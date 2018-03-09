BUTLER
SETON

No Text

Wideman put back late leads Butler over Seton Hall, 75-74

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Butler's first win in the Big East Conference Tournament is one it may never forget.

Forget the players running out on the court at Madison Square Garden to celebrate after the final horn.

The last 35 seconds were unbelievable. The Bulldogs thought they won the game on a jumper by Kamar Baldwell. With 11 seconds to play it seemed they lost it on a three-point play by Khadeen Carrington and then it looked like they lost it against when Baldwin missed a layup with about :06 to play. And then they won.

Tyler Wideman scored on a putback with :04 to play and sixth-seeded Butler stunned third-seeded Seton Hall 75-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Thursday night.

''We knew what it was going to take.'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''It wasn't a game of perfect but we didn't hang our heads when things didn't go our way. We were down and we just fought back and battled back. And we've seen that out of this group before. We know we had it in us and it was great to see it come out at this moment.

Baldwin scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Bulldogs (20-12) to their first victory over Seton Hall (21-11) in three games this season and into a semifinal game against second-seeded Villanova on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Wildcats thrashed Marquette 94-70 in a blowout earlier in the evening.

This was Big East basketball at its best, and the end was as exciting as an NCAA Tournament game.

Carrington had seemingly given the Pirates the game by converting a three-point play with 11 seconds to play for a 74-73 lead.

Baldwin, who was spectacular all night making 12 of 20 shots, drove the right side of the lane and seemingly had a layup. The ball rolled off the rim and Wideman, who battled second-half foul problems, put it back home.

''I wasn't able to finish,'' Baldwin said. ''Then Cat (Wideman), like we always say, the bigs just finish rolling, and that's what he did and put it back in for the win.''

Seton Hall, which had no time outs, rushed the ball upcourt and Miles Powell missed a 3-pointer with :02 to play.

Kelan Martin added 17 points for Butler and Wideman and Sean McDermott finished with 10 apiece.

''Hopefully we play two more games but tomorrow we play a tough Villanova team so we have to be ready for that,'' said Martin, who averaged 31 points in his previous two games against Seton Hall.

Carrington led Seton Hall with 17 points. Angel Delgado had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ismael Sanogo had all 12 of his points in the first half.

''It's a tough loss,'' Carrington said. ''You never want to lose, but I feel like everyone put it out on the floor, but we knew it was going to be a tough battle when we came in, so it was a tough Big East game.''

The last three minutes were wild.

Butler, which fell behind by 14 early and spent the rest of the game clawing back, getting close and then losing a little ground, didn't tie the game until Baldwin hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 to play to make it 66-all.

Delgado and Carrington each hit a free throw to give Seton Hall a 68-66 lead with 2:09 to play, but Baldwin made two free throws of his own to knot the score with 1:39 to go.

Henry Baddley gave Butler its first lead since the first half with a fastbreak layup with 1:10 to go, his only basket of the game.

However, Powell hit a 3-pointer that seemed to climb the rim and go into the basket for a 71-70 Hall lead with 55 seconds to play.

A jumper from the baseline by Baldwin with 35 seconds left gave the Bulldogs a 72-71 edge and Baldwin went back to the foul line with 22 seconds remaining after being fouled following a missed layup by Carrington. He missed the second free throw and Carrington converted a three-point play leaving one Butler assistant coach standing in front of his bench holding his head.

A few seconds later the Butler bench erupted when Wideman scored and the team then ran out on the floor after the final buzzer celebrating the school's first win in a Big East tournament game.

''Both teams made some great plays and they made the last one,'' Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said.

UP NEXT

Butler: Will face second-seeded Villanova in the second semifinal Friday night.

Seton Hall: Will wait for the NCAA selection show on Sunday.

--

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Martin
30 F
A. Delgado
31 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
44.1 Field Goal % 50.0
36.2 Three Point % 0.0
84.2 Free Throw % 60.0
  Offensive rebound by Seton Hall 0.0
  Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Tyler Wideman made tip-in 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Wideman 4.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed layup 4.0
+ 1 Khadeen Carrington made free throw 11.0
  Shooting foul on Henry Baddley 11.0
+ 2 Khadeen Carrington made layup 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Angel Delgado 21.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 75 74
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 17 23
Team 4 4
Assists 10 14
Steals 4 0
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 13
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
32 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
K. Carrington G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Butler 20-12 354075
home team logo Seton Hall 21-11 433174
O/U 148.0, SETON +1.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
O/U 148.0, SETON +1.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 20-12 79.6 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 21-11 79.2 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
3
K. Baldwin G 15.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.2 APG 43.5 FG%
0
K. Carrington G 14.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 4.5 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Baldwin G 32 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
0
K. Carrington G 17 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
47.6 FG% 46.3
23.1 3PT FG% 50.0
60.0 FT% 78.9
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
K. Martin
T. Wideman
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 38 32 4 3 1 0 1 0 12/20 3/8 5/8 1 3
K. Martin 39 17 4 2 0 0 0 1 7/20 1/8 2/5 0 4
T. Wideman 20 10 4 2 0 0 3 4 4/4 0/0 2/2 2 2
S. McDermott 31 10 7 0 1 0 0 5 4/7 2/5 0/0 4 3
A. Thompson 19 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
K. Baldwin
K. Martin
T. Wideman
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 38 32 4 3 1 0 1 0 12/20 3/8 5/8 1 3
K. Martin 39 17 4 2 0 0 0 1 7/20 1/8 2/5 0 4
T. Wideman 20 10 4 2 0 0 3 4 4/4 0/0 2/2 2 2
S. McDermott 31 10 7 0 1 0 0 5 4/7 2/5 0/0 4 3
A. Thompson 19 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 17 2 1 1 1 0 0 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 0
N. Fowler 20 2 2 0 1 1 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
H. Baddley 16 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. Brunk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 25 10 4 1 5 16 30/63 6/26 9/15 8 17
Seton Hall
Starters
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
M. Powell
M. Cale
M. Nzei
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carrington 38 17 6 7 0 0 4 3 7/12 1/1 2/3 1 5
A. Delgado 26 13 9 2 0 0 1 3 4/13 0/0 5/6 4 5
M. Powell 37 9 3 5 0 1 3 2 3/9 3/7 0/0 1 2
M. Cale 24 9 4 0 0 0 2 1 1/5 1/4 6/6 1 3
M. Nzei 24 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
Starters
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
M. Powell
M. Cale
M. Nzei
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Carrington 38 17 6 7 0 0 4 3 7/12 1/1 2/3 1 5
A. Delgado 26 13 9 2 0 0 1 3 4/13 0/0 5/6 4 5
M. Powell 37 9 3 5 0 1 3 2 3/9 3/7 0/0 1 2
M. Cale 24 9 4 0 0 0 2 1 1/5 1/4 6/6 1 3
M. Nzei 24 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
I. Sanogo
D. Rodriguez
S. Mamukelashvili
E. Gordon
R. Gill
J. Walker
P. Flory
S. Reynolds
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Sanogo 17 12 4 0 0 0 1 1 5/6 2/2 0/0 1 3
D. Rodriguez 16 8 2 0 0 0 2 0 3/7 1/3 1/2 1 1
S. Mamukelashvili 14 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 0
E. Gordon 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Flory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 34 14 0 1 13 15 25/54 9/18 15/19 11 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores