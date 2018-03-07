VANDY
Maten scores 25 to lead Georgia past Vandy at SEC tourney

  • Mar 07, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Yante Maten scored 25 points to lead Georgia to a 78-62 win over Vanderbilt in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Maten, the Associated Press SEC player of the year, was 9 of 12 from the field for the 12th-seeded Bulldogs (17-14). The 6-foot-8 senior has scored in double figures in all but one game this season for Georgia, which led throughout and advanced to face No. 5 seed Missouri in the second round on Thursday.

Teshaun Hightower added a career-high 13 points off the bench for the Bulldogs, and Rayshaun Hammonds had 10 in the win.

Riley LaChance scored 17 points to lead the 13th-seeded Commodores (12-20), who made 9 of 32 shots (28.1 percent) in the first half. Jeff Roberson added 16 points in the loss, and Saben Lee also finished in double figures with 12.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 10-0 run and led by as many as 25 points in the first half before settling for a 43-22 halftime edge. Vanderbilt cut the Georgia lead to 15 points early in the second half, but the Commodores never threatened after that and were unable to recapture the form that led to an 81-66 win over the Bulldogs on Feb. 7.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, but they hit 6 of their first 24 shots (25 percent) on Wednesday and never led in the first-round exit. The loss ends a difficult season for Vanderbilt, which started the season 3-7 and will become the first Bryce Drew-coached team to miss the postseason in his seven seasons as a head coach - five at Valparaiso and two with the Commodores. Drew has reached the NCAA Tournament three times along with two trips each to the NIT and CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Georgia: The Bulldogs had the look of an NCAA Tournament team after starting the season 9-2 following back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech and Temple. They struggled to a 7-12 record after that, however, and entered Wednesday 81st in the NCAA's RPI ratings - meaning they still likely need to win the SEC tourney to have any hope of reaching coach Mark Fox's third NCAA Tournament in nine seasons at Georgia.

UP NEXT

Georgia advances to face Missouri on Thursday.

The Commodores season is finished.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Key Players
J. Roberson
Y. Maten
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
47.8 Field Goal % 47.3
40.5 Three Point % 34.2
85.4 Free Throw % 81.2
  Defensive rebound by Connor O'Neill 7.0
  Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Shooting foul on William Jackson II 10.0
+ 2 Saben Lee made layup 10.0
  Turnover on Isaac Kante 15.0
+ 1 William Jackson II made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Riley LaChance 15.0
  Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by William Jackson II 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Saben Lee 27.0
  Isaac Kante missed layup, blocked by Clevon Brown 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Kante 37.0
Team Stats
Points 62 78
Field Goals 23-57 (40.4%) 29-64 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 3 14
Defensive 22 24
Team 7 3
Assists 11 15
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
13
R. LaChance G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1
Y. Maten F
25 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Vanderbilt 12-20 72.7 PPG 36.7 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Georgia 17-14 68.6 PPG 42.3 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
13
R. LaChance G 14.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.2 APG 45.7 FG%
1
Y. Maten F 19.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.6 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
R. LaChance G 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
1
Y. Maten F 25 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
40.4 FG% 45.3
34.8 3PT FG% 30.0
72.7 FT% 70.0
Vanderbilt
Starters
R. LaChance
J. Roberson
S. Lee
M. Evans
E. Obinna
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. LaChance 39 17 5 3 0 0 1 3 6/13 3/6 2/2 0 5
J. Roberson 39 16 5 1 1 0 0 4 6/15 2/4 2/2 1 4
S. Lee 31 12 7 3 2 0 5 2 4/9 0/2 4/6 1 6
M. Evans 10 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 3
E. Obinna 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
C. Brown
P. Willis
J. Toye
L. Austin Jr.
D. Baptiste
M. Fisher-Davis
I. Rice
Y. Wetzell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 24 9 1 0 0 2 1 3 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 1
P. Willis 18 3 0 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
J. Toye 23 2 2 1 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/1 1 1
L. Austin Jr. 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Baptiste 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Fisher-Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Wetzell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 25 11 3 2 11 16 23/57 8/23 8/11 3 22
Georgia
Starters
Y. Maten
R. Hammonds
D. Ogbeide
J. Parker
W. Jackson II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Y. Maten 29 25 4 1 0 2 1 0 9/12 2/4 5/6 2 2
R. Hammonds 30 10 8 1 2 1 0 2 4/9 0/1 2/4 3 5
D. Ogbeide 21 7 10 2 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 4 6
J. Parker 13 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 1
W. Jackson II 27 4 2 1 1 0 0 2 1/5 1/4 1/1 0 2
Bench
T. Hightower
N. Claxton
T. Crump
E. Wilridge
M. Edwards
P. Diatta
I. Kante
C. Harrison
C. O'Neill
J. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Hightower 21 13 1 6 0 0 0 1 4/6 2/3 3/3 0 1
N. Claxton 22 8 7 1 0 2 2 2 3/8 0/0 2/4 4 3
T. Crump 19 4 2 3 1 0 0 0 2/9 0/6 0/0 0 2
E. Wilridge 10 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Edwards 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Diatta 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Kante 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Neill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 38 15 4 6 5 12 29/64 6/20 14/20 14 24
