
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Beard Jr.
|39
|30
|3
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|10/20
|3/7
|7/9
|0
|3
|E. Lockett
|40
|15
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/15
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|4
|T. Jacob
|30
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Harvey
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Douglas
|38
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Beard Jr.
|39
|30
|3
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|10/20
|3/7
|7/9
|0
|3
|E. Lockett
|40
|15
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/15
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|4
|T. Jacob
|30
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Harvey
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Douglas
|38
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osaghae
|19
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|I. Banks
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|H. Hussein
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Stamps
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Viera
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Whitaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dieng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Nunez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Christiansen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|31
|13
|7
|3
|10
|20
|24/61
|5/19
|15/19
|5
|26
-
WASHST
OREG32
21
2nd 16:52 PACN
-
LVILLE
FSU82
74
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR73
66
Final
-
AF
UNLV90
97
Final/OT
-
BC
NCST91
87
Final
-
ARKLR
APPST64
93
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO85
97
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST65
76
Final
-
CAL
STNFRD58
76
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE69
67
Final
-
SALAB
TROY62
69
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP71
75
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL76
83
Final
-
ND
VATECH71
65
Final
-
GTOWN
STJOHN0
0
Final
-
SJST
WYO61
74
Final
-
USM
FIU69
68
Final
-
VANDY
UGA62
78
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN88
77
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST60
71
Final
-
COLG
BUCK54
83
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA58
71
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON54
76
Final
-
FORD
GWASH72
78
Final
-
MORGAN
BCU78
77
Final
-
CARK
LAMAR67
57
Final
-
OREGST
WASH69
66
Final/OT
-
MISS
SC84
85
Final
-
IOWAST
TEXAS64
68
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS68
62
Final
-
CUSE
12UNC59
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
MARQET69
72
Final
-
FAU
UAB72
83
Final